The realities of migration and a tumultuous refugee crisis are not just on Turkey's agenda but the entire world. The number of people who leave their homes and countries for various reasons and flock to foreign countries is increasing rapidly. Some are on the road alone, others are with their families, their elderly parents and their children wrapped in swaddling clothes. The journey into the unknown becomes even more frightening with the difficulties they encounter in the countries they arrive in.

Recently, the issue of immigration – the extent and its result cannot be forecasted — was discussed recently at a two-day conference held in Istanbul. I was among the observers of the Global Parliamentary Migration conference held on June 20-21, hosted by the Turkish Parliament with the initiative of Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop. After the conference, where potential solutions to the migration and refugee problem and necessary steps to be taken were evaluated, I met Şentop to discuss what was on my mind.

The West and the burden

I first wanted to touch on Turkey's immigration burden, which is heavier than most countries. When I asked for Şentop's views regarding the necessity of easing this burden, he said: "It is necessary to alleviate the heavy migration burden on certain countries and ensure that it is shared fairly."

Everyone, from politicians and bureaucrats to citizens, shares the same idea on this issue. After all, Turkey has been hosting the highest number of refugees in the world for eight years. Our population is 85 million, and according to official statements, there are 4 million refugees in the country, 3.6 million of which are Syrian. That means that around 5% of the population consists of refugees. Yes, the number is high and this is a cause of concern. While the issue of migration and refugees is common, many Western countries continue to ignore it.

Based on what I witnessed, I can say that the prohibition of discrimination in the West generally remains on paper. Prejudices, xenophobia and double standards prevail throughout that part of the world. Instead of taking responsibility for a tragedy, they shift the burden of migration and the responsibilities entirely on the shoulders of the surrounding countries. Is this state of ignorance sustainable? By looking at the influx and reasoning, I would say absolutely not. At this point, all countries must act with a humanitarian and conscious approach. To take action, governments must not lose time.

Europe is not multicultural

So what is the reason behind this state of ignorance regarding the issue of migration? Is Islamophobia the reason they want to close their doors on refugees, or the resulting economic burden that the refugees would bring to their countries?

If you ask me, it's the lack of empathy. I would fully endorse this statement from Şentop: "Actually, there is no multiculturalism in Europe. From time immemorial, Europe showed no tolerance for those who were different and expressed no desire to live together. Even among themselves. Catholics, Protestants and Jews lived separately. Europe does not have an inclusive, comprehensive culture that can transform into high culture."

As someone born and raised abroad, I agree with him 100%. Turkey, unlike Europe, comes from a multicultural world. Turkish people live in a land where people with different languages and religions have lived together for over 1,000 years. That is why integration is much easier for Turkey.

In my opinion, it is incorrect to say that the West maintains considerable distance from migrants coming from the Middle East and Africa because of religion. Even if they behave with more tolerance toward immigrants from within Europe compared to those from the Middle East, they are closed to immigration among themselves. Ultimately they do not want to include people from other countries. This is the main problem. But it is an inevitable situation. In the new world order, whether they like it or not, all countries will experience this, and they will continue to receive immigrants, legally or illegally.

The three main problems

I believe that migration will continue because war is not the only reason people sail into the unknown. There are even more important reasons for migration beyond war and safety. Of course, people are unsafe because of conflicts and wars. They are trying to escape their homeland. But this problem can be solved. In my opinion, economic difficulties and the lack of humane living conditions are among the reasons that should be considered more seriously. After all, when people facing hunger cannot find a job in their own country and their hopes are exhausted, it becomes inevitable to embark on a deadly journey.

Furthermore, another more permanent and long-term reason for migration has emerged in recent years: Climate change. Many regions are becoming uninhabitable even though there are job opportunities. Famine, drought and abnormal meteorological circumstances compel people to leave their homeland.

Demographics are changing

Although there are distinct reasons behind this inevitable migration, there is a general concern that the demographic of society has deteriorated, regardless of how much we try to empathize. Ignoring this reality is objectionable, as it will set the stage for social outrage. It must be explained that this situation is not unique to Turkey. There is an unstoppable movement everywhere, from Europe to Africa. Noticeable demographic changes are happening in the world.

When immigration is mentioned, countries like Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sudan first come to mind. But the Russia-Ukraine war has changed this perception. The war caused Europe to confront the issue of migration more closely. Western countries had to experience the events they once watched from afar right under their noses. According to official figures, approximately 7 million people moved to nearby countries within a month and a half.

I remember the speaker of the Polish parliament saying at the meeting of the European Union Parliament Speakers in Slovenia that 2 million people came to his country in 15 days. This statement did not create the desired effect in the room, and no one found this figure interesting. Then he said "the population of Slovenia is 2 million. Imagine, a Slovenia came to us in 15 days." Finally, the audience came to their senses with this concrete example. At that moment, it made me think that it was time to understand that these numbers are not just mathematical equations but that each number represents a helpless person. It is time to show empathy and be a humanist rather than a racist.

Most Syrians will return home

There is the reality I mentioned before: The number of people in Turkey disturbed by the rate and intensity of migration to the country is not low at all. Some are worried that this situation will become permanent. I wanted to get some information from Şentop regarding what authorities think about this and what they are doing.

I found his response hopeful: "Of course, we all know the magnitude of Turkey's burden. But one should not think that it is completely permanent. Turkey is a destination country on the one hand and a transit country on the other. Since it is located at the intersection of Asia, Africa and Europe, there may be transfers via Turkey. After all, there will be a voluntary return when conditions improve in Syria. I think most of them will go," Şentop said.

I do not believe this return has anything to do with worsening conditions in Turkey, as some claim. Because I know this: Life is difficult for refugees everywhere. They are not citizens, the jobs they can do are limited, and they are trying hard to hold on in a country where they do not even know the language.

In terms of Syrians specifically, most of those in Turkey are living under difficult conditions. Therefore, I think they will prefer to return to their country over time. Also, if Western countries support Turkey's investment in the safe zone as they have promised, the return process will accelerate. But the West's approach of "this is your problem and their problem" paints an embarrassing picture for humanity and seeks to intensify the problem.

But there is still hope that the promises made will be fulfilled and everyone can return to their motherlands and loved ones as soon as possible.