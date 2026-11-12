Understanding Russia’s current Middle East policy requires looking beyond any single crisis. From Iran’s war with the United States and Israel to Syria after the Assad regime to the devastation in Gaza and the new diplomatic lines opened with the Gulf, Moscow acts on the same logic in its policies across the Middle East: not resolving crises but managing them. Two concepts best capture this: “controlled crisis management,” the method of turning regional tensions into tools of influence and bargaining, and professor of government and politics Mark Katz’s “simmering pot” metaphor, which encapsulates today’s version of this pattern: the pot must stay hot, but it must not boil over. The roots of this logic reach back to the Brezhnev-era “neither war nor peace” strategy, which kept allies in line in the Arab-Israeli conflict by avoiding a decisive outcome; today’s Russia sustains this legacy in a de-ideologized and cost-sensitive form.

Under Russian President Vladimir Putin, ideological affinity has given way to a notion of “sovereign partners,” where Moscow selects its partners not by identity, but from among states that can preserve their strategic autonomy and share an interest in a multipolar order. This framework explains how Russia can maintain relations simultaneously with Israel, Iran, Türkiye, Egypt, the Gulf states and the Palestinians; its aim is not to replace the U.S., but to become one of the indispensable partners. Three arenas reveal both the possibilities and the limits of this strategy: Iran, Syria and the Gaza-Israel axis.

Iran: Comprehensive cooperation

Iran’s war with the U.S. and Israel is the arena where Moscow’s “simmering pot” approach is tested most openly. The 20-year strategic partnership agreement signed in January 2025 contains no mutual-defense clause, Russia avoids direct involvement in the war. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who visited Tehran on Oct. 19-20, said by contrast that economic agreements would continue “despite the known conditions,” bilateral trade grew by more than 10% in the first eight months of 2026, Russian nuclear experts returned to Bushehr and the Rasht-Astara railway project continues. The unseen side runs deeper still: Russia is reportedly supplying Iran with satellite imagery, signals intelligence and drone technology, upgrading and returning Shahed-136 designs, and linking payment systems to circumvent SWIFT.

Whether this caution is a deliberate choice or a necessity born of the war in Ukraine remains debatable. The crisis nonetheless brought Russia an unexpected windfall: as the Iran war, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and Russia’s own strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure put pressure on global supply, oil prices jumped from $72 to around $120 and Moscow’s oil tax revenue nearly doubled.

Indeed, shortly before it was set to take effect on Oct. 17, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a decree suspending a new sanctions package against Russia. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio justified the suspension on the same grounds of energy-supply pressure and launched a 60-day review process.

The most favorable scenario for Russia is ongoing uncertainty, in which Iran is neither defeated nor reconciled with Washington, which deepens Iran’s dependence on Moscow. For Moscow, the real goal is not to rescue Iran, but to manage the crisis in a way that reinforces its own great-power status. Russia therefore pursues mediation through Putin's talks with U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff on the one hand, while on the other it preserves its ties with the Gulf: it has signed a visa-free travel regime with Saudi Arabia and its trade volume with the United Arab Emirates is now more than twice that with Iran.

Syria: Redistributed influence

The fall of former regime leader Bashar Assad in December 2024 did not end Russia’s presence in the region – it redistributed it. Under the August 2026 arrangement, Hmeimim air base and the commercial pier at Tartus are to be handed over to Syria, and military facilities are to become joint training centers within three months. As Moscow’s extensive privileges from the Assad era narrow, the conditions of the Russian military presence are now tied to a framework renegotiated with Damascus. Russia lost its concession at Tartus but established a logistics hub there in June 2026. Some 85% of Syria’s wheat imports still come from Russia and Crimea. Combined with oil supplies, a role in currency issuance and the army’s need for spare parts, this economic leverage is filling the space once occupied by military access.

Meanwhile, Moscow is shifting its focus toward Libya: the Africa Corps, which replaced Wagner, has grown to 2,500 personnel and the Haftar-Russia arrangement has secured access to the port of Tobruk. Libya does not fully replace Syria, but it serves as insurance against uncertainty at Tartus and gives Moscow new leverage over Italy’s energy and migration routes. The result is a distributed access network, built on facilities in Syria and Libya, open to continual negotiation rather than resting on permanent basing rights. Beyond this network, Syria also highlights Russia’s gap between discourse and action toward Israel: while backing Assad, it made no attempt to halt Israeli air operations and deployed its S-300/S-400 systems primarily to protect its own installations.

Gaza-Israel: Discursive visibility

The war in Gaza is the arena where Moscow’s multiactor policy has become most visible. Russia pursued a policy of “balance,” maintaining simultaneous contact with Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Hamas and Iran; pressure following the war in Ukraine has narrowed this flexibility, pushing Moscow toward a more asymmetric line in its rhetoric. After Oct. 7, Russia recognized Israel’s right to self-defense but avoided explicitly targeting Hamas, instead foregrounding calls at the United Nations for a cease-fire and Palestinian statehood; in September 2026, Lavrov told the U.N. General Assembly that “the time has come to address the real issue in the Middle East.” Yet, this discourse has never translated into any concrete step. Moscow’s support for the Palestinian Authority is also limited, extended to a structure that has already reached an accommodation with Israel.

Russia’s relationship with Israel, by contrast, has always remained close beneath the surface of visible tension. Embassies have continued to operate, and Putin's telephone diplomacy with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resumed in 2025. Despite Israel’s alignment with the West over the war in Ukraine, Moscow has not damaged this relationship. Indeed, on Nov. 8, a senior Russian military aircraft that landed in Israel was described by Israeli television channel KAN as “unprecedented in recent years,” although its purpose was not disclosed, the mere existence of such contact once again shows that the channels have not closed.

Although Moscow’s contacts with Hamas, hosting its delegations and Putin’s expression of thanks for the release of hostages, have yielded a mediating advantage, Russia has to date taken no concrete step against Israel and has never abandoned it. The most accurate description is that Israel remains, for Moscow, a strategic counterpart that is criticized in rhetoric but never actually relinquished.

Keeping hot pot

The common thread running through Iran, Syria and the Gaza-Israel axis is that Moscow applies the same logic across all arenas: selective engagement rather than full commitment, concrete interests rather than ideological affinity, management rather than resolution. In Iran, this means support sustained without wanting Tehran’s collapse, yet, without assuming its war in Syria, it is distributed access open to negotiation, on the Gaza-Israel axis, it is diplomatic visibility produced through simultaneous contact.

For Moscow, the autonomy of local actors and the limits of its own capacity remain risks, as it is neither a full ally nor a full mediator. These risks could turn a controlled crisis into an uncontrolled conflict at any moment. The real strategy is to keep open a continuous space for diplomatic maneuver in the world’s most volatile region: to keep the pot hot, but never let it boil over.