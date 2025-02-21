Our world has taken such an unusual turn that U.S. President Donald Trump has effectively brought European states to their knees, pulling their strings and abandoning them to their fate.

Then came Joe Biden. He gave European states a breath of fresh air, bringing them together. However, in exchange for this respite, he effectively left them face-to-face with the Ukraine-Russia war.

Interestingly, when the Ukraine-Russia war began, echoes of the Cold War era started to resurface, sparking debates about a bipolar or multipolar world order.

On one side stood Russia, alone as a party to the war; on the other side were nearly all NATO countries, the U.S. and Ukraine.

The Republic of Türkiye has developed advanced diplomatic capabilities over the last decade and is implementing this expertise fully across all fields. The declining influence of European states in global foreign policy – specifically, France, Britain, or Germany no longer hold the same diplomatic clout they did 50 years ago – has made Türkiye’s growing influence even more pronounced.

Today, wherever there is a diplomatic issue, from the Caucasus to Africa, from the Far East to the Middle East, Türkiye is a key player in these diplomatic efforts. In fact, many might wonder where Türkiye’s influence and power stem from. The most remarkable aspect of Türkiye’s diplomatic strength, in my opinion, is its disobedience of the established order.

Imperialists created a global order and, to make it permanent, established monopolies in technology, finance, mining and governance, thereby controlling the fate of nations. Those who conformed to this existing order have merely served the limitless interests of the West.

Today, many nations globally have been transformed into satellite states without their own will or power. Especially during the Trump era, European states also found themselves in a similar position, with almost no European country left capable of asserting its sovereignty.

Although states may carry a sense of imperial pride, recalling and glorifying their past centuries, the reality is stark. From a distance, it may seem as though French diplomacy, German diplomacy or the diplomatic efforts of other continental European countries still exist. However, this is nothing more than a reflection of imperial pride.

Renewed political stage

The world is increasingly becoming a stage for significant powers such as the U.S., Russia, China, India and Türkiye (interestingly, Qatar is also part of this equation). Even if the U.K. remains silent, it is still part of this grand global narrative.

When the Ukraine-Russia war began, the opposition in Türkiye held significant influence and appeared, in their view, as if have already won the general elections in Türkiye. At the start of the war, the opposition leader, then-main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, and then-Good Party (IP) Chairperson Meral Akşener made statements asking to align with NATO as soon as possible, to return the S-400s, to abandon the imaginary foreign policy rhetoric and to manage this war in harmony with NATO.

Today, in an exclusive interview with the Turkish news channel A Haber, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan revealed a critical point that, in my opinion, summarizes the entire war in one sentence: “The pro-NATO faction wanted to push us into a war against Russia.”

Türkiye adopted a balanced stance in the Ukraine-Russia war, advocating for a fair resolution. Erdoğan outlined a framework emphasizing that even the worst peace is better than the best war.

The peace talks held at Istanbul Dolmabahçe Palace had nearly reached a point where the war could have ended within the first few months. Representatives from Russia and Ukraine gathered at Dolmabahçe, and when Erdoğan addressed them, both sides gave him a standing ovation – despite being adversaries who were killing each other on the battlefield.

In short, the initial framework of the war appeared to be steering toward peace, with the peace talks held at Istanbul Dolmabahçe Palace. However, the involvement of the U.K. disrupted this progress, leading Ukraine to step away from the negotiations. As a result, the conflict reignited and has persisted to this day, marking a missed opportunity for a possible lasting peace.

Trump's reshuffling of balances

Shortly after the inauguration of Trump, the U.S. abruptly abandoned Ukraine in its war against Russia, leaving European states to face Russia alone before withdrawing.

If you were to ask whether Trump sees Russia, China or European states as his real rival, I believe Trump views European states as the closest competitor. During his tenure, he seemed intent on crippling the European economy.

It was precisely during the talks in Saudi Arabia, where the Ukraine issue was discussed – and in a way, Ukraine was being handed over to Russia – that Ukranian Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to Türkiye.

As is well known, Zelenskyy had the full backing of the U.S. and the entire European community. He received enough equipment and economic support from them to sustain the war against Russia. However, the U.S. started to manage the war’s end beyond his control, and Zelenskyy came to Türkiye to make his voice heard in a fair and just manner.

Türkiye, whose role in global diplomacy grows by the day, has maintained a principled stance in the Ukraine-Russia war – a stance that includes never recognizing the annexation of Crimea. It is likely that while the U.S. pressures Ukraine into peace, they will not only cede Crimea but also the Donbas region to Russia.

Of course, wars are fought to determine borders and lines. Wars do not last forever; every war that begins will one day end. The crucial question is where those borders and lines will be drawn when the war concludes.

It appears that Ukraine has been used as bait against Russia, and European states, in securing their safety, have caused the deaths of nearly a million people in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy’s decision to come to Türkiye demonstrates his desire to make his voice heard on a fair and just platform, conveyed accurately and through the hands of a strong leader. He even mentioned the establishment of a European army, implicitly noting that such an army would hold little significance without Türkiye’s strength and involvement.

As European states increasingly see their diplomatic influence wane, Türkiye, standing as an independent variable within NATO, continues to strengthen its foreign policy capabilities with each passing day.