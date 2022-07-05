There is a consensus among many people that the world is heading in the wrong direction, especially when it comes down to climate change. Over the past few years, there have been widespread humanitarian and climate crises on a global level. For instance, many scientists claim several animal species will be extinct due to the ongoing crises, warning the situation will get so bad that future generations will need to visit a zoo to see them. Many scholars have predicted a rise in wars between nations and tribes over resources like water. Despite reaching the point known as the fourth industrial revolution, humanity is still unable to come together on a common issue – in particular, the protection of the climate on the only planet we are able to call home.

The changes we face

The unusual and deteriorating changes in climate have been widely felt across the globe. Frankly, at such a point in time when accessing information is easier than ever, it is ridiculous to see people, especially those in leadership positions, spout one-sided theories. Among them, a spotlight is thrust on the consumption of meat in the fight against climate change instead of doing more to promote alternative energy or the development of technology that could reduce the pollution being spewed into the atmosphere from the more industrialized countries by human beings. People play a critical role in the preservation and destruction of this world. In addition to the climate crisis, another problem we face as humans are health issues caused by nonorganic and chemical-containing foods, beverages and clothes we purchase. In addition, there has been a rise in new diseases – we are still in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic – which has led to the creation of new medications. Humans are affected daily now by all that has been going on around us and this will continue in the future.

It is well known that there are groups of people who have a desire to impose their own priorities onto others. For example, there is a view that all countries should have equal responsibility in combating climate change, however, many ignore the fact that developed countries are a major cause of carbon dioxide emissions – one of the main contributors to climate change. One of the serious problems we face is a certainty when it comes down to the well-being of humans and the environment. It is also ironic that such moves are being manipulated as a positive change, which is definitely against the essence of human beings.

It seems these so-called green advocates do not know anything about the balance of nature. Nature itself provides us with all the necessities, and all we need to do in return is look after the only planet we have to call home. Ignoring the real problems while bringing forward the tiniest one is manipulative. We should be seriously aware of what is going on around us as the DNA of agriculture, human beings and animal husbandry is played with. We have allowed giant companies to operate freely without essential protective mechanisms, we let global brands use nonorganic ingredients and we even allowed producers in all sectors to use extra chemicals so as to harvest more; all for profit. Hence, the consequences of these actions are visible within our own vicinity. For example, the small town where I grew up in Turkey used to see snow in October and November; instead of snow, we have what amounts to summer weather now. Now, I can go out wearing a T-shirt instead of a winter jacket on some days in these months. We used to eat organic fruits that were wormy. But, today, some fruits look like perfectly shaped showcase products.

Therefore, it is also peculiar to see some call for organic food while defending the ban on the consumption of meat. While people are focused on these small issues, there are millions of people living in polluted cities where an increasing number of people are dying because of that pollution.

What are the solutions?

I strongly believe that recycling and the effective management and use of resources play a great role in at least slowing down these disastrous changes. A smart resource guide should be provided to all sectors. For instance, a farmer needs to understand that a corn field does not need to be irrigated all day and night. Unfortunately, I have witnessed many overwatered planting fields due to excessive irrigation

Lastly, a policy of belt-tightening and waste avoidance begins at home and in this regard, local governments and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) can play a greater role. For example, ever since I returned to my hometown, I have noticed that the street lights turn on too early and there is a habit of excessive water irrigation. Why do the street lights have to be turned on nearly half an hour before it gets dark? People should understand that small steps lead to big achievements.

It is now normal to hear about sinkholes or issues stemming from drought occupying the headlines. In the future, these changes will create more conflicts, hunger and displacement. Therefore, we need to anticipate and take preventive measures early on. Millions of people are predicted to migrate internally due to climate change while millions of other people switch from farming to other livelihoods.

Consequently, this is a global challenge. Asking the developing countries to shoulder much of the responsibility while the more developed countries are the primary factors behind humanitarian and climate disasters will not benefit any side. The world needs to act quickly while Turkey reviews its vital sectors and restructures its middle and long-term plans. The European Union strives to curb the refugees at its borders but if we continue failing to mitigate conflicts and hunger while showing a lack of response to the humanitarian needs and climate crises, there will not be any physical or imaginary boundary that can keep the influx of people at bay. Surprisingly these challenges may undermine the states and lead to the establishment of city republics in the future.