One of the most striking aspects of the agreement reached between Iran and the United States is that the nuclear issue has not been resolved outright but instead has been pushed into a two-month process. I do not believe this was accidental. In my view, the decision to divide the nuclear file into a two-month timeline reflects a demand from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). For that reason, I believe the likelihood of renewed tensions, and even direct confrontation, over the next two months is quite high.

The IRGC’s strategy appears to be unfolding as intended. Their objective is a temporary arrangement that leaves the nuclear issue largely untouched while buying time and preserving the current balance of power. What we are seeing today is, in many respects, a reflection of that strategy in action.

In the past several days, military exchanges between Iran, Israel, and the U.S. had once again brought the Middle East to the brink of a wider regional confrontation. What began with direct Israeli strikes on Iranian targets evolved into a cycle of retaliation involving U.S. military action against Iran and Tehran's subsequent threats and responses directed not only at Washington but also at regional states such as Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

At first glance, Iran's willingness to respond directly and publicly appears to mark a departure from the strategic patience it had displayed in recent years. Yet the central question was not why Iran chose to retaliate, but why its decision-makers chose this particular timing for the military and diplomatic response. The answer may lie less in the immediate battlefield dynamics and more in Tehran's broader effort to reshape the negotiating environment surrounding its nuclear program and regional influence.

In the past, many observers interpreted Iran's relative caution during high-profile assassinations and diplomatic setbacks as evidence of a strategic retreat. The most recent escalation, however, points to a different conclusion. Rather than representing a sudden departure from restraint, Tehran's actions reflected the calculated application of a long-standing doctrine that combines military pressure, asymmetric deterrence, and diplomatic engagement to pursue strategic objectives. Understanding this approach requires looking beyond the immediate exchange of strikes and examining the ideological foundations and historical experiences that have shaped the Islamic Republic's security thinking for decades.

Foundations strategic depth

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran's security establishment has viewed external threats through the foundational lens of regime survival. This perspective was indelibly forged during the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988), which Iranian strategic culture remembers as the "Imposed War." Facing international isolation and a technologically superior adversary, Tehran’s decision-makers concluded that territorial defense alone could not guarantee national security.

Consequently, Iran sought to project power outward, creating what its strategists term "strategic depth" beyond its geographic borders. This defense-in-forward architecture gradually evolved into a complex regional network built around political partnerships and allied non-state actors stretching from the Levant to the Gulf of Aden. For Tehran, these relationships have never been merely ideological or sectarian instruments; they function as a vital externalized defense perimeter designed to keep conventional threats far from Iranian soil.

At the center of this apparatus stands the IRGC, particularly its Quds Force. Over the past two decades, the IRGC has evolved from a paramilitary organization into the principal architect of Iran's regional security doctrine, seamlessly intertwining military operations with broader geopolitical and diplomatic calculations.

Neither war nor peace

Last week's confrontation highlighted the core operational principle of the IRGC: neither total war nor total peace. This doctrine operates primarily within a carefully managed "gray zone," a space where military actions are calibrated to remain just below the threshold of triggering a conventional, full-scale war.

Tehran did not and does not seek a direct, large-scale regional war that could invite overwhelming military retaliation from Washington and Jerusalem, thereby threatening regime stability and crippling its fragile economy. At the same time, the Iranian leadership is equally reluctant to embrace a comprehensive regional settlement. From Tehran's perspective, total peace or a finalized security framework would require dismantling its missile programs and abandoning its proxy networks, effectively neutralizing its primary deterrence leverage.

Preserving this state of controlled ambiguity offers distinct advantages. It enables Iran to maintain deterrence without crossing absolute red lines, allows the country to participate in diplomatic negotiations from a position of perceived strength, and preserves the credibility of its regional alliances while avoiding the catastrophic costs associated with prolonged direct warfare. This pattern has been visible in previous crises as well, including Iran's calibrated response to the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani in 2020 and its direct but limited missile and drone strikes against Israel in 2024, both of which sought to restore deterrence without triggering full-scale war.

