U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to permanently “relocate” over 2 million Gazans is nothing short of forced displacement – a form of ethnic cleansing. It will only deepen the suffering of a population already enduring extreme hardship, even before the horrors of Oct. 7 and the repeated internal displacements within Gaza. Such a move would not only devastate Gazans but also destabilize the entire region. During his recent press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump doubled down on his inflammatory rhetoric, “clarifying” his earlier remarks about moving Gazans to Egypt and Jordan. Even by Trump’s standards, the event was extraordinary, as he dropped one bombshell after another. This reckless suggestion underscores a dangerous disregard for human rights and regional stability.

Trump’s suggestion that the United States could seize Gaza, expel its Palestinian residents and turn it into a “Riviera of the Middle East” left many across the region and beyond stunned or furious. The term “relocation” implies voluntary movement or consent, but this proposal is anything but – it is forced displacement, imposed not only on Palestinians but also on neighboring countries expected to absorb them. When asked about compliance from the concerned parties, Trump arrogantly declared, “They’re going to do it. We do a lot for them, and they’re going to do it.” Predictably, the immediate response from these countries ranged from outrage to outright rejection. The idea that they would willingly participate in such a morally bankrupt and politically explosive scheme is as absurd as it is offensive.

Trump’s proposal for a permanent relocation of Gazans mirrors the most extreme ideas of Israel’s ultra-right-wing settler movement. Such a change would only worsen animosity between groups and push conflict further. Not only is it morally wrong and politically devastating, but forced relocation is obviously against global legal guidelines. The Geneva Convention's Article 49 forbids, whatever the justification, the violent transfer or deportation of occupied people from their territory. Those under the cover of "voluntary departure" supporting this strategy are blatantly lying. History shows that population transfers are never really voluntary; they are oppressive actions driven by strong states to advance their own political plans, sometimes at the cost of underprivileged groups. This is no different; it gives the most importance to the rights and dignity of the displaced over the rights of the strong.

Far-right Israeli groups' strong endorsement of Trump's suggestion for ethnic cleansing of Palestinians is both expected and profoundly worrying. Their moral decay shows itself as they publicly promote the same plan for the West Bank: setting up Jewish domination of all territory from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. Beyond a fringe philosophy, this idea of superiority mirrors a more general attitude among Israelis. This troubling figure highlights a sobering truth – that many Israelis view no moral concern with the compelled displacement of individuals from their homeland – about 80% of Jewish Israelis are in favor of moving Gazans to another nation, with 30% deeming it "not practical but desirable," according to a survey by the Jewish People Policy Institute. It also points to a general insistence against the two-state option and any idea of coexistence or reconciliation. Once champions of a two-state system, even centrist parties have greeted Trump's imprudent plans, indicating an alarming change in Israeli politics. This group's acceptance of expulsion shows a great lack of ability to envision peace or justice for Palestinians.

The region’s response to Trump’s proposal was swift and unequivocal. Arab foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Palestinian Authority and the Arab League gathered in Cairo this month to reject any suggestion of displacing Palestinians from their land. In a joint statement, they emphasized that such a move would destabilize the region, fuel conflict and destroy any hope for lasting peace. Jordan and Egypt, both of which have historically welcomed refugees – Jordan with Palestinians displaced in 1948 and 1967, as well as Iraqis and Syrians, and Egypt with its own refugee challenges – made it clear they cannot absorb more people without straining their resources and risking political instability. Accepting forcibly displaced Palestinians would also implicate these nations in undermining Palestinian statehood, a prospect they firmly oppose. This unified stance highlights the moral and practical impossibility of Trump’s plan, underscoring its potential to deepen regional tensions and derail any path toward peace.

Those advocating for the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza overlook – or deliberately ignore – a fundamental truth: this conflict is political at its core. It is a struggle by Palestinians for freedom and independence in their own state, carved from the land of historic Mandatory Palestine. Central to their resistance is the principle of “sumud,” or steadfastness – a commitment to remain on their land despite unimaginable hardship. This ethos has defined Palestinian resilience since the 1948 Nakba, or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands were displaced. What Trump proposes is nothing short of a new Nakba, a repeat of history’s darkest chapter. Notably absent from these discussions is any inclusion of Palestinian leadership or the voices of the Palestinian people themselves. No Palestinian leader would entertain such a proposal, let alone accept it. Gaza, in its current state, is indeed barely livable or governable, ravaged by war and blockade. But what its people need is not expulsion – it is a comprehensive plan for reconstruction, rehabilitation, and a path toward self-determination. Forced displacement is not a solution; it is a betrayal of justice and a denial of their right to exist on their own land.