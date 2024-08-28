Today, one of the key architects behind Azerbaijan's robust and modern development, as established under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, is the First Vice President and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva. Her unwavering dedication to national values, her commitment to the ideals of humanism and her profound love for the homeland and its people have made Mehriban Aliyeva a symbol of modern Azerbaijan.

Despite receiving numerous awards, orders and medals for her unparalleled contributions to humanity, Mehriban Aliyeva considers the greatest reward to be the boundless love of the Azerbaijani people and the independence and sovereignty of her nation. As a social and political figure, the cornerstone of the First Vice-President’s work is a strong and independent Azerbaijan. Mehriban Aliyeva stands as President Ilham Aliyev’s closest ally in efforts to develop the country, deepen reforms and enhance the welfare of the people. With Mehriban Aliyeva's appointment as First Vice President, the pace of reforms in Azerbaijan has accelerated and the formation of a team of young professionals was significantly advanced.

Today, no sector in Azerbaijan is untouched by the attention and care of Mehriban Aliyeva. Under her initiative, hundreds of schools, kindergartens and orphanages across the country have been rebuilt to meet the most modern standards. Healthcare centers and hospitals have been equipped with state-of-the-art technology. Numerous initiatives aimed at improving the ecological environment, protecting nature and conducting tree-planting campaigns have also been launched under her leadership. Mehriban Aliyeva has played a pivotal role in reviving and promoting Azerbaijani national music, particularly mugham, introducing it to the world and discovering and nurturing young talents. Her efforts extend to promoting Azerbaijan's cultural, spiritual and historical heritage on the international stage. Ensuring that the true voice of Azerbaijan is heard globally and spreading the truths of our nation have been her central vision.

Extending a helping hand to those in need and addressing their concerns with deep humanitarian principles are central to Mehriban Khanum's role as first vice president and as a social and political figure. Numerous social support programs in Azerbaijan have been initiated under her leadership. In particular, families of martyrs, war veterans and those who sacrificed their health for the territorial integrity of our country consistently experience the strong support and care of the Azerbaijani state. Thanks to the initiatives and efforts of the first vice president, the scope, scale and accessibility of the social support programs successfully implemented by President Ilham Aliyev continue to expand.

Today, promoting tolerance and the harmonious coexistence of different religions and peoples under one umbrella is one of the invaluable contributions of the first vice president to the nation. Under the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, mosques, sanctuaries, synagogues and Catholic and Orthodox churches in Azerbaijan have been restored in a way that blends history with modernity and reflects high cultural standards. All necessary conditions have been created to ensure their free operation. As a result of this attention and care, Azerbaijan's environment of tolerance has become a model for the world.

Mehriban Aliyeva's contributions to promoting sports in Azerbaijan, particularly in the development of gymnastics, are both significant and undeniable. The successful participation of Azerbaijani gymnasts and other athletes in the recent Olympic Games serves as a testament to this. Mehriban Aliyeva’s personal attention to and congratulations to athletes following their achievements exemplify her commitment to the growth and development of Azerbaijani youth and sports.

Currently, one of Azerbaijan's most pressing tasks is the restoration of territories liberated from occupation and ensuring the dignified return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral lands. In this regard, Mehriban Aliyeva's role and efforts are of paramount importance. Under her leadership, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has restored historical and cultural monuments and mosques in these liberated areas with remarkable quality, taste and professionalism. Her influence is evident in the revitalized appearances of the cultural capital of Shusha, Agdam, Kalbajar and several other villages and towns. The restoration work reflects a deep respect for national values and traditions, asserting these lands as integral parts of Azerbaijan's ancient heritage. The meticulous attention to detail, the involvement of highly qualified specialists and the overall sensitivity to every aspect of these projects are all aimed at ensuring that internally displaced persons can return to live in dignity on their native soil.

In life, God gives everyone a mission, and history has shown that Mehriban Aliyeva’s mission is to serve the people of Azerbaijan. Her dedication and invaluable contributions, both now and in the future, are the most precious mission bestowed upon her by fate.