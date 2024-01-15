As Africa continues to face complex peace and security challenges, the Togolese government opened its doors to host an impressive gathering in its capital, Lome, on Oct. 21-22. This event served as a pivotal platform for dialogue and action, delving into critical topics such as state institution fragility and harnessing African innovation for sustainable solutions. The primary objective was to comprehend these pressing challenges and formulate tangible strategies for fostering a peaceful and prosperous future in Africa.

Indeed, in an atmosphere where we never miss an opportunity to note the differential assistance of the international community in the face of crises depending on whether they occur in Africa or outside the continent, it was high time that African countries set about taking initiatives that not only lead to the search for African solutions but also equipping themselves with their own resources to propose strategies adapted to their situations. Above all, the recent resurgence of putsches in Africa has shown us that the role of regional and continental organizations in dealing with coups d'etat is limited to condemnations and sanctions in response to transitional situations. Therefore, in this particular context in Africa, the Lome Peace and Security Forum would have never been welcomed to serve as a new African framework for exchanges, discussions and sharing of experiences on peace, security and the future of Africa.

Because, as the minister of foreign affairs of Togo, Robert Dussey, wrote in his book, “L'Afrique malade de ses hommes politiques” ("Africa Is Sick of Its Politicians"), the current reflections on the development and peace in Africa constitute some essential and urgent stakes. And when facing different types of injustices in Africa, it was important for its leaders to realize that only they can be real entrepreneurs of initiatives aiming at proposing solutions to crises in their continent.

Having brought together members of governments and international institutions, as well as experts in peace and security issues around the theme "How to strengthen political transitions towards democratic governance in Africa," the forum was a significant step in discussing the current security challenges facing Africa. The experts debated crucial issues such as the fragility of state institutions, the obstacles to democratic transition, the building of solid institutions and the role of African solutions in promoting continental innovation and agility. The essentials of the two-day program can be wrapped up as follows.

Fragility of state institutions in Africa

The discussions on the factors contributing to the fragility of state institutions in Africa highlighted the need to strengthen transparency and accountability to guarantee a solid foundation for inclusive governance. A concrete example of this is the situation in Somalia, where decades of conflict have weakened the central government. National dialogue and reconciliation efforts have been crucial in strengthening Somali institutions and restoring a degree of stability.

Similarly, the crucial issue of political transition to democratic governance has highlighted the need for strong political will and the active participation of civil society to ensure peaceful and sustainable transitions. Here, the example of Zimbabwe illustrates these challenges, as the country has undergone complex political transitions. Civil society and international actors played a vital role in encouraging a peaceful and democratic transition.

Subsequently, exchanges on building strong institutions and the rule of law highlighted the importance of judicial independence and the protection of human rights in creating environments conducive to peace and development. Ghana, which is often cited as a model of democracy in Africa, can be illustrated in this context. The country's peaceful elections and political stability are the result of strong institutions, a free press and the protection of human rights.

Finally, discussions on the role of African solutions in promoting innovation and agility highlighted the need for an inclusive, local solutions-based approach to regional challenges. On this point, participants expressed the necessity for Africa to be organized, structured and capable of making its own choices. On this point, one of the panelists, H.E. Mahamat Saleh Anadif, special representative of the secretary-general of the United Nations in West Africa, was clear, saying, “We must reform ourselves before reforming our institutions.”

The role of international organizations in political transition on the African continent was also discussed. The example of the mediation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Gambia in 2017 was a successful case where a regional organization helped to ensure a peaceful political transition. As expressed by Joseph Koffigoh, a lawyer and Togo's former prime minister, the fundamental basis for the creation of organizations should be to undertake initiatives that contribute to improving the well-being of populations.

Togo's vision for African governance and security

In light of all this, we can say that the relevance and topicality of the theme of this first edition of the Lome Peace and Security Forum bears witness to Togo's interest in the issues of strengthening democratic governance, peace and security in Africa, as well as its ability to think outside the box and put on the continental agenda major issues that determine Africa's present and its future in a changing international context.

This is all the truer given that Togo is a country that has always distinguished itself in the search for peace through mediation at the national, regional and international levels. This was demonstrated by its intervention in the Darfur crisis, the crisis between Mali and ECOWAS, and even the crisis in Cote d'Ivoire a decade ago. This idea was expressed by Abdoulaye Diop, minister of foreign affairs of Mali, who said, “Togo is only expecting us to do diplomacy, promote dialogue for resolving our issues.”

In this sense, we can say that Africa is paving its own way in a geography beset by many obstacles, including the rise of international terrorism and the creation of new hot spots. Such approaches show Togo as committed to supporting peace initiatives in Africa and this actually confirms the country’s philosophy of “investing more in peace than in war” as said by Dussey at the recent U.N. General Assembly.

In addition, the deliberate inclusion of youth emerged as a noteworthy highlight of this forum. The meaningful engagement of a group of young people as representing the “African youth” at the forum stands as a tangible demonstration of this unwavering commitment to fostering a more peaceful and inclusive approach to addressing security challenges. This signals the recognition of the pivotal role that young people must play in shaping the vision of peace and stability in the continent. It's essential to remember that in a continent where young people have long voiced their concerns about exclusion from political processes, their active consultation on various aspects of this forum marks a significant departure from the status quo. This approach holds immense promise, as the involvement of young people and civil society is a cornerstone in the quest for a balanced representation of diverse voices and perspectives when seeking solutions to complex issues.

In sum, the Lome Peace and Security Forum provided a vital platform for discussing the above-mentioned crucial issues. The concrete examples illustrate how the principles discussed in the panels can be successfully applied in the African reality. Though beyond the panels and the results of the forum, the greatest difficulty concerned the implementation of the recommendations and suggestions issued from the gathering. Therefore, it was a question of urging the stakeholders to ask themselves the right questions and to identify bold paths that enable the continent to meet the many challenges it faces.