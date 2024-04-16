In the wake of the shifting landscape of European geopolitics due to the Ukraine war, the Franco-German partnership finds itself at a critical juncture, marked by discord rather than cohesion. The divergence in approaches between France and Germany regarding the conflict in Ukraine reflects not just a simple policy disagreement but deeper structural changes within their respective political landscapes.

Historically, the Franco-German relationship has been characterized by a delicate balance of power, with each nation boasting its own strengths and spheres of influence. Germany's economic prowess has long been recognized, while France has maintained its cultural and military prestige. However, recent shifts in domestic political coalitions have accentuated these differences, leading to tensions between the two European powerhouses. Despite the imperative of cooperation for the broader European Union, the historical rivalry and differing national priorities between France and Germany persist.

Historically speaking, at the heart of Europe's unity lies the dynamic partnership between France and Germany, a relationship that has long been seen as the linchpin of the continent's success story. From the pioneering efforts of leaders like France's ex-President Valery Giscard d’Estaing and Germany's former Chancellor Helmut Schmidt to the more recent collaboration between former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Paris-Berlin cooperation has been instrumental in shaping the trajectory of European integration. However, as Europe faces its latest challenge with the war in Ukraine, cracks in the French-German alliance are beginning to show.

The pressures of interstate conflict and diverging national interests threaten to strain this historic partnership. While past crises have often seen France and Germany united in purpose, the current geopolitical landscape presents new obstacles to their cooperation. French President Emmanuel Macron's recent suggestion of Western troop deployment to Ukraine has ignited controversy and drawn criticism from allies, particularly Germany. Macron's assertive stance clashed with the preference among Western nations for internal consultation rather than unilateral action. Germany, in particular, was taken aback by Macron's hawkish remarks.

Germany's shifting military stance

Interestingly, during the initial phase of the Ukraine conflict, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz indicated a more active military role for Germany with a significant departure from its traditionally pacifist stance. In his famed "Zeitenwende" speech in February 2022, Scholz articulated a commitment to redefining Germany's role as a military actor, a departure from its post-World War II posture. However, over the last two years, Germany has gradually adopted a more cautious approach to this matter. This divergence between France's assertiveness and Germany's cautious reevaluation highlights the evolving dynamics within Europe. The war in Ukraine serves as a stark reminder of the divergent visions for the continent's future.

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) watches his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) shaking hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace, Paris, France, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo)

Disagreements over crucial matters, such as the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine and Macron's suggestion of deploying Western troops, have exacerbated tensions between Paris and Berlin. France accuses Germany of insufficient support for Ukraine, while Germany criticizes Macron for unilateral decision-making. These disputes underscore deeper disagreements over how to address geopolitical challenges. The Franco-German partnership, once hailed as the engine of European integration, now faces unprecedented strain. This rift between France and Germany over Ukraine underscores a broader ideological divergence that spans economic, energy and security domains.

Energy policy, in particular, has emerged as a contentious issue, revealing stark differences in approach. Despite reaching a consensus on electricity pricing methodology at a summit in Hamburg, Paris and Berlin remain at odds over their respective energy models. French economists have long criticized what they see as Germany's economic advantage, arguing that the strength of the Deutsche Mark, prior to the euro's introduction, unfairly subsidized German industry. This allowed Germany to prioritize exports and bolster its economy, often at the expense of its EU partners. As these disagreements persist, they threaten to unravel the unity that has long been central to European integration.

Challenges to Franco-German partnership

The faltering Franco-German partnership cannot solely be attributed to recent events but rather to deeper shifts in domestic politics across Europe and the United States. In Germany, historical constraints that once guided foreign policy have weakened, with divergent views now prevalent even within the ruling coalition. The current government, comprising the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats, lacks a cohesive approach to international affairs. Even a change in leadership would likely yield little change, given the rising influence of the nationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. While the center-right Christian Democrats have traditionally supported a more globalist agenda, their power is waning in the face of populist opposition. These internal divisions not only undermine Germany's ability to support Ukraine but also hinder broader European cooperation and stability. The rise of nationalist sentiments in both Germany and France poses significant challenges to the traditional foreign policy approaches of these nations.

In Germany, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's skepticism toward European integration and preference for dialogue with Moscow over military intervention exacerbates divisions within the country. Similarly, in France, President Emmanuel Macron's assertive stance, reminiscent of his predecessors like Charles de Gaulle and François Mitterrand, reflects a departure from traditional liberal internationalism. However, Macron's tenure is limited, and his potential successor, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, lacks widespread recognition, leaving the future of French leadership uncertain. The shifting political landscape in both countries, as evidenced by the rising popularity of far-right figures like Marine Le Pen in France, underscores the weakening consensus on issues of global and European conflict.

The Franco-German axis, once a cornerstone of European stability, faces unprecedented challenges in the shifting landscape of global politics. Historically, this alliance thrived under the umbrella of American hegemony, with the United States providing the framework for the international order. However, the traditional bipartisan consensus in the U.S. supporting this order has eroded. President Joe Biden's internationalism, akin to Macron's vision, is facing mounting pressures from within his own party and the opposition. Republicans have veered toward isolationism under the banner of "America First," championed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Democrats grapple with divergent priorities, torn between confronting foreign threats and addressing domestic issues. As the United States retreats from its global leadership role, the Franco-German axis finds itself navigating uncharted waters, with implications for European security and stability. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has reached a pivotal juncture, with the Franco-German alliance proving to be an inconsistent force in European engagement at the moment.