Deciphering timing

Viewed through the prism of gray-zone deterrence, the timing of Iran's latest strike is far more understandable. The operation was not a reckless emotional response; it was a calibrated communication tool designed to deliver three interconnected messages.

First, the message to Washington was meant to demonstrate that diplomatic engagement and military signaling are not mutually exclusive. Following months of indirect talks regarding regional stability and sanctions relief, Tehran used the strike to signal that its participation in diplomacy does not imply strategic passivity. By launching mid-range ballistic missiles and drones, the IRGC reaffirmed that it retains the political will to deploy its arsenal if it believes its foundational deterrence has been compromised.

Second, the strike targeted Israel's strategic calculus. Following repeated intelligence and military setbacks in Syria and Lebanon, Tehran assessed that its lack of a direct kinetic response was creating an unacceptable precedent, one where Israeli operations could hit Iranian targets with impunity. The objective of the strike was not to initiate a wider war, but to reset the rules of engagement and force Israeli planners to recalculate the costs of future targeted strikes.

Third, and perhaps most critically, the strike was an essential reassurance to Iran's regional partners within the self-proclaimed "Axis of Resistance." With Hamas significantly weakened and Hezbollah facing mounting military, intelligence and logistical pressure along the Lebanese front, murmurs of Iranian abandonment had begun to circulate. Tehran countered this narrative through concrete action.

Rather than relying solely on official statements from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tehran sought to reinforce this message through a combination of public signaling and strategic communication. Statements by Iran's senior leadership prior to the recent transition of power, together with public messaging from actors associated with the Axis of Resistance across Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, projected an image of continued alignment despite growing regional pressure. By accepting the risks associated with direct retaliation on its own territory, Tehran sought to reassure its regional partners that its commitment to the broader deterrence architecture remains intact even as military and political challenges mount across multiple fronts.

Limits of ambiguity

Despite its past efficacy, the doctrine of controlled ambiguity is facing severe structural constraints, largely due to a changing regional environment that is increasingly hostile to perpetual confrontation.

Crucially, this limitation is being driven by neighboring powers. Countries such as Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt maintain divergent political interests, yet they share an absolute convergence on one priority: preventing a region-wide conflict. For Ankara, regional instability threatens vital economic corridors and trade networks. For Doha and Riyadh, ambitious domestic modernization agendas, such as Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, are entirely dependent on maritime security, foreign investment and geopolitical stability.

Consequently, these regional actors have formed a diplomatic wall against escalation. The recent momentum toward normalization, such as the diplomatic détente between Riyadh and Tehran, and Qatar's continuous mediation efforts, has altered the geopolitical landscape.

This shifting dynamic directly challenges Iran's strategy. When regional capitals prioritize de-escalation and economic integration, Iran's reliance on proxy warfare and gray-zone brinkmanship increasingly isolates it, turning its strategic depth into a source of regional friction rather than a shield. Furthermore, as direct military exchanges between Iran and Israel become more frequent, the margin for error narrows. Every round of direct retaliation diminishes the space available for back-channel diplomacy and increases the probability of a miscalculation that could shatter the gray zone entirely.

Iran's latest military strike and the following statements regarding peace should not be misread as a definitive abandonment of diplomacy, nor does it signal a reckless march toward all-out war. Instead, they represent the continuation of a deeply ingrained strategic doctrine that navigates the narrow path between confrontation and accommodation.

Iran continues to operate under the assumption that it can maximize its geopolitical leverage while minimizing its domestic vulnerability. However, as regional tensions intensify and neighboring states actively push for a post-conflict status quo, the sustainability of this strategy is highly questionable. The primary challenge facing Tehran is no longer simply how to deter its immediate adversaries, but whether the doctrine of controlled ambiguity can survive in a Middle East that is rapidly approaching the absolute limits of managed escalation.