Syrian Turkmens have historically settled in a wide geography extending from Aleppo to the Golan within the borders of present-day Syria. Those who settled in these lands have been present in almost every region of Syria, especially Latakia, Damascus, Golan, Aleppo, Hama, Homs and Raqqa. This historical background makes Turkmens as Syrian as all other nationalities and ethnic groups living in Syria.

In this context, Syrian Turkmens have actively participated in the demonstrations against the Baath regime since the first days of the demonstrations that started across the country in 2011. Thus, Turkmens have become an important element of the social opposition in Syria. After 61 years of rule by the Baath regime, the peaceful demonstrations in Syria soon turned into a civil war and this process ended with the collapse of the Baath regime on Dec. 8, 2024. Among the revolutionaries who helped the regime to collapse, the groups formed by Syrian Turkmens were also effective. However, in the reconstruction of post-Baathist Syria, the constitutional rights of Turkmens and the recognition of these rights are controversial issues.

In 2016, Türkiye carried out Operation Euphrates Shield to remove the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian wing YPG from the border region. With this operation, the Syrian opposition and Turkmens gained a consolidated area. This is because the Euphrates Shield Operation area is one of the regions where Syrian Turkmens live densely. The operation launched by Türkiye in the region has brought together Turkmens, who had not achieved political unity before. Therefore, it is possible to say that this unification is one of the important factors that paved the way for Turkmen politics after the Baath regime.

Constitutional rights

The Syrian civil war not only weakened the state authority but also damaged the social order due to migration. The reconstruction of Syria, known for its ethnic diversity and the functioning of state institutions depends on the new constitution. What kind of Syria will be envisioned in the new constitution will gain importance in the coming days. In addition, the main question mark is how the ethnic and religious groups living in Syria will be defined, what rights they will obtain and on what basis fundamental rights will be based.

In this context, it would not be wrong to state that ethnic and religious representatives should be included in the constitutional committee. Among these ethnic groups, it is important that the Turkmens, one of the main elements of Syria, also have representatives. In the constitution to be written by the Syrian Turkmens, who are on the side of the revolutionaries, it is also important that the constitutional guarantee of education in the mother tongue, Turkmen national identity and culture, as well as the political representation of the Turkmens within the system, is taken under constitutional guarantee.

Ahmed al-Shaara, the de facto leader of Syria right now, who led the overthrow of the Baathist regime, also assumed the administration. However, Turkmens were not selected for the transitional government formed by al-Shaara. If Turkmens are not included in the constitutional commission in the following process, their rights may not be protected and their presence in Syria may be threatened. In this case, it would be appropriate for the political and nongovernmental organizations of Syrian Turkmens established during the opposition period to exert pressure to take part in the interim administration. In this respect, Türkiye which supports Turkmens, may also play a constructive role in protecting Turkmen rights.

Locals of a Turkmen neighborhood in Latakia province stand in line for the first Friday prayer after the overthrow of the Assad regime, Syria, Dec. 10, 2024. (AA Photo)

The Syrian National Army

During the visits of the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Ibrahim Kalın, and later Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Syria, the steps toward the institutionalization of armed groups within the Syrian Ministry of Defense were discussed in meetings with al-Shaara. Subsequently, on Dec. 24, 2024, al-Shaara held a meeting with representatives of armed groups close to the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) that fought against the Baath regime. At the meeting, it was officially announced that the armed groups had to dissolve and unite under the umbrella of the Ministry of Defense of the Syrian National Army to be established.

However, the fate of the Syrian National Army (SNA), which includes Turkmen groups and is supported by Türkiye, remains uncertain. If Turkmen groups, like other armed groups, dissolve themselves and take part in the new Syrian Ministry of Defense, it may be possible for them to assume high-level positions in the army with Türkiye's initiative.

It is not clear what kind of unitary organization the Syrian state will have. It is possible that Syria will transition to a more democratic multiparty system after the fall of the dictatorial regime. In this case, Turkmen can unite their community and create a Turkmen society that will take part in politics before the elections.

Previously, Turkmens in Syria lived scattered across different regions of the country, which placed them at a disadvantage in terms of political representation. Their dispersed distribution within Syria may hinder their success in the parliamentary elections under the new Syrian system as well. Turkmen opinion leaders need to assess this situation and focus on having their representatives in the parliament. It can be argued that this goal could be achieved with the return of Turkmens, who were forced to migrate to Türkiye in the previous years. Consequently, the support of Syria's neighbors, especially Türkiye and the international community will be a decisive factor in facilitating their return to Syria.

In Syria, the Baath regime implemented an Arabization policy from 1963 until it lost power. All ethnic groups, including Turkmen, were forced to learn Arabic. For Turkmens, the way to adapt to educational institutions, public offices and even life was to speak Arabic. This situation has also negatively affected Turkmen identity and culture. In the process of rebuilding Turkmens' identity and culture in the new Syria, Turkmen NGOs and political parties can support Turkmen tribes, which were assimilated under the Baathist regime, in adopting their own identity.

In conclusion, Syrian Turkmens were demographically and politically deprived of political and social rights like other ethnic groups in Syria, especially before the civil war. During the civil war, Turkmen areas were heavily bombarded and the population was forced to migrate. Türkiye has provided support to Syrian Turkmens due to its historical and cultural ties and has established humanitarian aid and political support mechanisms. The fact that Turkmens were forced to move away from their regions due to Baathist attacks makes the future of Turkmens in the new Syria uncertain. In particular, issues such as the recognition of Turkmen rights and political representation in the constitution may be one of the issues of debate. The future position of Turkmens will depend on the attitude of international actors and local forces in the reconstruction process of Syria. In this process, it is critical for Turkmens to defend their rights and have the support of the international community.