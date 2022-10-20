In the summer of 1785, without an inkling that his stanzas would one day adorn the lyrics of the "Anthem of Europe," Friedrich Schiller, an influential German dramatist and thinker, conceptualized his poem “An die Freude” (“To Joy”) to celebrate the fellowship of humankind. Almost two centuries later, the Council of Europe chose the eminent piece to praise eternal European values and promote the “fellowship” between countries, with Schiller's words accompanying the libretto of the final movement of Ludwig van Beethoven's Ninth Symphony. Schiller, however, had never been satisfied with his work of art. In a letter to a friend in 1800, he even called it a “failure” and “detached from reality.” German intellectuals have always had a powerful nose. The anthem is now very detached from its original gist; it is only crooned in the European Union’s obsolete ceremonies and boring events. Literally, it has failed to achieve what it laid out. Yes, you heard it right, we are talking about failing to grasp the work of Schiller and Beethoven. Well done Europeans, you’ve achieved the impossible!

Sometimes fairly and sometimes unfairly, heavy criticisms keep pounding the EU. From the Britons’ infamous divorce deal to the poison of populist and isolationist trends, several cracks have recently left wounds on the shoulders of the member states. Some have turned out to be a burden. The economic recession, for example, is currently a total nightmare for the whole eurozone. If you ask economists, it is too late to bury the bloc. Today, “end of time” scenarios are being circulated in credible think-tank research, op-eds and news analyses, while Quora-like platforms have already increased the bet and started asking whether the bloc will collapse or not. The majority of users have taken down Brussels’ shutters.

If you ask me, we should refrain from asking direct yes or no questions in politics, as it is never black and white in the global system; i.e., the color of politics is grey. So, joining the bandwagon of doom and gloom experts murmuring about the EU’s near end is senseless and irrational. However, the EU system is aching as it faces loud isolationist voices and it is about to lose its raison d'etre, which is indeed a fundamental truth and tenet for modern states.

A simple look at the chronicle of the EU mindset shows how plurality, diversity and universal values occupy the center of the very EU philosophy. For example, the bloc’s funding policy particularly does its best to build a better future, where all identities enjoy bliss and freedom. In addition, the education initiatives and programs are marvelous. In theory, everything is just fine, but in practice, things are not going that well.

In almost every non-Westerner periphery, a famous criticism always knocks on the door of the EU, one the bloc blatantly rejects. The argument is that the EU is nothing but a Christian club that makes up excuses not to allow non-Christian states to join the organization.

Türkiye on critical front

Türkiye is on the critical front, as it has faced several hardships and “too many double standards” as it argues on its path to obtain a full EU membership. From the Copenhagen criteria to irrelevant domestic politics, the EU has so far found “reasons” to make the country wait at Brussels' door for a long period.

The story indeed dates back to the late Ottoman era, when the Turks’ Western-like modernization process gained momentum. But let’s not let history hold us captive. Yes, Earth was created, Adam was born, we started to hunt, wars began and Samuel P. Huntington wrote “The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order.” While we may all be aware, the EU misses the point that Türkiye is a bridge between the West and the East, as cliché as that may be.

In this undated photo, the flags of Türkiye and the European Union wave in the sky in Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo by Getty Images)

From conservatives to the secular, there is a metaphor every Turk uses when it comes to describing the brain of Türkiye – the compass metaphor of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi. Rumi says “the needle leg of the pair of compasses is fixed in my religion, but with the other leg I travel around seventy-two nations.” Here, the Muslim Sufi draws a picture of the Muslim ethos, saying an ideal Muslim mind adheres to the principles of Islam, while at the same time it enjoys exploring the world. Türkiye is the physical manifestation of this metaphor, as it is a Muslim nation (with the pluses and minuses) and is open to the Western world (with the pluses and minuses again).

The EU, meanwhile, never accepts the accusations of being a Christian club or having a double standard, as it is very sensitive about being a “club for democracies.” The EU is right, but Türkiye is also right. Rather than looking for a scapegoat, both sides can look at the bright side of their relations. The success of the EU-Türkiye Customs Union (although it requires urgent modernization), the refugee agreement (despite obstacles) and the Erasmus+ program (totally fine) quickly come to my mind. There are many more to count.

Yes, the EU is far from where its anthem envisions and no one should wait for an abracadabra moment in bilateral relations in today’s world. However, tomorrow could be different if Türkiye and the bloc remember the color of politics is grey. This is what Schiller and Beethoven preach for Europe.