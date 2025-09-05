The grisly murders of two senior journalists, Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, in Gaza by Israeli forces, along with Prime Minister Netanyahu’s order to capture the entire besieged strip and his finance minister’s declaration of building over 3,000 new settlements in the West Bank, have triggered a crisis in the Middle East and worsened the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. This has, meanwhile, caused profound worldwide anxiety and disapproval

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), along with influential Arab countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar, has already condemned Israel’s audacious announcement.

Global leaders and international bodies are currently struggling to determine what actions to take to ease the grave suffering and seek a permanent solution. Gaza is now grappling with a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale, prompting widespread global discontent and urgent calls for prompt action.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Gaza has endured relentless conflict that has resulted in catastrophic levels of death, displacement and suffering. More than 63,000 Palestinians have been killed, but these numbers are underestimated. In fact, the real figures exceed hundreds of thousands, with more than 90% of the population displaced, and homes, schools and healthcare facilities lying in ruins.

The darkest aspect of this catastrophe is the widespread starvation and malnutrition. U.N.-backed food security experts have warned that famine is a tangible and immediate threat, with one in five children under 5 in some areas severely malnourished. As of mid-2025, over 470,000 people are suffering from the highest level of food insecurity, and the entire population of 2.1 million is living under extreme food insecurity.

Gaza’s health care system has been paralyzed by continuous Israeli attacks. Hospitals are severely damaged, under-resourced and overwhelmed with casualties and patients suffering from malnutrition and contagious diseases. Over 84% of health facilities have been damaged or destroyed; medical supplies, fuel, equipment and medications are critically scarce during the winter of 2024-25. In summary, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates the damage to Gaza’s health sector at over $550 million.

Almost 1,000 medical workers have been killed, hospitals bombed, and medical neutrality violated – leading experts to describe these attacks as “healthocide.” Additionally, more than 230 journalists have been slain by Israeli forces.

The international community has responded with a mixture of condemnation, diplomatic efforts and humanitarian aid. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has consistently called for a permanent cease-fire, unobstructed humanitarian access, and the immediate release of all captives.

Organizations such as the U.N. and its agencies, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA), are playing a crucial role on the ground, providing aid and support despite enormous operational challenges and resource limitations.

In conclusion, world leaders must compel Israel to open aid channels, secure a cease-fire, and uphold its legal obligations. They must apply diplomatic and economic pressure to ensure Israel complies with humanitarian norms. Furthermore, they must invest in rebuilding health and food systems to prevent future crises.