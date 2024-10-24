The ties between Syria and Anatolia, shaped by geographical and historical connections, have remained strong since the Ottoman Empire. While these relations have occasionally been interrupted, they have always maintained a robust dynamic. This bond facilitated interactions in cultural, religious and sociological spheres, as well as in trade, economics and security. These interactions fostered an alliance between the two countries, granting them a significant position in Middle Eastern politics. During its time under Ottoman rule, Syria collaborated militarily, commercially and socially with the empire, ensuring that its citizens were integrated into this relationship. For many years, their peaceful and secure coexistence persisted, with the region becoming a safe zone.

However, this relationship deteriorated with World War I, leading Syria to seek new alliances as the Ottoman Empire disintegrated. The efforts of British intelligence and organizations like NILI, along with the influence of high-ranking agents like Lawrence of Arabia, resulted in Syria aligning itself with European countries and becoming subject to mandates. Consequently, the Ottoman Empire was forced to withdraw from Syrian territories, triggering a wave of migration.

During World War I, the Syrian-Palestinian front was defended solely under the leadership, support and protection of the Ottoman Empire, marking the beginning of the rapid decline of the longstanding peaceful relationship between the two nations. Syria and Palestine soon fell under British control, severing their strong ties with the Ottoman Empire. Although they eventually realized the error of this decision, it became difficult to return to the previous state of secure relations due to treaties and the legislative decisions of the newly formed Republic of Türkiye.

With the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye, the region transitioned into a parliamentary system governed by democracy and secularism, shifting its focus to foreign policy based on the decisions of the people. Legal norms were used to negotiate agreements with neighboring countries and other nations in the interest of national priorities. The definitive redrawing of borders led to widespread change, though implementing these changes took time. Both Syria and Palestine experienced significant shifts, forcing them to rebuild their relations with the new Republic of Türkiye. It is important to note that, much like during the Ottoman era, Türkiye continued to play a leadership role in the region, maintaining its status as a central authority among Muslim countries – a role that remains evident to this day.

Türkiye's protective leadership

Consider, for instance, the transformative events triggered by the Arab Spring. The process rapidly evolved into a wave of protests that crossed borders at an unexpected pace. Countries near Türkiye were shaken one by one due to the intensity of these protests. This upheaval can be attributed to the shaky foundations laid by the decisions made at the end of World War I, the unhealthy nature of their governance structures, and their proximity to mandate regimes in terms of economic cooperation. A weakly built structure can collapse under a strong wind; however, if it had been supported by strong pillars – such as robust alliances – this wind might not have had as much impact. Here, we once again see Türkiye's importance for these nations.

Türkiye has not only addressed the long-standing PKK issue but also established robust structures to secure its borders. On the Syrian frontier, plagued by political instability and turmoil, Türkiye has completed the construction of a security corridor, creating a buffer zone to prevent potential terrorism-related issues between the two nations. This zone was designed to address both security concerns and the safe return of Syrian nationals under temporary protection in Türkiye, as well as other refugees, by ensuring proper border control. The well-founded safe zone is now being transformed into a stable and employment-focused area through coalition governance. Although progress is slow, safe, voluntary and dignified returns have begun, and employment and resettlement efforts in the safe zone continue.

Regional foreign policy model

Türkiye has entered a new century with strong and decisive actions. Its new foreign policy initiatives, both in terms of policy decisions and agreements, as well as through declarations and media campaigns, are being shared with the global public. These efforts have been enhanced with various projects involving civil society and are being actively implemented. Türkiye continues to develop and realize impactful, applicable and sustainable projects beyond its borders, increasing its presence on the world stage.

As stated on the official website of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the "Century of Türkiye" foreign policy model, Türkiye will pursue "a strong foreign policy, both on the field and at the negotiating table, conducting diplomacy with high foresight and maneuverability to overcome threats and challenges and seize opportunities." In addition, it has declared to the world its priority to strengthen regional peace and security while safeguarding the interests of the region and Türkiye.

In the shifting international landscape of the 22nd century, where the cards are being reshuffled, Türkiye’s declaration of its foreign policy, with its focus on peace, security, mediation and problem-solving, demonstrates both its role in the new century and its objectives in the international arena. As is well known, Anatolia, from the Ottoman Empire to the present day, has experienced numerous wars and interventions. These experiences have formed the basis of Türkiye's mission in the new century, enabling it to quickly adapt to the fast-evolving dynamics of the world. Within this mission, the issue of refugees, which lies at the intersection of domestic and foreign dynamics, is now close to resolution.

Resumed Turkish-Syrian relations

Recent talks between Türkiye and Syria are being held to both assess the status of the safe zone and to reshape their current relations. While Türkiye's policy toward Syria, particularly the stance of the Assad regime, remains a red line, Assad's commitment to securing these peace conditions may pave the way for a General Amnesty, allowing displaced Syrians to safely return to their homeland. Türkiye, once again assuming a leadership role, is taking responsibility to ensure that Syrians from around the world can return to their homeland safely. Türkiye's role in this regard has been demonstrated numerous times throughout history and will continue to be in the future.

Since the onset of the crisis with Syria, Türkiye has repeatedly called for fair burden and responsibility sharing, hosting over 3.2 million Syrians while ensuring regional security and supporting their dignified, safe, and voluntary return. The current regional conditions and the Peace Corridor created by Türkiye have demonstrated that this policy is being fulfilled, and Syrians can now be resettled honorably and voluntarily in the safe zone. Given the region’s current socio-economic and security conditions, returns have begun.

The recent and ongoing genocide and conflict initiated by Israel is greatly increasing the security concerns of the region. The steps that Syria will take regarding the safe zone must be logical because this zone is a shield that protects regional security and trade relations as well as demographic structure and law. Protecting this relationship should not only involve diplomacy but also the fight against cybercrime on social media.

In recent weeks, some news reports claiming that Syria attacked Türkiye have created disinformation. The statements made by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications were to disregard these reports and to reduce social tension. In relations with Syria, a safe zone can be both an opportunity and a threat as it is the intersection point of the two countries. For this reason, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: “Now we have come to such a point that as soon as Bashar al-Assad takes a step toward improving relations with Türkiye, we will show the same approach toward him. As for the meeting in Türkiye, Mr. Putin has an approach. The Iraqi prime minister also has approaches to this issue. It should be remembered that we talk about mediation everywhere, so why not with the one on our border, with our neighbor?”

The importance of regional unification and collective defense against Israeli expansionism is now being emphasized frequently. This policy improves living conditions for Syrians, enabling them to return to their homeland and easing pressure on the countries that temporarily hosted them.

Therefore, improving relations with Syria through our foreign policy model will not only reduce the growing security threat, improve the living conditions of Syrians who want to live in the safe zone and enable them to return to their homeland, but also relieve the pressure on the countries that temporarily host them. Therefore, the joint efforts of Türkiye's Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs and law enforcement agencies, with the cooperation of supranational organizations such as the European Union, NATO and the United Nations, can be accelerated to turn the safe zone into a real living space.