It has been known for some time that the rising interest in international schools across Türkiye is no longer limited to expatriate neighborhoods or diplomatic circles. In recent years, families from diverse backgrounds have begun viewing these institutions as an alternative path for their children. In conversations at family gatherings or around cafe tables, the reasons rarely sound the same. Some quietly admit they are considering the possibility of future study abroad. Others worry that their children may fall behind in foreign language skills. Some simply feel that the world is moving so quickly that they should prepare their sons and daughters for something broader than what they themselves experienced – a broader cultural awareness, so to speak. For others, the educational approach, communication style, or classroom atmosphere in certain international schools aligns more closely with their expectations. Whatever the reason, this shift reflects a wider discussion about what education is expected to achieve in a country that is increasingly outward-looking.

Cities such as Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir have seen the fastest growth. Parents often mention their hope that stronger language instruction will open more doors years later. A few repeat, almost word for word, that they want their children to feel comfortable anywhere. Research does not always show that multilingual environments guarantee clear advantages in every case, yet the belief remains deeply rooted. In practice, perception often shapes choice more than academic findings.

This interest is not new in spirit. Ottoman Türkiye lived with foreign and minority schools for more than a century, and that experience did not disappear with time. French, Italian, Austrian and community institutions shaped the late Ottoman Türkiye education scene and continued into the early Republic of Türkiye. These layers remind us that educational diversity has long existed, even if today’s motivations grow from very different social conditions.

Changing expectations

The rise of international schools is sometimes described as rising ambition among families, but the picture is more nuanced. Many parents speak about curriculum flexibility, calmer classroom environments, or approaches they believe are closer to global norms. Public debate often focuses on tuition fees and unequal access. Yet, beneath these concerns lies a deeper issue of trust. Parents want schools that feel steady and predictable. Some believe that an institution operating within an international framework may offer that sense of stability, even when this belief is not supported by formal evaluation.

Recent data help clarify the scale of change: Ministry of Education figures indicate that Türkiye had around 75 international schools in 2016. This number rose above 150 by 2018 and exceeded 240 in the early 2020s, with thousands of students now enrolled at the high school level. The growing presence of foreign residents in major cities has also played a role, especially in districts where international mobility is part of daily life.

These developments naturally raise questions about law and regulation. Türkiye has long viewed education as a public responsibility that must operate through a unified national structure. The Law of Unification of Instruction (Tevhid-i Tedrisat Kanunu), which reorganized the education system in the early republic era, remains the legal foundation of this principle. It requires all schools, regardless of origin, to follow the rules and standards set by the Ministry of Education.

From this legal perspective, international schools are not institutions operating outside the system. They must fit within Türkiye’s broader legal and cultural framework. For policymakers, the challenge lies in balancing openness with responsibility. Approval procedures, teacher qualifications, and curriculum oversight aim to maintain common standards while still allowing room for different educational approaches.

Türkiye’s educational landscape has never been static. From reform initiatives in late Ottoman Türkiye to community institutions in the early Republic of Türkiye and the expansion of private schooling in the late 20th century, each period reflected its own needs. The current rise of international schools is simply the latest chapter, shaped by global mobility, cultural curiosity and changing expectations.

As long as this trend remains anchored in the legal structure governing education in Türkiye, the debate can remain constructive. Diversity in schooling can enrich society when it rests on shared responsibility and public trust. The real question is not whether these schools should exist, but how they can best support the broader aims of Türkiye’s education system.