More than 140 of the 193 United Nations members now recognize Palestinian statehood. This significant international support shows Palestine's broad backing in its quest for independence and sovereignty. However, the long and painful history of this process raises serious criticisms. While the official recognition of Palestine as a state is a significant and positive step toward securing the support Palestinians deserve, the fact that the majority of the international community has only now decided to recognize Palestine, despite the thousands of lives lost in this yearslong massacre, prompts several important questions.

As a result of Israel's violent repression and settlement policy, the number of people living in the Palestinian territories is decreasing by the day. In the face of this tragic situation, the fact that many countries have only now decided to recognize Palestine seriously calls into question their sincerity. After years of indifference to the tragedies of a people on the brink of extinction, the decision to grant diplomatic recognition can be seen as belated support.

Firstly, the indifference of the U.N. and the rest of the international community to the tragedies of the Palestinian people for years is a major problem. Israel's violent actions and settlement policies in the Palestinian territories are in clear violation of the founding principles of the U.N. and international law. Despite this, the U.N. and many countries have refrained from taking concrete steps against Israel's policies and have been content with verbal condemnations. In particular, countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom have indirectly contributed to the continuation of this situation through their military and diplomatic support for Israel. This situation seriously calls into question the role of the U.N. as an impartial and fair mediator.

Nevertheless, the fact that more than 140 countries officially recognize the existence of Palestine, while more than 140 people die every day, must be an "excuse" for the new world order or the climate crisis.

Rafah attacks

At least 40 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli warplane bombing raid on tent camps northwest of Rafah, near the warehouses of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). The targets of this attack were people who had already been displaced, lost their homes and become refugees. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that medical teams had to evacuate many bodies and wounded, including women and children, to hospitals.

This horrific massacre once again highlights the scale of the humanitarian crisis facing the Palestinian people. The death toll from Israel's attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 has reached 36,000, including 15,239 children and 10,893 women. The attacks have not only caused loss of life but have also destroyed civilian infrastructure such as hospitals and educational institutions where people have sought refuge.

This Israeli attack in Rafah shows once again how dire the humanitarian situation in Gaza has become and the need for urgent international intervention.

Palestine recognition

Palestine's struggle for independence and sovereignty has recently received significant support in the international arena. The official recognition of the Palestinian state by Spain, Norway, and Ireland has been criticized by the Tel Aviv government. However, the echo of these diplomatic moves has been quite strong. In a televised speech, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said: "This is a historic decision and it has only one purpose, which is to help Israelis and Palestinians achieve peace."

"This is a very important moment and I think it sends a message to the world that there are practical steps we can take as a country to help keep the hope and the goal of a two-state solution alive at a time when some, unfortunately, are trying to bomb it into oblivion," Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said in a brief statement before the cabinet met to adopt the resolution formally.

In a similar statement, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said: "Norway has been one of the strongest supporters of a Palestinian state for more than 30 years. Today, Norway's official recognition of Palestine as a state is a milestone in Norwegian-Palestinian relations". Eide expressed Norway's longstanding support for this recognition and the importance of it.

In a new development, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a $3 million donation to the refugee agency, saying, "We support the establishment of a fully independent Palestinian state."

Great power insensitivity

The fact that major powers such as France, Russia, the U.S. and the U.K. are among the countries that do not recognize Palestine reveals the silence and indifference of these states toward the tragedies of the Palestinian people. Although these countries have significant influence in world politics and the U.N. Security Council, they have failed to defend the rights of the Palestinian people.

Everyone has seen on social media the posts of Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., who visited Israel and wrote "Finish them" on an Israeli artillery shell fired at Gaza. Or some senior state officials mock the protests at conferences, events, ministerial meetings and universities. The U.S. diplomatic and conscientious accounting of Gaza hurts the conscience of its people and deeply disappoints their expectations.

The silence of France, Russia, the U.S. and the U.K. in the face of the human tragedy in Gaza reveals the double standards of the international community when it comes to justice and human rights. The international community and the U.N. should adopt a more effective and just stance in the face of the strategic interests of the great powers. The silence of these great powers on the tragedy in Gaza creates a serious credibility problem in the defence of justice and human rights. More decisive and consistent action by the international community is essential for real peace and justice in Gaza and other conflict zones around the world. The U.N. and other countries should learn from past mistakes on the Palestinian cause and work toward a more just and sustainable solution.