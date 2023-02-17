Experiencing or witnessing an earthquake is absolutely terrifying. It will not be easy for those directly or indirectly affected by the disaster to overcome the trauma. Most times, the psychological effects of an earthquake can be severe and long-lasting. Hence, it is necessary to accept the fact that the following days, weeks, and even months, will be very challenging.

On Feb. 6, Türkiye was struck by two powerful independent earthquakes with 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes. The deadly quakes that struck Türkiye's southeast hit us all hard and also triggered anxiety for many of us, whether we experienced it directly or not.

What comes to mind when you think of loss in times of a devastating earthquake?

The first thing that comes to mind is death. The death of a loved one; a family member, a relative or a friend. Then the loss of a home and belongings raises a sense of insecurity among people since in our mind, they represent "security." Hence, the catastrophe has damaged our homes which means it has damaged our sense of security. A life of order represents security as well. Now with the earthquake, we also lost our order of life and routines. Everything is upside-down now and this is not an easy situation for us to deal with, a stable future is suddenly jeopardized. There has always been a loss of trust, belonging, and competence, as well as financial losses for some people. Others' deaths force us to confront our own demise. Our sense of immortality has been damaged too.

Psychology of survivors

Undoubtedly, those who are most adversely affected by the earthquake are the survivors. So it is possible to observe more serious deteriorations in their psychology. They may have extreme bodily reactions, as well as nightmares and sleep disturbances. They are easily frightened. The survivors may also repeatedly experience sights, smells and noises from the traumatic event as if they are reliving the event.

People who have been seriously affected by the earthquake may feel detached from themselves and their environment. They may go through lifeless and emotionless situations as if they cannot feel their own body. They feel like they do not belong in this environment as if they were watching the events unfold on television. Being distracted, irritable and always nervous, or having nervous breakdowns are symptoms one may experience after the quake. In severe cases, one may attach to his environment and others with rage.

It should be kept in mind that during this process, these are typical responses to an unusual experience. Talking with the earthquake survivor can help him in expressing his emotions and in accepting the situation.

All of these reactions will fade away with time, and the feelings will eventually disappear. Knowing that these reactions are normal is comforting and helps restore a sense of security and confidence.

There are also some crucial points to consider when communicating with survivors: Most earthquake victims experience feelings of helplessness, isolation, misery, anger, guilt, emptiness, hopelessness and a constant sense of unhappiness. As a result, the people who have been affected by the earthquake will express very strong emotions when speaking. While narrating, they may talk incoherently, move from topic to topic, and move on to another topic without completing the sentences. They may not be listening or they can repeatedly discuss the same thing. All of these are normal.

This could take a few months. While conversing with them for a few months, you may feel helpless, upset or angry, or your sympathy may develop over time. This is because their emotions are so intense that they find comfort in communicating them to you. Speaking with them without interruption, allowing them to express themselves, and even absorbing a portion of their overwhelming emotions will speed up the healing process.

It is necessary to establish an empathetic relationship by accepting and not belittling the losses experienced by the victims. Physical interaction can help reduce distress. If you have the opportunity and if the victim gives permission, you can engage in physical contact such as hugging, holding hands and caressing their head. As we make physical contact, the brain produces oxytocin, a hormone associated with trust and bonding. This hormone has the ability to alleviate distressing feelings, such as insecurity, uncertainty and fear. Thus, people who have deep and real bonding have the tendency to get over traumas easier than people who are lonely and lack social interaction.

Psychology of witnesses

It is also traumatic for those who witness such a massive disaster or follow the incident through various broadcasts on television day by day.

The human mind stores every feeling that the body cannot manage. In this period when we are experiencing the greatest social trauma in Türkiye's history, one may feel as if her/his body has become numb, petrified or destroyed. Sometimes he or she may not even feel their body at all or can feel like a robot.

In such a case, the following three exercises can be done to calm the nervous system and rejuvenate the body: The first is to allow the body to swing.

Shivering is a natural metabolic activity that allows the energy in the body to be thrown out. When our body encounters an anxiety-provoking situation, it begins to produce the energy necessary to fight or flee. The unused portion of this energy is expelled from the body through trembling. For this reason, in a situation that worries you, instead of giving affirmations like "I should calm down," let your body go and let it tremble until the emotion is discharged.

The second one is the "shower head exercise," which briefly means taking a shower. When you enter the shower, change the temperature and intensity of the water from time to time and move it over your body. Hold hot, warm or cold water on each of your limbs and focus on the sensations that occur there.

For example, run the water on the top of your hands, palms, armpits and legs and focus on the sensations there. While doing this, feel the sensations, even if they are unpleasant, such as emptiness or numbness. While holding water, remind yourself of your body. Hold the water and say "this is my shoulder" and "this is my face." It will help you to reconnect your body and mind.

The third one is pushing a wall or door with all your strength. It is one of the ways to throw out the remaining energy and emotion in the body. Pick an emotion that has been challenging you lately. For example, let it be anger. Push a wall or a door with all your might, focusing on the memories that made you angry. In this way, you both get rid of the bad feelings and energy that have built up in your body and give your muscles a workout.

Labeling the feelings or sensations that arise is another practice. If feelings such as guilt or numbness are very intense, label and name them abundantly. After a while, if we express or name an emotion, our brain throws that emotion out of its system.

For example, you could state: "I'm feeling embarrassment right now" or "feeling numb." You should keep doing this until the emotions or sensations subside.

Do these practices until the feelings fade away. But if the situation lasts longer, it might be better to get professional support.

*Specialist clinical psychologist, Istanbul Gelişim University