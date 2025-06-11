In a highly fragmented global system, which is characterized by multiple challenges, Central Asia becomes a strategic priority for many international actors. This region has been historically influenced by Russia and today seems to be experiencing a phase of geopolitical reorientation by opening space for new actors. Sharing the same interest as the European Union, which hinges on regional security and stability, energy resources, environment, trade and connectivity, Italy pays great attention to this area and aims to become a reliable partner, promoting a multilateral approach.

Italy's strategic priority

"The celebration of the first Italy-Central Asia summit at the level of leaders has to be considered as a historic event," Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s Prime Minister, said during her recent trip to the region, adding that "the signals given by Italy were received extraordinarily well."

The first leg of the political tour was Uzbekistan, aiming to consolidate the foundations of the bilateral strategic partnership and sign 14 agreements worth 3 billion euros on crucial matters such as mobility, infrastructure, culture and cooperation on migration. Back in 2023, during the visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Rome, 11 intergovernmental agreements were signed in key sectors such as security, economy, energy and culture. A branch of Italy’s Industry Confederation (Confindustria) was established in Uzbekistan to strengthen business and economic synergies further.

However, the historical element in relations with the region was sealed in Kazakhstan, where the first Italy-Central Asia summit was held. In addition to Kazakh President Qasym-Jomart Kemeluly Toqaev, the event was attended by the leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, marking a “unicum” in the history of relations with Italy.

Along with the launch of this summit, Rome set itself as a pioneer of a high-level dialogue format with the Central Asian states, also aiming to support the EU regional engagement further. In the EU, Italy is indeed among Kazakhstan's main trading partners and already in January 2024, many MoUs were signed to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation. More recently, new bilateral agreements worth approximately 5 billion euros were reached in Astana. Overall, during the summit, many significant deals were signed, especially in energy, a sector very dear to Italy.

In this regard, regional rare earth elements and logistical potential are of crucial importance since Italy’s main interest regards the development of infrastructures in a priority area in terms of connectivity between East and West. Hence, the Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC), takes on primary importance. This strategic trade route connecting China and Europe passes through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, and is intended as a multimodal alternative to Russia. Supported by the EU and G-7, as part of the Global Gateway and Partnership for Global Infrastructure strategies, the Middle Corridor has become crucial to diversifying trade flows, securing independence for geopolitically unstable routes and fostering Eurasian connectivity. Thanks to its location and important infrastructures and ports, such as Genoa, Trieste and Venice, Italy aims to play a primary connecting role as a trade hub by promoting faster and more resilient logistic supply chains.

Strategic objectives, political meanings

Meloni's visit to Central Asia and the related success of the summit express the strategic objectives that Italy intends to pursue in the medium and long term. Diversifying partnerships and consolidating Italy's position in an increasingly geopolitically relevant region are quite evident. However, this ambition also reflects Rome's desire to strengthen cooperation not only at a bilateral level, but also from the European perspective. The EU had already implemented a strategic partnership with Central Asia by promoting a partnership on energy, especially gas and hydrogen; transport and alternative logistics corridors to Russia, such as the Middle Corridor, governance, human rights and sustainable development.

The cooperation, as proposed by Meloni, therefore aims to guarantee the security and stability of supply chains and to create new opportunities for growth and shared development. In this, Rome arises as a credible partner, leveraging its strong industrial skills and expertise, mainly in energy and infrastructure. Furthermore, from the perspective of bridging between Central Asian countries and the EU, Italy could build on a less normative and more pragmatic dialogue. Hence, politically, the Italian action can capitalize on its attempt to bring together nearby regions affected by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict by consolidating the European presence in a region increasingly contested at a global level.