In recent days, we have seen an increase in diplomatic contacts over the Russia-Ukraine war. Yet, the main question is how far diplomacy can actually go. The war began in February 2022 and has now lasted longer than World War I. It has also become one of the most destructive conflicts in Europe since World War II.

Following the talks in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10-11, diplomatic contacts between Washington, Moscow and Kyiv increased. Europe's possible role in the negotiations also returned to the agenda. However, despite this diplomatic activity, there has been no substantial agreement on a general ceasefire or territorial issues. At this stage, ending the war depends not only on bringing the parties to the negotiating table, but also on what they are prepared to compromise on.

In my view, the main problem is that the parties do not share the same understanding of peace. Russia wants to turn its military gains into political results. Ukraine seeks to protect its sovereignty and future security. The United States aims to end the war through an agreement, while Europe does not want to be excluded from decisions that will directly affect its security. But if diplomacy continues at the negotiating table while fighting continues on the battlefield, what does peace actually mean to each side? This is the question we need to ask. Peace is not simply the absence of fighting. It also requires a political and security order that the parties can accept.

Demands vs. realities

First, it would be misleading to examine Russia's demands only through the Donbas issue. In 2022, Moscow declared the annexation of four Ukrainian regions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. It then incorporated these regions into its own constitutional framework. Therefore, Russia's position is not limited to keeping the territories it currently controls. Moscow also claims sovereignty over areas it has not fully captured. Russia currently controls almost all of Luhansk and approximately 80% of Donetsk. However, it does not control the whole of Zaporizhzhia or Kherson. Despite this, Moscow's demands go beyond the existing front lines. Russia considers all four regions part of its territory and demands the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from these areas.

The Russian Constitution is particularly important in understanding this position. Since the constitutional framework step, these regions are no longer regarded merely as military gains, but as an integral part of the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation. However, this does not mean that these annexations are legitimate under international law. In my view, this is one of the fundamental obstacles to the ongoing negotiations. While Russia seeks to preserve the borders defined under its domestic legal framework, Ukraine refuses to relinquish its sovereign rights recognized under international law.

However, the main difference between the current negotiations and earlier attempts is that the discussion is no longer limited to Ukraine's territorial integrity or the conditions for a ceasefire. Russia wants the war to be addressed as part of the future security architecture of Europe. In other words, Moscow sees the war in Ukraine as part of a broader security dispute between Russia and the West. Russia opposes Ukraine's membership in NATO and rejects the presence of Western troops and military facilities on Ukrainian territory. It also demands a return to the NATO military deployment arrangements that existed in Europe in 1997, which is not accidental.

On May 27, 1997, NATO and Russia signed the Founding Act, which established the basic principles of their relationship. Therefore, Russia's main objective is to move the Ukrainian question beyond a territorial dispute between two countries and turn it into a broader diplomatic negotiation involving the United States, NATO and Europe.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with U.S. envoys, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and businessman Steve Witkoff, at the Kremlin, Moscow, Russia, Nov. 12, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Race against time

For the Trump administration, ending the Russia-Ukraine war has become an important foreign policy objective. Washington wants to turn its mediation efforts into a concrete diplomatic achievement. However, the negotiations now go beyond a ceasefire. Security guarantees, territorial arrangements, and the future of Europe are also on the table. Following the results of the midterm elections and the unresolved conflict with Iran, securing an agreement between Russia and Ukraine could offer Washington an important foreign policy achievement.

Following the midterm elections on Nov. 3, Republicans lost their majorities in both chambers of Congress. The new Congress, controlled by the Democrats, will take office on Jan. 3. This could limit President Donald Trump's political room to manoeuvre, particularly on military assistance, sanctions and budgetary decisions. Therefore, the period before Jan. 3 may represent an important diplomatic window for Trump. This becomes even more significant when we consider developments in Iran. Having failed to secure lasting peace with Iran, Trump is now seeking a diplomatic success in Ukraine before the new Congress takes office. Trump's renewed diplomatic efforts over Ukraine cannot be considered independently of these developments.

However, this also raises a fundamental question. Is Washington seeking a lasting peace, or is the urgency to reach an agreement creating greater pressure for concessions, particularly for Ukraine? While the U.S. faces a narrowing political window, Russia continues to maintain its territorial and security demands. Ukraine, on the other hand, faces growing pressure to consider territorial compromises without clear guarantees of long-term security.

Search for security

Ukraine wants to protect its sovereignty and obtain credible security guarantees. The agreement in principle on a large prisoner exchange in Abu Dhabi was an important humanitarian step. However, such progress should not be confused with a comprehensive peace agreement.

For Ukraine, the issue is not simply ending the fighting. Kyiv seeks security guarantees that would prevent another Russian military intervention. This is why NATO membership and European support remain important. However, recent developments suggest that diplomatic pressure is increasingly focused on Ukraine making territorial concessions.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement on Nov. 14, American negotiators raised the possibility of Ukraine withdrawing from Donbas in exchange for NATO membership. Washington has not officially confirmed this as a formal proposal, and Kyiv has not accepted such a concession.

The fundamental question is why Ukraine is expected to make concessions while Russia continues to maintain its territorial and security demands.

Moreover, offering NATO membership as a security guarantee to Ukraine presents a clear contradiction, since Moscow has opposed this possibility from the beginning. It remains unclear how such an arrangement could be implemented without Russia's acceptance.

Meanwhile, Europe's position is also changing. The Trump administration's demands for higher defense spending, debates over Washington's security commitments and the perceived military threat from Russia have led Europe to reconsider its own security responsibilities.

According to the GLOBSEC Trends 2026 survey, support for a common European army has reached an average of 71% across the 11 EU countries surveyed. However, this reflects a desire to strengthen Europe's own defense capabilities rather than a complete break with NATO. Establishing a common European army is not the same as developing a European defense structure capable of acting more independently within NATO.

The declaration on European security adopted in Dublin on Nov. 12 is also important in this regard. It emphasized that decisions about Ukraine's future cannot be made without Ukraine, just as decisions about Europe's security cannot be made without Europeans. This position shows that Europe does not want to become merely an actor responsible for implementing a security order shaped by the U.S. and Russia.

All in all, Russia seeks to reshape Europe's security architecture by limiting NATO's military presence, while Europe is moving in the opposite direction by strengthening its own defense capabilities. Ukraine, meanwhile, faces pressure to make territorial concessions amid these competing visions of European security. Having failed to secure a lasting peace with Iran, the Trump administration has now turned its attention to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

However, millions of people need a just and lasting peace, not a frozen conflict merely presented as a resolution. Against this backdrop, all parties should ask themselves one question: Are we working toward a sustainable peace that addresses the root causes of the war, or simply putting the conflict on hold?