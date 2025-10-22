President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said on Wednesday in Muscat, the capital of Oman, marking the final stop of his three-day Gulf tour.

An official welcoming ceremony was held at the Al Alam Palace before the two leaders held a private meeting. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head Ibrahim Kalın, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran were among the senior officials accompanying Erdoğan.

Following the talks, Erdoğan presented Sultan Haitham with Türkiye’s domestically produced electric vehicle, TOGG. The two leaders examined the car in the palace courtyard, where Minister Kacır briefed the Omani ruler on the vehicle’s design and technological features.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gifts TOGG to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said in Muscat, Oman, Oct. 22, 2025. (IHA Photo)

Oman was the third and final leg of Erdoğan’s Gulf tour, which also included visits to Kuwait and Qatar.

Last year, Erdoğan hosted the Omani sultan in his first-ever visit to Türkiye.

The first relations between a Turkish state and Oman began in the 11th century and ties developed significantly during the Ottoman period, spanning from the 14th century to the early 1900s, with praise-filled correspondence between the rulers of the two sides.

Oman was a key crossroads for commerce, which was attractive to the Ottoman Empire. The two sides had relations "in all aspects," including trade ties, as well as "military cooperation to secure trade routes" from Africa and the Far East.