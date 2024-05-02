London stands as one of the top world capitals, welcoming individuals from 192 countries, and “presents a fascinating snapshot of the changing face” of a diverse and multi-ethnic United Kingdom.

Today, Brits make their way to “local elections 2024” that will determine “Rishi Sunak’s future and also the date of the next general election” after the Conservative Party faced major losses in the recent by-elections and also decide whether London’s Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan remains in power.

All major polls, TV debates, media and public discussions show Khan is shining and leading the “final push in the race to be the next London mayor.”

Notably, polls show Khan is “24 pints ahead” of his Tory opponent Hall who “fails to close a huge poll gap” as we move close to the May 2 London mayoral vote. Correspondingly, Londoners are divided over Khan’s “overall performance in City Hall, with 38% satisfied, 37% not satisfied.”

All eyes are on the mayoral election in the United Kingdom. The British press, known for its political affiliations and support for parties and groups, has historically played a significant role in campaigns. Recall, the famous headline from The Sun newspaper in 1992, "The Sun wot won it," and now observe similar headlines.

Despite failing to address London’s major issues such as “crimes” and “ULEX expansion” (Ultra Low Emission Zone) affecting the ordinary people, Khan secures enormous support from various communities and leading figures like Star Wars actor Mark Hamill urged voters to support him. Moreover, Britain’s leading columnist, Owen Jones, will be “voting” for Khan.

Although Khan's opponent Tory candidate Susan Hall has already lost on moral grounds, the political destiny of Khan will remain uncertain even if he secures a victory. Borrowing Nimo Omer's wisdom, “The bizarre Tory attack on Sadiq Khan and what the London mayoral race might bring.”

Labour Party candidate Khan has ruled London for a long stint, twice elected as mayor and contesting for a third term. The point is not what makes Khan an ideal labor candidate for the mayor of London but whether he will survive as a Muslim politician.

Gaza impact and Western politics

The Gaza cause has emerged as a powerful tool in Western politics. On one hand, several pro-Palestinian politicians are facing difficulties in Europe while a few cashed their stance over Gaza.

The Gaza conflict has brought a revolutionary change in Britain’s political landscape. Pro-Palestinian politician George Galloway secured his seat in the recent by-elections. Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf had faced an “outrageous smear” campaign over his Gaza stance.

Headlines like “Humza Yousaf gave £250k to Gaza after overruling his officials” floated in the mainstream British press, echoing the end of his political career. Indeed, Yousaf is not an exception; anyone who disagrees with Israel’s position on Gaza must go.

The latest figure in hot water is Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who faced social media backlash for his stance on Gaza, as he pushes for recognition of a Palestinian state. This is a well-documented fact, highlighting a straightforward formula.

Gaza's influence on London mayoral race

Today, in the London mayoral race, for many experts and critics Gaza will remain an important factor though there is no denying the presence of key issues facing the general public like homelessness and the rising cost-of-living crisis.

Though London is home to a sizable Muslim population, their “trust is lost” because of “Labour’s stance on the Gaza war.” However, like in the rest of Europe, “U.K. Muslims feel the heat for supporting Palestinians” because the British government has “tightened noose voices that are critical of Israel.”

Gaza is too often presented as a Muslim issue while arguably it’s a humanitarian matter. Notably, more non-Muslims are supporting Gaza in comparison to Muslims residing in America and Europe. Look at Ireland, universities in Spain, South Africa, Spain and the United States in comparison to Arab states and people.

Khan is not religious yet he faced “Tories hate” who aligned him with extremists and radicals to gain political advantages. That’s politics! Remember when Pakistan’s former prime minister supported Tory candidate Zac Goldsmith, who accused Khan of “playing the race card.” Even though as a Jewish Tory politician he secured Pakistani Muslims' vote.

On the ongoing Gaza crisis, Khan has played his political cards sensibly and emerged as a Labour rebellion by calling for a “cease-fire,” schooling Suella Braverman over her distasteful remarks of calling “pro-Palestinians demonstrations” as “hate marches” and his timely warning to U.K. government about a possible rise in British Youth “radicalization” over Gaza.

It is worth noting that Khan highlighted how Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham's statement on the “cease-fire in Gaza” left him unharmed while Khan was treated differently, although he apologized to the chief rabbi over his comments.

Talking to Middle East Eye, Khan said: “The actions of Hamas, a proscribed organization, were outrageous. It was a terrorist act. We have seen for many, many years, the desperate plight of Palestinians living in Gaza. We have seen since Oct. 8, the catastrophe of, in my opinion, a disproportionate force used by the Israeli government, I think it’s a collective punishment.”

To be fair, anyone who speaks for Gaza will be branded as a bad guy. Khan is no exception, as he has recently been presented as a “creepy chap,” “sill little narcissist” and “whistle racist pillock” while right-wing paper, the Daily Telegraph published a headline: “Cleverly: Khan talks more about Gaza ‘than black kids getting murdered in London.'”

Recently, Khan told Mehdi Hasan how “Islamophobia is now being normalized” and how “Gaza and Trump” factors added to his challenges as he faces an “uphill battle and could lose to MAGA-style candidate Susan Hall.”

Khan defines “Labour line with call for Gaza cease-fire” and that may bring him a surprise in vote counting even though “Londoners struggle to see alternatives.”

Certainly, Gaza has “shaken the kaleidoscope of British politics” and its impact on “U.K. political parties.” On this momentous occasion, I recall London’s two-time elected Mayor Ken Livingstone who eventually “trashed his reputation” in the 2008 mayoral elections mainly because of his stance over Palestine.

Since Ken’s suspension from the Labour Party over the “anti-Semitism” row he never said “sorry” and has become history, a forgotten politician.

Today, even if Khan wins marginally the lobbyists make sure his political career remains hanging in the air. Remember, the power of the Israeli lobby is real as they have reduced the influence of Jewish professors, journalists and activists who disagree with them, so Khan is not an exception.