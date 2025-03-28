Every year, as Eid approaches, many in the Arab world, especially Syrians, recite the famous line by the poet Al-Mutanabbi: "O Eid, in what state have you returned? With what has passed, or with something renewed?"

This verse has been used to express the sorrow and miserable conditions – whether economic or social – that have coincided with the arrival of the holiday. However, this year, the situation is entirely different. Syrians will not mourn their Eid today nor repeat the lament of Al-Mutanabbi, a grievance they have echoed for 14 years.

The Eid approaching this year is a true celebration for them, marked by a double joy: that of victory and freedom. Instead, they may find themselves humming the song by Kazem Al-Saher: "Eid and love, tonight the people are celebrating, If you were with me, our Eid would be doubled."

Today, Eid in Syria is celebrated doubly, providing a great opportunity for reunions and strengthening family ties.

14 years of absence

Many Syrians have returned to their homeland after the fall of the Assad regime and the liberation of Syria from its tyrannical, bloody grip. Many others will return during Eid al-Fitr. But who has returned, why, and is this return permanent or just a visit? Some have returned from Türkiye, others from Europe or Arab countries, particularly Lebanon and Jordan. While no official statistics are available, many people have likely returned for a short period, mainly to check on their situation and visit their relatives, often elderly parents who stayed behind.

At airports and border posts, journalists ask new arrivals: "How long has it been since you last came?" The most frequent answer is: "Between 12 and 14 years." The next question is: "Why did you return?" The dominant answer is: "To see my mother or father. To see Syria"

Thousands of Syrian families were forcibly displaced, and many young people preferred exile over joining Assad’s army against their own people.

Some have returned permanently, especially those who lived in displaced persons camps in northern Syria. Since Dec. 8, 2024, roads between regime-controlled areas and opposition-held zones have been opened, allowing displaced persons to return to their villages. However, most cannot return due to a lack of housing and destroyed infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the residents of the Rukban camp, located on the Syrian-Jordanian border in a remote and barren area, returned. This camp housed thousands of Syrians who preferred to live in harsh conditions rather than return to regime-controlled areas. Others have returned from neighboring countries like Lebanon and Jordan, where refugees in Lebanon have faced significant racism and persecution.

Similarly, many young people eager to rebuild, along with investors wishing to invest in their country, have also returned.

It would be unfair to criticize those who choose to stay in camps rather than return home. Today’s Syria is unrecognizable. Sarah, a Syrian who returned to spend Eid with her family, shared: "When you pass through cities and towns completely destroyed, you can't help but wonder what happened to the people who lived there."

According to the U.N., about 2 million Syrians are still living in tents in northwestern Syria, more than four months after the fall of the regime. In a report published on March 18, the organization noted that a small minority of the 1.95 million displaced people have returned to their villages. Nearly 1 million of them do not see any hope of returning soon due to a lack of housing and basic services. However, more than 1 million camp residents will return within 12 months.

Stories of return

Noor left Syria at the age of 12 and returned as a young adult. Her memories of the country are vague and reinforced by family stories. Spending a week in Idlib before returning to the Netherlands, she observed families setting up tents on the ruins of their homes. Rebuilding is expensive, but a home remains a home, even in ruins, for some.

Omar, on the other hand, returned to Damascus after 10 years of exile in Türkiye. His assessment is damning: “Everything is outdated. Public transportation, taxis and even private cars are from another era. Damascus feels frozen in 2010, or at best, 2013. It’s like a step back in time, with no progress or renewal.”

Hiba, a Syrian who has lived in Türkiye for 12 years, rejoiced at the fall of the regime but felt a pang of sadness upon rediscovering her hometown. “I avoided looking at pictures of Damascus for years to avoid fueling my nostalgia. But after the liberation, I began searching for every image and video of Damascus on social media, trying to remember the names of markets, alleys and cafes. It’s not Damascus that has changed; it’s me who has forgotten.”

On March 17, Filippo Grandi, U.N. high commissioner for refugees, emphasized: "With the arrival of spring, the end of Ramadan and the start of the school year, we expect to see more refugees and displaced people return to their cities."

According to recent surveys by the UNHCR, 80% of refugees hope to return someday and 27% plan to return within the next year. Syria is liberated, but many challenges remain before all its children can return home for good.