The significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day lies in its recognition of the persistent seven-and-a-half-decade-long struggle of the Kashmiri people and the importance of global solidarity with them. It serves as a reminder that the Kashmir conflict is not merely a regional hot spot but also a matter of profound international concern. Feb. 5 reminds us that in this age of human rights, democracy and the rule of law, Kashmiris in the disputed region continue to languish under foreign occupation, suffer daily violations of their most basic rights, and for whom the law exists, harass, intimidate and oppress rather than protect them. By observing this day, we emphasize the need for a peaceful and just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute that respects the rights and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The historical context of the Kashmir conflict, rooted in the partition of British India in 1947, has left a lasting impact on the disputed region. It is crucial to acknowledge the historical grievances, the impact of Indian militarization and the ongoing suppression of the Kashmiri people’s inalienable right to self-determination.

Freedom and solidarity go hand in hand. Global solidarity with Kashmiris has the potential to serve as a force multiplier, changing the course of history and enabling the successful culmination of the Kashmiri resistance movement. The government and people of Pakistan are observing Kashmir Solidarity Day to reiterate their unwavering support for their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and to renew their pledge to continue standing by the Kashmiri people in their just struggle.

Pakistan has always extended unflinching support to the Kashmiris, not only because of the centuries-old ethnic, linguistic, geographical and religious bonds between the people of Pakistan and the Kashmiris but also because the right to self-determination is a fundamental human right enshrined in international law. This principle is reaffirmed annually by the U.N. General Assembly in its resolutions on self-determination. Therefore, Pakistan will continue to be the voice of the Kashmiri people.

As is well known, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains one of the oldest items on the U.N. Security Council’s agenda. It is an internationally recognized dispute, the resolution of which is firmly anchored in the U.N. Charter, numerous UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The dispute is rife with ironies, given that, unlike many intractable conflicts where the solution is unclear or contested, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute has a clearly prescribed resolution: a free and fair plebiscite, as stipulated by the U.N. Security Council. All parties, including India, initially accepted this prescription. Yet, despite solemn commitments made by the government of India to the Security Council, Pakistan and the Kashmiri people, India has systematically reneged on these commitments over the years.

History of occupation

The past 78 years of India’s occupation of IIOJK tell a tragic tale of repression. The Kashmiri people’s freedoms and fundamental rights remain suppressed. Their freedom struggle – waged by 9 million Kashmiris – is a testament to perseverance and unyielding courage in modern history.

The events following Aug. 5, 2019, marked a particularly dark chapter when India attempted to change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir. Its unilateral and illegal actions violated international law, including UNSC resolutions and the Fourth Geneva Convention. Today, Kashmiris live in what is effectively the largest open-air prison camp in the world, occupied by 900,000 Indian military and occupation forces. The region remains closed to credible observers and human rights organizations, preventing the world from hearing the Kashmiri people’s voices. These actions have been given impunity under a range of draconian laws.

Since Aug. 5, 2019, over 950 Kashmiris have been martyred in staged encounters and so-called “cordon-and-search operations.” The Kashmiri leadership remains incarcerated under trumped-up charges, and extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detentions continue unabated.

After Aug. 5, 2019, India has also accelerated demographic and political changes in IIOJK to disempower the Kashmiri majority. More than 4 million illegal domicile certificates have been issued to non-Kashmiri settlers, aiming to erase Kashmiri's identity. Both Kashmir and Palestine remain tragic symbols of unresolved colonial legacies, with their peoples denied justice and freedom despite clear mandates from the U.N.

The Kashmiri people’s struggle for the right to self-determination and freedom has been long and painful. Reports from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), as well as findings by human rights organizations and international media, continue to highlight the plight of Kashmiris. These reports reveal how their voices are silenced through repression and violence by Indian occupation forces.

Nothing has changed

Human Rights Watch reported in 2024 that Indian authorities continued to restrict free expression, peaceful assembly and other rights in Jammu and Kashmir, with ongoing reports of extrajudicial killings by security forces. Amnesty International highlighted the arbitrary detention of human rights defenders, including Mian Abdul Qayoom, former president of the Jammu and Kashmir Court Bar Association, in June 2024. Journalists Majid Hyderi and Sajad Gul were also detained under the Public Safety Act and held outside Kashmir. These actions reflect a broader pattern of repression and silencing of dissent in the region.

Türkiye, as a staunch advocate of justice and human rights, has consistently supported the Kashmiri people's cause. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s principled stance on Kashmir at the U.N. General Assembly and other global forums reflects Türkiye’s unwavering commitment to upholding international law and human dignity.

The litmus test of true solidarity with Kashmiris lies in consistent pressure from the international community to demand that India halt its widespread human rights violations in IIOJK, reverse the illegal actions of Aug. 5, 2019, and take genuine steps toward a peaceful settlement of the dispute in line with the U.N. Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. This is vital for durable peace in South Asia. India must not be allowed to trample upon the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Kashmiris.

It is time to hold India accountable for its systematic human rights violations. History will judge us by our actions – or our failure to act. The world must not turn a blind eye to the plight of the Kashmiri people. The time to act is now.