The latest scandal involving Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang is about a lot more than the personal life of a technology boss. It has exposed the cracks within America’s plans to control China’s access to advanced artificial intelligence technology. Washington is pursuing all means to stop Beijing from obtaining the powerful computer chips, but the global tech industry is making that goal increasingly difficult to achieve.

Nvidia's longtime chief executive, Jensen Huang, was forced to step down on Nov. 12 after revelations about his relationships, including one with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed International. U.S. officials said that Alice Huang had links to Chinese intelligence, while Megaspeed, her former employer, faced scrutiny over possible violations of American chip export restrictions.

However, all these American allegations remain unproven. Singapore has said that there is no evidence that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy. U.S. intelligence agencies have also failed to disclose sufficient evidence that she was in any way working for China. Similarly, Megaspeed has denied any wrongdoing and says that it has launched an investigation after external pressure.

These details are of much importance. Serious allegations about national security breaches must be based on evidence, not rumours. But this controversy raises a much bigger question. If the United States cannot properly monitor the use of its most valuable technology, how can it expect to maintain its advantage over China?

Washington has been tightening restrictions on the sale of advanced computer chips to China for the past four years or so. The main aim is to stop Beijing from gaining access to computing power that could strengthen its AI industry and linked military capabilities.

Nvidia, an American company, is at the center of this effort because its chips are widely used to develop and operate advanced AI systems. The tech company has become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the global AI boom, reaching a market value of over $4 trillion last year.

But restricting direct sales does not necessarily prevent access to the advanced technology.

Overseas companies can buy advanced chips in countries where their sale is permitted, and then they can rent out computing power to customers in other parts of the world, including China. Therefore, businesses in China can use Nvidia chips located in overseas data centers without needing to import the hardware themselves.

This is probably one of the biggest weaknesses in Washington's current approach. The current U.S. rules and regulations focus heavily on where chips are sold and shipped, while the growing cloud computing industry makes it possible to access their power remotely.

The numbers are also alarming. Nvidia’s revenue from Singapore increased to $23.7 billion in 2024, up from $2.3 billion in 2022. The Singapore parliament reported that the country accounted for 22% of Nvidia's recent revenue, although only around 1% of the company's total revenue represented chips physically shipped there.

These figures do not prove that chips were illegally transferred or smuggled. However, they show why governments are becoming so concerned about the gap between where technology is sold and where it is ultimately used.

The latest controversy also raises questions about the responsibility of major technology companies.

Nvidia operates in a global market and has very strong commercial reasons to maintain access to the Chinese market. Jensen Huang has on numerous occasions said that American companies should be allowed to compete in the Chinese market rather than surrendering it to local competitors.

There is a reasonable argument behind this. Cutting China off completely from U.S. companies could encourage it to develop its own alternatives much faster, while reducing the global influence of American technology companies.

But commercial interests cannot always come before national security. A company selling billions of dollars worth of advanced technology products must know who its end customers are and where its products are actually going.

Nvidia says it cut ties with Megaspeed in June last year and stopped accepting further orders from the Singapore-based company. That decision raises another question. What warning signs did the company identify, and were they recognised early enough?

The investigation should establish what Nvidia knew and whether its checks and balances were sufficient. It would be unfair to assume the company knowingly helped anyone break the law or breach national security. Equally, with great power comes greater responsibility, so being a major technology supplier should come with more responsibility, not lesser scrutiny.

Washington must also recognise that restrictions alone cannot stop China's technological progress. Beijing has invested heavily in its domestic semiconductor and chip industries and artificial intelligence capabilities. Even when access to the most advanced American chips becomes difficult, Chinese companies continue to seek alternatives and, on many occasions, build them themselves.

It has already been reported that Chinese AI companies are trying to secure access to Nvidia-powered data centers outside of China amid fears that Washington could further tighten its rules.

This shows that increased export restrictions can create new business opportunities for intermediaries in third countries without necessarily achieving their intended purpose.

The U.S. needs stronger cooperation with countries hosting major data centers, particularly in Asia. Governments must share information, improve customer checks, and make sure that cloud computing services cannot become an easy way around export controls.

Ultimately, the Nvidia controversy is a warning that the AI race cannot be won simply by restricting what a rival can and cannot buy. America must invest in its own technology, try to protect its supply chains, and make sure that its companies understand their great responsibilities.

Huang's departure may dominate headlines for now, but the deeper problem will remain long after the scandal fades away. If Washington wants to lead the AI race, it must understand that controlling the movement of computer chips is only a small part of the challenge. Controlling access to computing power in a connected world is much harder.