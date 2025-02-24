Recently, the topic of the Russian war on Ukraine has resurfaced on the front pages of newspapers across the globe. There are many thoughts, opinions, speculations and provocations, as well as outright lies.

I want to underline that we are approaching the third bitter anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion with gratitude to our defenders, remembering all those who gave their lives for their country, praying for all those who are fighting now for our independence on the frontline and what is the most important – having hope for just, honest and long-lasting peace.

In these difficult times, let me remind you that in 2022, during the most trying time, when very few people still had faith in our nation, Ukraine was able to stop the enemy.

In 2023, we completed a century of Russian hegemony over the Black Sea.

We could return the war to Russian territory, where it came from, thanks to the highly professional military operation conducted in the previous 2024 year. The unity of Ukrainian society, the self-sacrifice of our defenders, and continued military aid from our partners allowed us to achieve these goals.

Russia losing ground

A successful resilience of Ukraine also positively impacts international processes – Russia is losing its influence and must withdraw its troops from other regions. One of the most notable examples is the swift demise of Bashar Assad's regime in Syria. The autocracy's collapse in Syria is proof that regimes that do not show respect for their people, murder their citizens and are solely based on fear are doomed. They will eventually vanish.

Ukraine provided food aid to the Syrian people despite the challenges of a full-scale war. After overthrowing the Assad regime, Andriy Sybiha, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, was among the first senior officials from European countries to visit Damascus.

Ukraine understands the true value of Russia's "promises" and "brotherly help" better than anyone else. The main features of the so-called "Russian world," like prisons, torture chambers, destroyed schools and the loss of human lives, are unfortunately widely known both in Ukraine and Syria. We are willing to provide the Syrian people with any assistance they may need, including food. Ultimately, the stability of Syria is a component of stability in Ukraine.

Ukraine is capable of being a trusted food supplier even during wartime. We are collaborating with our partners to increase the volume of grain exports. The enemy is not allowed to use hunger as a weapon.

Non-ending attack

The military involvement from North Korea is evidence of Russia's difficult situation. The "second army of the world" is being compelled to make up for its own losses by using troops from North Korea. Moscow ignores its numerous human losses. It is just a cannon fodder for them. Even though they are aware of the complexity of their situation, Russia still uses its usual tactics: nuclear blackmail, civil population strikes, energy facility attacks and destruction of historical cultural monuments. This month, the Chernobyl nuclear power station was attacked by Russia.

Only in the last week, Ukraine was attacked by Russians with around 1,220 aerial bombs, more than 850 drones and more than 40 missiles of different types. More than 206,000 civilian objects were either destroyed or seriously damaged during the full-scale war, including schools, hospitals, kindergartens and churches.

It is evident that this war is not about territories for Russia. Their main goal is to destroy the Ukrainian state and to commit genocide against the Ukrainian nation.

Ukraine has allies

During the darkest and most difficult times in my country's history, we have defended ourselves as we did in the initial hours of a full-scale invasion. Our partners greatly aid our sustainability. Their support allows us to continue the fight effectively.

Türkiye undoubtedly holds a special place among our friends. The country that has consistently and clearly supported Ukraine's territorial integrity and independence since the occupation of Crimea in 2014. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Türkiye has been welcoming Ukrainians, offering humanitarian aid, providing recreational activities for our children and doing everything possible to stop the war. Türkiye's efforts to achieve peace are best highlighted by the Black Sea grain initiative, as well as its assistance in releasing Ukrainian prisoners of war and political prisoners of the Kremlin.

Ukrainian-Turkish relations are strategically important, as demonstrated by the visit of the President of Ukraine, Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to Ankara last week. The complex processes currently taking place in global politics necessitate the participation of the Republic of Türkiye to end the Russian war on Ukraine, and this visit is a clear signal that Ukraine counts on the Turkish side as a reliable partner.

Ukraine's desire for peace is clearly shown through President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's active diplomacy. This month, the president made several foreign visits, including to Munich and Abu Dhabi. Representatives from foreign countries, including the delegation of the United States of America, also arrived in Ukraine.

Ukraine has a precise understanding of the most important diplomatic connections with our partners. The Ukrainian side actively conducts diplomatic work at every possible level to achieve a just, lasting and comprehensive peace. We emphasize that achieving such peace is impossible without Ukraine's involvement in the negotiation process. We are ready to work with our partners to achieve the desired result. This is proof that we are fighting not only for peace for Ukraine but also for a new world order and new game rules, for fair play that will ensure equal opportunities to all members of the international community, regardless of their geographic location, size or military power. History teaches us that unpunished evil returns on a much bigger scale. And our joint task is to prevent this.