The 12th Development Plan (2024-2028), formulated under the coordination of the Presidency of Strategy and Budget, received approval from the Turkish Parliament. It was subsequently published in the Official Gazette No. 32356 on Nov. 1, 2023, officially coming into force.

The plan has been meticulously crafted with the vision of fostering "a stable, robust and prosperous Türkiye in the Century of Türkiye." It aspires to cultivate an ecologically sensitive, disaster-resistant environment, characterized by high added value through advanced technologies and an equitable distribution of income. The formulation of the plan reflects a deliberate and thoughtful process, executed with particular care and attention to detail.

Comprising five principal pillars, the plan delineates the following axes: "stable growth, strong economy," "competitive production with green and digital transformation," "skilled people, strong family, healthy society," "disaster-resilient habitats, sustainable environment," and "democratic good governance based on justice."

Crucial element

The Turkish Post Corporation (PTT), designated as Türkiye's postal operator, constitutes a crucial element of the national infrastructure. It boasts one of the country's most extensive and effective service networks, functioning as a significant employer and an integral facet of daily life. Distinguishing itself from other public institutions and commercial entities, the PTT stands as the exclusive delivery service with the capacity to reach every address nationwide. Possessing comprehensive knowledge of every individual and a thorough familiarity with all avenues, roads and streets, there exists no location within Türkiye unfamiliar to the Turkish Post. Acknowledged for its distinctive role in fostering and preserving social harmony, the PTT stands as one of the most esteemed and trusted brands in Türkiye.

At this point, it holds paramount significance that the plan acknowledges and reinforces the pivotal role of the PTT in the country. The delineated initiatives in the development plan underscore a strategic centralization of the PTT operations, emphasizing innovation and integration to better serve the nation.

Within the plan, specific policies and measures pertaining to the postal sector are outlined under the postal service heading. These policies are of considerable importance and are closely interconnected with both national and international dimensions of postal services. The overarching objective is to actively contribute to sustainable growth and employment within the postal sector, ensuring that citizens have access to swift, high-quality, diverse and reliable postal services. Furthermore, a commitment is made to effectively maintain the provision of universal service, adapting it judiciously to changes in the business environment.

The plan entails a comprehensive assessment of the scope and funding mechanisms underpinning the universal postal service, taking cognizance of dynamic shifts in technology and market dynamics. Regulations and frameworks will be established to ensure the provision of reliable and sustainable services, aligning the postal sector with the evolving landscape of e-commerce. Legislative initiatives will be undertaken to address the requisites emerging from new business models. In response to the digital transformation, a thorough examination of obligations related to printed documents will be conducted, aiming to enhance the sector's ability to deliver faster and more efficient services. Additionally, there will be a focus on developing the statistical infrastructure within the sector, facilitating regular data production and publication.

Within the domain of justice services, a pivotal objective has been established, focusing on the widespread adoption of e-notification and the elevation of citizen awareness in this context.

Undoubtedly, these articulated targets signify a robust endorsement of the proactive momentum within the postal service, promising substantial gains for Türkiye.

On the other hand, it is imperative to recall the objectives outlined in the 12th Transport and Communications Council records, convened under the auspices of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and involving pertinent organizations from Oct. 6-8, 2021. These records underscored similar aspirations, reinforcing the shared commitment toward the advancement of postal services.

The two objectives, namely "developing innovative service channels and business models in the postal sector" and "ranking among the top five countries in Europe in terms of service quality and consumer satisfaction through the use of innovative technologies in postal services," encapsulate the magnitude of Türkiye's advancements in the postal domain. These goals underscore a commitment to pioneering service methodologies and business frameworks within the postal sector, as well as a strategic aim to achieve a prominent position among the top-ranking nations in Europe, characterized by superior service quality and heightened consumer satisfaction facilitated by cutting-edge technologies in postal services.

As per a recent report by Effigy Consulting, Türkiye has positioned itself as one of the foremost growth markets for courier, express and parcel (CEP) carriers. This is attributed to several factors, including a robust manufacturing base, the dynamic expansion of e-commerce, a strategic geographic location and a significant influx of foreign investments, among other contributing elements. The report highlights that following a double-digit growth in 2002, the outlook for the upcoming years remains highly optimistic. Consequently, parcel carriers, integrators and e-commerce companies are actively engaging in strategic investments within the country.

These include prominent entities such as Alibaba, Amazon, Yurtici Kargo, Aras Kargo, Trendyol Express, Sürat Kargo, DHL Express, MNG Kargo, UPS, Kolay Gelsin, FedEx/TNT, hepsiJet, AGT, Aramex, ASE and Sendeo. This competitive landscape underscores the PTT's active participation and strategic positioning within the evolving realm of e-commerce logistics.

Nevertheless, the dynamics of competition within the sector have significantly altered the traditional concept of a monopoly, prompting a re-evaluation of the responsibility for universal service. Notably, several European postal operators have substantially reduced their emphasis on letter services, redirecting their focus toward more lucrative domains such as courier and freight. This strategic shift has transcended national borders, with these operators extending their investments into Türkiye.

European postal operators, with a historical presence on Turkish soil dating back centuries, are reasserting their influence in the Turkish market, albeit through nuanced strategies. Geopost, a courier and parcel subsidiary of the French La Poste Group, holds shares in Yurtiçi Kargo and Aramex, two prominent companies leading the Turkish market in terms of revenue. Austrian Post, on the other hand, is a significant shareholder in Aras Kargo. DHL has acquired ownership of MNG Kargo. These instances exemplify a broader trend of European postal operators regaining a foothold and participating in Türkiye's evolving postal landscape.

Letter volumes are experiencing a significant decline, prompting a strategic shift toward the digitization of government communications, e-commerce, and the centralization of parcel and courier services.

Both the development plan and the aforementioned council decisions mark Türkiye's initiation of a new phase in the postal sector. Notably, the cohesive coordination among pertinent units stands as a crucial indicator of the resolute commitment to its postal trajectory in the years ahead. Empowered by its historical legacy and bolstered by consistent public support, the PTT has the potential to fortify its pioneering position in the Turkish market compared to its major competitors. In these new circumstances, the postal trajectory is expected to culminate in a development that resonates not only within Türkiye but also extends its impact throughout the world in the near term.