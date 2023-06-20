Last week, in a rather bland display of international diplomacy, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, desperate to carve a role on the global stage, embarked on a Washington expedition. During his whirlwind two-day visit, Sunak conducted a series of meetings with American power players, brandishing a façade of relevance and gravitas.

However, beneath the surface of this theatrical performance, there was nothing substantial that could be defined as a “major achievement” – Sunak returned home with very few pluses in his pocket as far as the six core points of his agenda in Washington are concerned. Despite the fanfare surrounding his joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden, the much-anticipated Atlantic Declaration proved to be nothing more than a hollow proclamation.

Disappointingly, Sunak’s inability to advance any substantial free trade agreement, a central pledge from the 2019 Tory manifesto, left his supporters feeling utterly disappointed. Bereft of a consolation prize, even in the form of a modest trade deal, Sunak’s trip to the United States was one of the dullest in recent times. Interestingly, no state dinner was arranged by the Bidens, which raised eyebrows considering the recent grandiose receptions lavished upon the leaders of France and South Korea at the White House.

Adding fuel to the fire, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now set to visit Washington, complete with an opulent state dinner. The curious snub has left many wondering about the message being sent and its implications for Sunak’s political standing.

‘Great expectations’

Sunak went to the White House with expectations of support from Biden for his six-point agenda: the military and financial assistance to Ukraine, the U.K.-sponsored AI summit, the Atlantic Declaration, American investment in the U.K., the China threat and candidacy of U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to become the next NATO Secretary General. Factually speaking, in most of his agenda points, except the containment of China and material support to Ukraine, Biden’s response to Sunak was predominantly abstruse.

Sunak’s recent visit to the U.S. capital marked his first trip there since assuming office in October. It was his fourth meeting with Biden in as many months, their paths previously crossing at the G-7 summit in Japan, in Northern Ireland, and during a three-way defense meeting involving Australia in San Diego.

The stark contrast between the 43-year-old Sunak and the 80-year-old Biden was evident. While Sunak embodies the legacy of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and her free-market ideals, he remains cautious about the government’s heavy-handed intervention in the economy, such as Biden’s ambitious Inflation Reduction Act – a sweeping package of tax breaks and subsidies aimed at bolstering American industries and manufacturers. In contrast to his predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, Sunak has demonstrated a pragmatic approach and restored a sense of stability to the British government.

Johnson, known for advocating the populist Brexit movement, led the U.K.’s departure from the European Union – an action Biden believes has inflicted harm on the country.

On the other hand, Truss had a brief tenure of less than two months before her impulsive tax-cutting proposals triggered a financial crisis, leading to her resignation. Sunak, hand-picked by the Conservative Party to succeed Truss, has worked to alleviate concerns in Washington by mending relations with the EU. His efforts culminated in a negotiated agreement with Brussels, effectively addressing the longstanding trade dispute involving Northern Ireland. During his meeting with Biden, Sunak advocated for enhanced economic relations between the U.S. and the U.K.

NATO issue

He emphasized the significance of economic cooperation, asserting that it is just as vital to security as traditional defense alliances. Sunak made a compelling case for strengthening the economic ties between the two nations to bolster their shared interests and promote mutual prosperity. In his discussions, Sunak focused on safeguarding supply chains against adversarial forces and preventing China from monopolizing the production of vital components like semiconductors. Notably, he refrained from pushing for a free trade agreement between the U.K. and the U.S. This reflects his indirect acceptance that the longstanding objective of Brexit supporters to establish such an agreement is currently on hold.

The Atlantic Declaration, an ostensible effort to deepen the U.S.-U.K. alliance to tackle pressing economic challenges, was perhaps the most tangible achievement of Sunak’s yatra to Washington. This comprehensive partnership covers many areas, including clean energy, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence, marking it the first of its kind. The joint declaration highlights the commitment of both nations to bolster their economic, technological, commercial, and trade relations. Under the ambitious plan, Britain and the U.S. will fortify their supply chains, foster the development of future technologies, and mutually invest in each other’s industries.

Certainly, in a notable stride toward clean energy cooperation, Sunak and Biden have also agreed to establish a new civil nuclear partnership. This initiative entails long-term infrastructure development and reducing reliance on Russian fuel. The Atlantic Declaration sets the stage for a synergy between Britain and the U.S. as they harness their combined strength to confront the complexities of the modern economy. As part of their collaborative efforts, Britain and the U.S. have committed to jointly ensuring the safe development of AI technology, with an upcoming global summit hosted by Britain to carve a unified approach to AI safety and regulation.

Moreover, negotiations will commence between the two nations for a critical minerals agreement. This agreement would enable certain U.K. companies to access tax credits offered under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. These crucial minerals, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese, are integral for producing batteries in electric cars, smartphones and solar panels. The Atlantic Declaration also outlines cooperation between Britain and the U.S. in the realms of telecoms technology, encompassing 5G and 6G networks, as well as quantum technologies. Additionally, the declaration includes a tentative commitment to establish a U.K.-U.S. “data bridge.”

The bridge would streamline data transfer from British businesses to American organizations, eliminating unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles. Additionally, it was announced that U.S. firms would invest 14 billion euros ($17 billion) in Britain, although this figure encompasses funds already deployed.

In his visit to Washington, Sunak has actively advocated for Wallace as a potential leader for NATO, just ahead of the alliance’s upcoming summit in Lithuania.

Alongside Wallace, the prime ministers of Denmark and Estonia are also considered contenders for the position, as the tenure of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is scheduled to conclude in October. With the U.S. wielding immense influence as the largest player within the alliance, Biden’s choice will undoubtedly carry significant weight, although he has yet to disclose his preferred candidate.

However, Sunak did not get any nod from Biden for the candidacy of Wallace for NATO’s top slot – indicating that Biden is not ready to make any adjustments to his own priorities about the management of NATO.

Sunak’s expectations of gaining confidence to address domestic challenges through a triumphant visit to Washington have been dashed, it seems.