The era when rapid advancements in artificial intelligence took us by surprise has long passed. Today, breakthroughs occur at such a relentless pace that they have become the norm rather than the exception. A few weeks before, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to dominating AI by announcing a $500 billion investment in AI hardware, coupled with the rollback of key AI safety regulations from the previous administration. Meanwhile, China introduced a low-cost, open-source AI model, a development that sent shockwaves through the industry, erasing billions from the market value of American AI companies. At the same time, Sam Altman unveiled OpenAI’s roadmap for 2025, detailing upcoming releases of GPT-4.5 and GPT-5, models anticipated to significantly advance reasoning and decision-making capabilities.

These major developments unfolded just days before the Paris AI Summit, held on Feb. 10-11 in France, setting the stage for heightened tensions and shifting priorities among global leaders. Rather than a forum for discussing AI regulation, the summit became a platform where nations and corporations sought to assert their influence, driven by the latest AI breakthroughs and geopolitical maneuvering.

The Paris AI Summit, co-hosted by France and India, convened not only world leaders but also key players from the AI industry, including OpenAI, Google, Meta and prominent French startups like Mistral and Helsing. However, what set this summit apart was its distinct departure from previous forums held in the U.K. and South Korea, which were primarily focused on AI risk mitigation and safety concerns. In contrast, the Paris Summit was deliberately positioned as an “AI Action Summit,” bringing investment, innovation and economic opportunities to the fore.

With that in mind, it can be said that the Paris AI Summit brought to the fore two main issues, namely the emergence of a new era in the AI race and the increasing power of big tech companies.

AI race: Era of competition

The Paris AI Summit laid bare the intensifying competition among world powers, revealing that the global AI race is no longer confined to the rivalry between the U.S. and China. A new fracture is emerging within the transatlantic alliance, signaling a fundamental shift in Europe’s approach to AI.

European nations, particularly France and the broader European Union, are pivoting toward greater independence in AI development, aiming to reduce reliance on American technology. The EU had initially sought to establish itself as a global leader in AI regulation with the introduction of the EU AI Act. However, that strategy has struggled to gain global traction, largely due to opposition from the U.S. government and powerful American tech companies. Realizing that regulatory leadership alone is insufficient, Europe now appears to be shifting its focus toward positioning itself as a leading AI hub, actively competing with both the U.S. and China.

This shift became evident at the Paris Summit, where French President Emmanuel Macron announced a 109 billion euro ($114 billion) investment in AI, reinforcing Europe’s ambitions to lead in AI innovation. Likewise, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen introduced the InvestAI initiative, a 200 billion euro effort aimed at strengthening AI research and infrastructure, further underlining the EU’s determination to develop AI independently of Silicon Valley’s dominance.

Beyond technological ambitions, this shift carries significant geopolitical implications. Europe is becoming increasingly wary of its dependence on the U.S. for technological advancements, particularly in light of the return of Donald Trump to the White House. A more protectionist U.S. approach to AI could jeopardize Europe’s position in the global AI ecosystem, making it politically vulnerable to American interests. In simple terms, should Europe remain technologically dependent, it would be forced to align with Washington’s policies, even when they conflict with its own strategic and economic interests. Worse still, if a future U.S. administration decides that Europe is more of a burden than a strategic ally, the continent could find itself politically and economically stranded. The lessons of the Ukraine war and Europe’s dependency on U.S. military aid have reinforced the importance of technological self-sufficiency.

Europe aims self-sufficiency

The Paris Summit served as a clear declaration that Europe is actively pursuing AI sovereignty, marking the beginning of a new competitive race not just between traditional adversaries but also between historic allies.

The rift between Europe and the U.S. was further highlighted by the U.S. and the U.K.’s refusal to sign the final AI declaration, citing concerns about regulatory overreach. The tone and rhetoric from U.S. officials at the summit signified a turning point in AI geopolitics.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, representing the U.S., openly dismissed AI safety concerns in favor of unregulated growth. “I’m not here this morning to talk about AI safety, which was the title of the conference a couple of years ago. I’m here to talk about AI opportunity,” he declared. This statement not only reaffirmed Washington’s determination to lead AI development on its own terms but also signaled a firm rejection of international oversight or constraints.

More strikingly, Vance directly opposed European-style regulations, stating that the Trump administration “cannot and will not” accept foreign governments “tightening the screws on U.S. tech companies.” His comments left little room for doubt: the U.S. sees AI leadership as a matter of national security and economic dominance.

As a result, the EU’s push for autonomy and the U.S.’ aggressive AI ambitions suggest that the future of AI governance will not be a collaborative global effort but rather a battleground for power and influence.

Big tech victory

The summit yielded two clear outcomes: a surge in AI investments and a lack of stringent regulations on the technology. Given this landscape, it becomes evident that the primary beneficiaries are the tech giants whose influence continues to expand at an unprecedented pace.

While the discussion revolves around state policies, the true driving force behind innovation and technological progress remains the private sector. Governments, despite their regulatory ambitions, are increasingly reliant on the advancements spearheaded by these corporations. For years, we have witnessed the rising dominance of tech firms, not only in shaping technological breakthroughs but also in cementing their role as key players in global affairs.

In this context, the summit inadvertently reinforced the grip of major corporations over AI governance. The concentration of AI research and development within a select group of powerful firms has solidified a techno-polar world order, one where private entities wield significant influence in shaping global AI policies, often surpassing the regulatory reach of nation-states.

Decline of AI regulation

A striking shift at the Paris AI Summit was the noticeable retreat from discussions on AI regulation. Unlike previous summits, which prioritized addressing AI's risks and ethical concerns, the final declaration barely mentioned safety. Instead of fostering global cooperation on AI governance, the event devolved into a battleground for competing national interests and corporate agendas. Put simply, it became a showcase of geopolitical ambitions and corporate dominance rather than a forum for responsible oversight.

As AI capabilities accelerate, the prospect of superhuman AI is no longer a distant possibility but an impending reality. Yet, rather than confronting the profound implications of these advancements, global leaders remain fixated on securing their position in the AI race. Competition is now taking precedence over governance. This raises a crucial question: Who, if anyone, will take responsibility for ensuring AI’s safe and ethical development?