Today’s international relations reflect a growing questioning of the Atlantic-based order, and the world is undergoing a significant transformation. When international relations become stuck and competition intensifies, new concepts and terminologies establish their place. The “Indo-Pacific” is undoubtedly one of the most significant of these narratives today. While the Indo-Pacific serves for some as a means to gain discursive power, embed geostrategic objectives within rhetoric and shape containment strategies, for others, it represents a new geography of opportunity, a gateway to a multicultural world and inclusive growth.

The Indo-Pacific area presents vast economic prospects, both in product and resource markets, as it includes around 38 nations, housing 65% of the world’s population and contributing to 63% of global gross domestic product (GDP). Notably, over half of global maritime flow takes place in this region. Thanks to its abundant advantages and, paradoxically, geopolitical rivalry, it has successfully drawn the interest of not only countries within the region but also external powers.

Many countries and international organizations have already introduced Indo-Pacific strategies or perspectives. No doubt that the shift of the center of gravity in international relations to the Indo-Pacific has heightened the interest of extra-regional actors in this area.

Türkiye possesses a strong historical memory in the pivotal Indo-Pacific region, shaped by the enduring legacy of the Ottoman Empire. Since the 2000s, the country has begun to activate the historical powers derived from this legacy, supported by favorable external circumstances and internal dynamics. Over the past two decades, Turkish foreign policy has undergone a significant transformation through various policies, expanding its economic, cultural and military presence in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Gulf region, East Africa and Southeast Asia, areas that can be linked to the Indo-Pacific and have become increasingly prominent in recent years.

At first glance, the Indo-Pacific region may seem distant to Türkiye. However, this vast geopolitical space must be approached with a strategy that accounts for its key transit chokepoints. From this perspective, the Eastern Mediterranean emerges as the primary point of contact for hundreds of thousands of ships, trade routes and ports connecting the Indo-Pacific with Europe, indicating that Türkiye, in effect, shares a boundary with the Indo-Pacific. Considering these factors, it is clear that Türkiye is geographically and strategically closer to the region than many other countries interested in the Indo-Pacific. On this path, Türkiye's maritime policies and international connections carry great importance.

Turning face to Indo-Pacific

The "Blue Homeland" concept was developed to redefine Türkiye's maritime strategy by emphasizing the defense of all its national interests across the world’s seas. This concept offers a theoretical framework for securing maritime trade routes and establishing a military presence in distant waters, including the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Persian Gulf and the eastern reaches of the Indo-Pacific, which constitute some of the most critical geostrategic locations in the region.

Thanks to the agreement between Türkiye and Libya’s internationally recognized government, Türkiye has been expanding its footprint and establishing itself as a major player and overseer in the Mediterranean Sea, which serves as the Indo-Pacific’s gateway to Europe.

On the other hand, Türkiye’s expansion of its military presence through the establishment of the Qatar-Türkiye Combined Joint Force Command not only enhances its strategic air and naval posture but also positions Türkiye as a balancing power in the Gulf, providing access to one of the vital chokepoints in the Persian Gulf within the Indo-Pacific region.

Another significant aspect is Türkiye’s establishment of its largest overseas military base, along with major infrastructure investments, special agreements on security and economic cooperation and patrols within Somalia’s Exclusive Economic Zone. Together, these developments reflect Türkiye’s strong presence in the Horn of Africa, which serves as a unique gateway for its broader engagement across the Indo-Pacific. Today, leveraging both its economic and military capacity, Türkiye is one of the few countries with access to the Gulf of Aden, located near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial chokepoint for all maritime traffic between the Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific.

Furthermore, given the growing fragility of the Suez Canal, often regarded as the Achilles’ heel of Indo-Pacific trade routes, Türkiye seeks to leverage the commercial dynamism of the Indo-Pacific in both directions by securing access to the Persian Gulf through the "New Development Road" project. In doing so, Türkiye aims to position itself as an alternative strategic partner for the countries in the Indo-Pacific amid the ongoing debate over the reliability of the Suez route.

Lastly, Asia Anew Initiative, which was launched in 2019, represents the country’s comprehensive, long-term, balanced, multifaceted and win-win vision for engaging with greater Asia. Amid the growing geopolitical rivalry in the Indo-Pacific, Ankara remains non-aligned, focusing instead on strengthening its economic, diplomatic and cultural influence. Türkiye aims to foster policies that respect local dynamics and avoid interference in the internal affairs of regional countries.

Formal policy on the horizon

Türkiye’s central geography, proactive geopolitical neutrality, historical influence and declining hegemonic structure of international relations create maneuvering space, allowing Ankara to pursue a comprehensive foreign policy in recent years. This influence and smart power, both near and far, ensure that Ankara has a voice and can develop new strategies and theoretical frameworks in response to any changes or power shifts amid the “New Great Game” in international relations.

Ankara’s increasing military presence in the region, from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Western Indo-Pacific, along with its expanding economic, diplomatic and cultural influence, indicates that Türkiye is focusing on this area and aims to make a lasting impact in the Indo-Pacific theater. To achieve this goal, Türkiye needs to develop a new Indo-Pacific discourse and publish an official strategic document. Türkiye’s Indo-Pacific policy should focus on security and economic interests in the Western Indo-Pacific, while maintaining an ASEAN-centered diplomatic outlook and region-wide economic muscle. It will do so without engaging in geopolitical rivalries, while recognizing its role as a creator of a new civilization vision towards the region, drawing strength from its rich history and adhering to an economic, social and constructive strategy.