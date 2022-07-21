With a simple look at where the evolution of human progress is heading, it would not be an exaggeration to state that the future will belong to artificial intelligence (AI) and its related technologies. From devices used daily to grand security policies, there are numerous areas that have been already been impacted by AI. The very technology’s capability urges countries to adopt strategies and accordingly prepare a road map for it.

For a long period of time, there have been discussions about what kind of a function AI will gain in the future and how it will serve in this context. In other words, the concept of AI is increasingly becoming an indispensable part of human life with the advances in technology. So much so that, one can encounter AI in several different areas, including smartphones, defense algorithms, health sectors, security mechanisms, environmental apps and so on.

The constant technological progress and its increasing involvement in our lives along with its growing impact on social life have shown that legal regulations cannot remain indifferent to these developments. The legal status of AI entities and their legal responsibilities should be clarified. In particular, the proposal for the status of “electronic personality” for AI entities in a report released by the European Parliament is worth examining. The Parliament has proposed giving AI an electronic personality and absolute liability, which is a legally exemplary move that is supposed to be followed by other countries as well.

Moreover, in recent years, the AI race between countries has gained great momentum. European countries have issued their AI strategy documents one after another to avoid falling behind in this race. Several countries have announced their specific strategies as well.

Poland’s strategic objectives

For example, my country, Poland, has been focusing on its national AI strategy, which aims to encourage the growth and innovation of the knowledge-based economy by supporting AI science and research developments and preparing citizens for the digital transformation by improving their competencies. The very Polish strategy is providing strategic guidance and policy initiatives to develop a holistic AI ecosystem with the aim of meeting five objectives, namely:

Reforming the educational system and providing lifelong learning opportunities in AI-related fields,

Encouraging the growth and innovation of AI companies through dedicated support in AI research, including the provision of sufficient financial resources,

Increasing national and international partnerships in AI,

Creating a data ecosystem with trustworthy and high-quality data and increased data exchange mechanisms,

Reinforcing the digital infrastructure, regulatory framework and test environments to foster the development of AI innovations.

Turkey’s aspects

In addition to Poland, Turkey is also heading a great campaign in terms of AI. The country announced its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2021-2025 prepared by the Presidency’s Digital Transformation Office and the Industry and Technology Ministry. The very agenda contains key concepts to turn the country into a “digital Turkey,” meaning a globally competitive Turkey in the field of technological progress and productivity. The strategy consists of six priorities, namely:

Training AI specialists and increasing employment in the field,

Supporting research, entrepreneurship and innovation,

Access to quality data and technical infrastructure,

Making arrangements to accelerate socioeconomic adaptation,

Strengthening international cooperation,

Structural and business updates to accelerate the power transformation.

The country’s announcement of such a well-detailed road map is a great move in terms of both its national and global prosperity and cybersecurity strength. It’s already observed that the agenda has achieved successful results in several areas.

Given that AI will become much more advanced in the future, it is a topic that requires more research. It’s an advancement that can bring observable benefits to humanity. It requires countries to make more investments in AI fields, strengthen their strategies and enhance their cooperation. Turkey and Poland, in particular, have tangible road maps, which imply the conclusion that they could be a permanent partner for the EU in artificial intelligence investment and cooperation in the short, medium and long terms.