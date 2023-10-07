Reading biographies is the best way to learn life lessons as they serve as records of practical experiences. One of the most extensively documented biographies is that of the Prophet Muhammad. But why is it important today? Because in 23 years, he took his people from being the most oppressed in their community to be leaders and role models without resorting to lies, corruption, violence or bloodshed.

Would you like to know how to create transformational change in your society? Then, study the Prophet Muhammad's life.

Mecca, during the seventh century, where Muhammad lived until the age of 50 (Sept. 24, 622), was a microcosm of our global capitalist, pluralist, multicultural and multiracial society.

Mecca is home to the Kaaba, the "House of God" built by the Prophet Abraham and a place of pilgrimage from time immemorial. The environs of the Kaaba were a sanctuary and all killing and fighting was banned. Mecca was a safe haven for any of the many frequently warring tribes to come and do business in.

In Mecca, businesspersons ran the town. Makkan society was based on a free market economy. No central authority regulated markets. Traders charged the best price they could get, hoarded in times of scarcity, sold at great profit, and brought goods from as far afield as Syria and Yemen to sell in Mecca. As an aggregator of people from all over Arabia, Mecca was a great seller’s market with high prices for goods not available anywhere else in Arabia. That is how Makkan traders created an oligarchy. Mecca was also multicultural and pluralistic, as all centers of trade tend to be, because to promote trade, you must make it easy and safe for people from multiple races, beliefs and cultures to coexist peacefully. That is good for business. You can see how similar this is to our global society today.

Look at the Makkan society of the seventh century with its similarities to our 21st century. You will understand my hypothesis that Muhammad, despite having almost no resources, support or political power, could still bring about a positive transformation of his society; we can hope that his methods can work for us, too. French author Alphonse de Lamartine said in his book, "History of Turkey," that, “If greatness of purpose, smallness of means and astonishing results are the three criteria of a human genius, who could dare compare any great man in history with Muhammad?”

The changes that the Prophet Muhammad brought about were ideological, ethical and moral, and they changed not only the lives but also the structure, laws, morals and behavior of Arab society. These changes in people’s values led to changes in priorities, which ultimately changed behavior and society. As they say, it all begins at the top, in the mind. All change must start with us internally; our worldview, our aspirations, our definitions of success, right and wrong must all change if we want to change our circumstances.

Muhammad's three principles

In our race to grab all resources without thought about others, we've given rise to a society plagued by pain and suffering. The hopeful message is that we possess the power to change what we have created. Otherwise, we will permanently harm the Earth and jeopardize our own existence.

The Prophet Muhammad focused on three fundamental principles: Accountability to our Creator to whom is our return; upholding truthfulness; and spreading virtues. These principles encapsulate the essence of Islam, as reflected in his statement, "The best of you is the one who is the most beneficial to all people."

What distinguishes a mistake from a crime is the awareness of wrongdoing, yet still choosing to proceed due to perceived impunity. The Prophet Muhammad emphasized that every thought, word and action is known to our Creator, to whom we are ultimately accountable. He also stressed that human values apply to everyone, not just Muslims. However, Muslims have an additional responsibility to act by them because they are Muslim.

From the outset, Muhammad earned a reputation for his unwavering truthfulness and trustworthiness among his people. He instilled in us the importance of truthfulness in every facet of life. When asked what a Muslim cannot do, he replied, "A Muslim cannot tell a lie." He taught that virtue and vice are absolute values, not relative to personal worth, religion, race or anything else. To his daughter Fatima, he imparted the crucial lesson, "O, Fatima, do not think that you will be favored by Allah because you are the daughter of His messenger. You will stand before your Creator based on your own deeds."

Truthfulness forms the foundation of all goodness, exemplified by Muhammad's unwavering commitment to honesty. Even during his forced migration to Medina, he was truthful and still had valuables his enemies had entrusted him with. He gave them to his cousin and instructed him to return them to their owners. The highest affirmation is to be trusted even by your enemies.

The Prophet Muhammad's timeless wisdom echoed in his statement, "The best of you is the one who is best to his neighbor," emphasizing "neighbor" without distinction between Muslims and non-Muslims, highlighting the equality of all individuals in the sight of God within Islam's framework of citizenship rights.

In conclusion, the Prophet Muhammad left behind a code of conduct and behavior that is as applicable today as it was in his era. Following his path, we can address global challenges and build a society grounded in compassion, shared responsibility, and accountability. How’s that for a new world order?