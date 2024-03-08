In an international context where summits involving Africa are multiplying, Italy made no exception in organizing the recent Italy-Africa Summit. However, beyond the growing global interest in the African continent, it is essential to ask the crucial question of where the voice of the African himself fits into a constellation of plans drawn up by world powers.

Summits such as EU-Africa, Russia-Africa, the United States-Africa, China-Africa, France-Africa, Saudi Arabia-Africa, Türkiye-Africa and India-Africa reflect a global quest to strengthen economic, political and trade ties with Africa. Italy, like other nations, is seeking to be part of this trend. These events, however, raise questions about the nature of these partnerships and the real participation of African nations in the design and implementation of these plans, to the point where we are tempted to think about it as the latest invention after slavery, colonization and neo-colonialism, to further put to subjugate this continent where happiness once existed, and where today unqualifiable poverty reign, despite its many mineral, natural and human resources.

This latest summit between Italy and Africa was held in the Italian capital, with the participation of the leaders of African countries, in the presence of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, African Union Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, African Union President Ghazali Osmani and several European leaders. In a post shared on social networks, Meloni said that the summit aimed to prove that they are aware that the destinies of the continents (Europe and Africa) are interconnected and that “we can grow together."

Africa's economic ascendance

From an economic point of view, Africa has become a major player on the world stage, attracting the attention of various powers. Discussions at these summits often focus on investment, trade opportunities and economic partnerships. Indeed, according to reports, several areas of cooperation between Italy and African countries in the fields of economy and infrastructure, as well as food and energy security, have been on the agenda. Except that, beyond agendas, what is important here is to assess whether these agreements are truly equitable and beneficial for African nations or whether they reflect neo-colonial dynamics.

Of course, it is also essential to recognize that these summits offer opportunities for Africa. They can be forums for attracting investment, diversifying partnerships and promoting economic development. The key lies in the ability of African nations to negotiate mutually beneficial agreements and put in place policies that promote their own sustainable growth, rather than continuing to rely on the intelligence of foreign powers. In fact, among the criticisms leveled at these initiatives, we have accusations of them being foreign-made plans. According to them, African nations need to be more meaningfully involved in defining their own destiny. The agreements reached at these summits can sometimes appear to be favorable to the interests of the host countries, raising concerns about the sovereignty and sustainability of African nations.

In short, as CNN Journalist Larry Madowo would say, everyone has a plan for Africa, except the Africans themselves. And yet there is no shortage of intellectuals on this continent. Ideas are being produced. Most of the time, they are not consumed locally. Instead, leaders prefer to turn to ideas produced by non-Africans, the Bretton Woods institutions or foreign investors.

African nations should establish their own strategy and vision for the continent's future, notwithstanding, of course, the benefits of external engagement. Unfortunately, there appears to be a dearth of coordinated pan-African strategic initiatives guided by the African Union or regional economic groups.

Challenging capitalism

At a recent forum in a European country, Malian politician and writer Aminata Dramane Traore gave an uncompromising assessment of the situation in Africa. Quoting a local proverb, she said that, "The fish is mistaken if it believes that the fisherman has come to save it."

She was referring to the problems of the dominant economic model, namely capitalism. Convinced that our existence on earth today is compromised by this ill-fated system, she suggested that it needed to be changed.

According to the former Malian minister, it is no longer a question of transposing the West to Africa. "It's about Africa inventing itself every day. The so-called developed world has reached a dead end. We are all victims of a dominant economic model that forces decision-makers, whoever they may be, to act in a way that does nothing to improve our situation," she added.

In this regard, Kenya’s President William Ruto announced in May 2023 that he would not go to any international meeting in Africa to hear the speech of a single person, claiming it was unjust for 55 other African leaders to do so. Many people thought he made a good point until they saw him flying to Rome for the Italy-Africa Summit.

Asia, America or Europe are not the issue. The issue does not also lie with African leaders. The primary issue stems from Africans themselves, who choose leaders in elections based on their self-serving agendas and then moan about it. When you elect a leader who can’t think about anything good for you, you just end up being ridiculed. What does Italy have to offer to Africa? Italy has some of the highest debt rates in Europe, is experiencing a decline in its economy and has one of the most discriminatory laws against Africans. What economic clout does Italy possess and yet our officials still blatantly approach them with a bowl for begging? Civic and political education is needed to produce a new African citizen, capable of electing visionary leaders who play an active role in defining the continents’ priorities and future. Plans orchestrated by foreign powers must not ignore the wealth of perspectives and solutions that Africans themselves can provide. Strengthening the African voice in these discussions will ensure a more inclusive and sustainable approach to international relations.

Africa must play a central role in the design and implementation of these plans to ensure its own development and preserve its sovereignty. However, it is unfortunate to see that many African countries and their leaders have yet to demonstrate that they are capable of enacting policies that benefit their citizens rather than merely power lobbies and foreign financial interests.