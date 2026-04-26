The 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), held this year, once again hosted a large number of domestic and international participants. The forum is rapidly progressing toward becoming a high-level international platform held annually to address global and regional issues within an inclusive dialogue environment.

A total of 6,400 participants from 150 countries and 66 international organizations attended the ADF, including heads of state and government, deputy leaders, parliamentary speakers, ministers and senior representatives of international institutions.

Türkiye has long been willing to take responsibility for resolving global challenges. At forums like the ADF, it emphasizes the need for solution-oriented diplomacy. Voiced at United Nations meetings, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's message that "the world is bigger than five" has increasingly resonated globally. The structure of the U.N. is now widely debated as being insufficient to meet the demands of the modern era.

At the opening of the ADF, President Erdoğan once again addressed this issue, stressing that the international system is in a serious crisis. He described the global system as facing a "moral and existential crisis" and reiterated his criticism of the U.N. Security Council.

Türkiye has consistently advocated for the use of the language of peace across international platforms and has worked to establish reliable channels for dialogue during times of crisis. From the Russia-Ukraine war and Iran-U.S. talks to issues spanning the Gulf, the Balkans, Africa and the Caucasus, Türkiye has pursued a solution-oriented foreign policy approach. This has been met with respect by all parties, as Türkiye has brought opposing sides together and emphasized dialogue as the path to resolution.

In this context, the ADF, first launched five years ago, has evolved into a key venue for discussing global challenges. For example, after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, the foreign ministers of both countries met for the first time at the 2022 forum.

With its flexible structure and ability to facilitate informal contacts, the ADF encourages direct engagement among actors who might not otherwise share the same platform. Another example is the contacts between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2025, demonstrating how critical discussions can align with the forum's broader agenda.

Unlike more established platforms such as the World Economic Forum or the Munich Security Conference, where discussions are often confined to predefined agendas, the ADF stands out by allowing participants to freely express diverse perspectives without rigid constraints.

This approach is closely tied to one of the core principles of Turkish foreign policy: "regional ownership." Türkiye has long argued that regional problems should be addressed primarily by regional actors, both in diagnosing issues and building solutions. This principle, frequently emphasized by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, finds a more direct platform at the ADF, allowing regional voices to move from the margins to the center of global discussions.

Speaking at the forum's closing, Fidan highlighted the importance of regional cooperation and stressed that states must take greater responsibility within their own regions.

The ADF also received broad coverage in international media, with Western outlets noting that the forum strengthens Türkiye's role in the global system through an expanding diplomatic network.

All these developments indicate that the ADF is on the right track. Having moved beyond its early stages, the forum is now gaining momentum and offering hope for the future. In a world of increasing uncertainty, the need for platforms like the ADF will undoubtedly grow, and Türkiye has already taken a leading position in this regard.

Beyond the ADF, Türkiye will host another major international event this year. The NATO leaders' summit will take place in Ankara on July 7-8. Key issues expected to be discussed include developments in the Middle East, U.S.-Europe relations and the Russia-Ukraine war, now entering its fifth year.

At a time when divisions between the U.S. and NATO appear to be widening, the Ankara summit could become one of the most significant in NATO's history. U.S. President Donald Trump, who has recently threatened European allies over NATO membership, is also expected to attend.

A highly dynamic summit lies ahead, where Türkiye is likely to once again demonstrate that even deeply rooted conflicts can be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy.