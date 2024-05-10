In a landmark political upheaval, the Republic of Macedonia has emphatically turned the page on its political history, electing its first female president, Gordana Siljanovska Dafkova, and handing a sweeping victory to the Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity (VMRO-DPMNE) in both the presidential and parliamentary elections. This dual triumph not only shatters previous gender barriers but also signals a profound transformation within VMRO-DPMNE – a party once portrayed as retrograde now reborn through sweeping reforms and a reinvigorated democratic vision. As Macedonia carves a path toward European integration, these election results send a resounding message across the Balkans and Brussels: Macedonia is not just ready for change, but it is leading it.

The election results reflect a clear mandate from the Macedonian populace, who have grown weary of misrepresentation. The previous government, a coalition of SDSM and the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), was put to the test, and the verdict delivered by the electorate was unequivocal. The significant difference in votes and the distribution of seats in Parliament indicate that a populace is eager for change and reform. This was not a mere electoral exercise but a resounding call for genuine transformation and improved governance.

Moreover, this electoral outcome sends a compelling message to our neighbors, mainly Greece and Bulgaria, where challenges to democracy remain prevalent. In Bulgaria, for instance, the political landscape is still marred by the remnants of 19th-century chauvinistic politics, with frequent governmental instability. Yet, today, they still cannot establish a stable government. In contrast, Macedonia's electoral process and the decisive victory of Siljanovska Dafkova underscore a mature, functioning democracy responsive to the will of its people. These two neighboring countries were the main obstacles to Macedonia’s European integration due to their revisionist policies toward Macedonia. This electoral outcome can serve as a clear message to redefine its policies to show respect to its neighbors, hold democratic values and maintain a European spirit that will make the Balkan region resilient to rapid geopolitical challenges. By neglecting mutual respect and continue blocking Macedonia in European integration, they leave a space for all malign states and non-actors to pose severe threats to European security. Additionally, this apparent difference in electoral outcome can improve Brussels' perception of Macedonia and overcome its stereotypes and special requests that are not part of the European Union integration criteria.

Reformed leader for Macedonia's future

VMRO-DPMNE’s success in these elections demonstrates that this is not the old party many may recall. The results indicate a party that has successfully reformed itself, learning from past errors and evolving beyond its previous iterations. The party has shown a remarkable capacity to adapt and realign itself with the fundamental demands of its constituents: the maintenance of robust democratic values and the safeguarding of national interests. Today, VMRO-DPMNE is a leader capable of inspiring and propelling the nation forward.

This dual victory is particularly compelling because of the party's strategic clarity in its forward-looking policies. The party has articulated a vision where aspirations and tangible reforms pave the path to European Union integration. This perspective effectively argues that integration with Europe will be a natural outcome of domestic enhancements rather than a prerequisite for internal improvements.

This election cycle reflects a maturation within VMRO-DPMNE – a transformation that has resonated well with the electorate. The party’s commitment to rectifying past missteps and innovating its governance approach has been critical to its electoral success. VMRO-DPMNE has emerged as a party capable of leading and inspiring a nation eager for progress.

The victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections suggests a unified desire among the Macedonian electorate for decisive and consistent leadership. President Siljanovska Dafkova’s election breaks new ground in gender equality and democratic engagement. At the same time, the parliamentary results endorse VMRO-DPMNE’s legislative agenda, which promises to prioritize state development, transformative reforms, and a stringent fight against corruption.

Moreover, the party’s reform agenda aligns closely with Macedonia's pressing needs. At a time when the European Union is keenly watching the democratic resilience and reformative zeal of aspirant countries, VMRO-DPMNE’s commitment to eradicating corruption and enhancing public administration sends a strong signal to Brussels. This is a Macedonia that is ready to uphold the stringent standards required for EU membership and eager to contribute meaningfully to the European project.

The leadership of President Siljanovska Dafkova and the parliamentary support of VMRO-DPMNE offer Macedonia a unique opportunity to reset its internal policies and external relations. As President Siljanovska Dafkova aptly put it, this is not a time for celebration but a moment to reorganize and reorient the country toward substantial internal development and deeper European integration.

This double victory is, therefore, not just a political win but a pivotal moment for Macedonia. It offers a chance to redefine the nation’s future, ensuring that the journey toward European integration is robust and reflective of the genuine will of its people. Under this renewed leadership, Macedonia stands on the cusp of a transformative era that promises to bolster its democratic institutions, enhance its international standing, and secure a prosperous future for all its citizens. The path has been set, and with this renewed mandate, VMRO-DPMNE is poised to lead Macedonia into a new dawn of governance and European engagement.