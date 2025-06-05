There are some crises that effortlessly make their way to headlines and those that, despite everything, mire into silence. Sudan’s crisis falls into the latter category as more than two years of civil war, 13 million displaced people, widespread famine, accusations of genocide, and the world looks the other way. And yet, there was a time when Sudan hoped for a turning point. The 2019 revolution lit a spark when youth fought tirelessly for freedom, justice and the end of military rule. Unfortunately, today, that is a distant dream. The country is caught in a spiral of violence, hunger and diplomatic flames. And the way out remains desperately unclear.

A war behind closed doors

Since April 2023, Sudan has been torn apart by a conflict between the regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), two former allies of the ousted regime of Omar al-Bashir. This conflict, which has just entered its 3rd year, has all the aspects of a “behind closed doors” war.

It is a dirty, devastating conflict, where civilians are not just collateral damage, but the primary targets. In fact, the clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) show no respite. Rape, torture, massacres: the U.N. describes it as the "worst humanitarian crisis in recent memory." The numbers don't lie: more than 150,000 dead, 13 million displaced, entire camps destroyed, towns razed by drone strikes. Khartoum is now a memory. Port Sudan, the eastern port city, now serves as the administrative capital, while being subject to drone strikes. In short, the country has become a wasteland.

In March 2025, the regular army partially recaptured Khartoum. Some believed it was a turning point. But in April, 480 civilians were killed in just a few days in North Darfur. And nearly 450,000 displaced people from the Zamzam camp were forced to flee. Last month, attacks targeted a prison and a displacement camp, killing more than 30 civilians. As barbaric as it could be, these acts were perpetrated in absolute disregard of international law. And while the two sides fight over territory, it is the populations who, desperate and terrified, are falling, dying or forced to flee.

Displaced people ride an animal-drawn cart, following Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacks on Zamzam displacement camp, in the town of Tawila, North Darfur, Sudan, April 15, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Unprecedented humanitarian emergency

We often talk about Syria or Yemen when referring to humanitarian crises. But today, Sudan is home to the world’s largest displacement crisis. Over 13 million people have fled their homes, both inside and outside the country. And while famine looms, children are visibly losing weight. Nearly half the population, according to the World Food Program, is hungry. A hunger that kills, and won’t probably stop. Some days, it isn’t about eating, but about not dying. Hospitals are ruined. Humanitarian agencies are doing what they can to intervene... Except that insecurity and blocked access make any assistance nearly impossible. Yet, it is a wonder how aid can be delivered when convoys are looted or blocked, and even more so when roads become targets.

Worse, at the heart of this disaster, women and children are paying the highest price: systematic rape, forced marriages, the recruitment of child soldiers and more. In other words, the chaos is systematic. These are stories that chill the blood, but which become sadly commonplace as the days go by. In short, the Sudanese social fabric is tearing apart under our eyes.

Explosive geopolitical chessboard

The war in Sudan is no longer just a Sudanese affair. And on this tragic chessboard, everyone is moving their pawns. As per the latest twist, the Sudanese government few weeks ago, cut ties with the United Arab Emirates, upon alleged support to the RSF with munitions, drones and funds. Sudan went so far as to accuse Abu Dhabi of complicity in genocide before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). However, the ICJ declared itself incompetent. Such a decision is not only a disavowal but also a signal of how international law seems powerless in the face of African tragedies.

The RSF, for their part, are gaining confidence, in such a way that they have dared to form what could be qualified as a parallel government. Another power, another legitimacy. Suspected of supporting them, Kenya has also been singled out by Khartoum. While Iran is entering regional calculations, it is Egypt that watches its back. Meanwhile, Sudan is imploding, and the major powers are positioning themselves on the ashes of a country. Neighboring countries are seeing an influx of refugees and increasing cross-border tensions. The U.N., the African Union, its neighbours... are all calling for a ceasefire, except that at this point no one is listening to them. And so, when the logic of arms dominates, the voice of peace becomes a whisper. And that is how, if nothing is done, this war could well become the catalyst for a regional conflagration.

Silence of international community

But what's most chilling is the silence. The deafening silence of the international community. No viral outrage. No emergency summit. No "Peace for Sudan." Journalists have no access to the field. No images, no emotion. And therefore, no action. The cameras have deserted Khartoum. Outrage has gone into exile. Even media coverage has become selective as far as Sudan is concerned. When Europe sneezes, it's a media pandemic. When Sudan bleeds, it's a footnote.

Why such indifference? Sudan is no less strategic than Ukraine or Gaza. It lies at the crossroads of East Africa and the Arab world, bordered by the Red Sea, rich in resources... but it doesn't attract the spotlight. The fact is that the absence of a firm response from the international community, combined with the tacit support of certain powers for armed groups, is prolonging and worsening the crisis. Expressing "concerns" is no longer enough.

For a long time, certain areas of the country relied on the presence of NGOs and cooperation agencies like the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). These organizations were not only providers of food or medical aid. They also offered employment, training and opportunities for local youth. Their withdrawal leaves behind a gaping void as projects are being shut down, and lives are frozen. Aid can't do everything, of course... But in a country where the state is absent, it was sometimes the last fragile thread of hope.

People abandoned

But what remains when the state implodes, foreign powers fight by proxy and the world looks the other way? There remains one people. Tired. Resilient. And alone. Because it must be said clearly: this war is not the war of the Sudanese people. It is a war of ego, of power, of two generals sacrificing their nation for a throne with no future. The Sudanese people never asked for this war. They endure it. Every day. And yet, this is not just a distant country at war. It is a human tragedy, a people held hostage, a warning to the region. To let it fail is to risk making instability contagious. Yet, if the conflict continues (and it seems likely to), it could spread. Chad, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Egypt... All are on the front lines. Refugees are arriving en masse. Weapons are circulating. Tensions are rising. And if a regional explosion were to occur, it would no longer be a Sudanese crisis. It would be a continental conflagration.

Therefore, a serious mediation that leads to a real peace plan is needed. Needless to say, as long as Sudanese voices are drowned out by bombs and ignored by foreign powers, this conflict will continue to fuel chaos and despair. The world still has a choice, which is to mobilize, or watch a state collapse, and with it, an entire region.