In my latest article, which was published in Daily Sabah, I discussed the multidimensional and multilateral transformation of relations between China and Türkiye, highlighting the growing tendency to view bilateral relations from a Global South perspective. In this piece, I would like to examine the high-tech aspect of these relations in greater detail.

In a hadith attributed to the Prophet Muhammad, it is said: “Seek knowledge even if you have to go as far as China.” This saying advises that one must pursue knowledge and the sciences of the age, no matter how difficult or distant they may be, with the necessary effort and determination. However, this hadith can be interpreted not only in a metaphorical sense but also in a historical context. During the time of the Prophet Muhammad, active trade relations existed between the Arabian Peninsula and the Tang Dynasty in China. The mosques dating back to the seventh century that still stand in southern Chinese cities serve as concrete evidence of this historical connection.

Today, once again, when it comes to knowledge and technology, the world’s attention is turning toward China. Türkiye, in line with its recently announced High Technology Investment Program (HIT-30), is preparing to take significant steps. In the fields of advanced technology, Türkiye is increasingly turning its gaze toward China for knowledge and technology transfer, aiming to benefit from China’s experience in this area.

Chinese giants invest in Türkiye

China’s major technological advancements in recent years, in 5G, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and space research, can make significant contributions to Türkiye’s industrial and technological transformation progress. The investment plans of Chinese giants such as BYD and Chery in Türkiye stand out as concrete indicators of this cooperation potential. The recent arrival of BYD's massive vehicle carrier, "BYD CHANGZHOU," at Safiport in Türkiye serves as a clear sign of BYD’s growing appetite for the Turkish market. The shipment, which followed a 39-day journey, comes after BYD’s $1 billion investment agreement to establish a production facility in Türkiye. The company, which became the world's leading electric vehicle seller in 2023, is rapidly expanding its model range in the Turkish market, with strong consumer interest further boosting its ambitions.

Last July, Ankara announced that Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD had agreed to build a $1 billion production plant in Türkiye, with an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles. BYD's electric and rechargeable hybrid car production facility, planned to start production in western Manisa province at the end of 2026, is expected to employ up to 5,000 people directly. Although news reports last week suggested that Chinese car manufacturer Chery would open a factory in Türkiye with an annual production capacity of 200,000 vehicles, a later statement from Chery clarified that there are no plans for a factory at this stage. However, the company noted that it is considering cooperating with a third party to expand its operations in Türkiye.

On the other hand, BYD’s upcoming factory in Manisa should not be seen merely as a source of employment. For this investment to have a long-term impact, Türkiye needs to lay the groundwork to turn BYD’s presence into a “catfish effect,” similar to what Tesla’s Shanghai factory created in China. Just as Tesla acted as a kind of “EV academy” in China, BYD’s entry into Türkiye should generate a similar influence. However, Türkiye still lacks a comprehensive EV ecosystem capable of unleashing this potential impact. On the other hand, consumer confidence in electric vehicles is rapidly increasing in Türkiye. According to a report from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD), the long-dominant position of gasoline-powered vehicles in new car sales within the country is now being challenged by electric and hybrid models. Experts argue that the automotive industry is undergoing “one of the deepest transformations in its history,” with electrification at the core of this transformation.

The latest tariffs announced by the Trump administration are making it almost impossible for China to trade with the U.S., which will push China to seek alternatives to compensate for its imports from the U.S. In this new context, Türkiye could explore ways to supply more products to China. As Western markets impose stricter regulations, Chinese investments are flowing into developing economies that seek to modernize their industries. Türkiye and Hungary, traditional automotive manufacturing centers, are now pursuing Chinese investment in electric vehicle (EV) production. Malaysia is leveraging a diversification strategy to attract Chinese semiconductor firms, while Saudi Arabia is seeking Chinese partners to develop its technology, e-commerce and tourism industries so that its economy is less dependent on oil. As Chinese manufacturers seek to diversify their supply chains to avoid additional tariff barriers, Türkiye could become one of the countries that attract part of this production.

Future designed together

Another area where Türkiye and China can strengthen their cooperation is energy. Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar recently announced that Ankara and Beijing are expected to finalize a deal on a new nuclear power plant in Türkiye “within a few months.” In addition to the development of renewable energy infrastructure, Chinese manufacturers could emerge as reliable equipment suppliers in line with Türkiye’s increasing oil exploration and drilling efforts.

For Türkiye, the real gain will not only be attracting investment but also acquiring the know-how and engineering expertise behind these technologies. For example, the processing of rare earth element reserves located in Eskişehir is an area of critical importance for Türkiye. The technical and engineering support that China could provide in this field could contribute greatly to Türkiye’s high-tech production capacity.

Yet, when we look at commentary in the Chinese media and the general stance from Beijing, it becomes clear that China is cautious about sharing expertise and transferring technology in such sensitive areas. Again, without the establishment of deep and sustainable political trust between the two countries, technology transfers at this level do not appear likely in the near future. Partly due to a traditional sense of caution rooted in Chinese culture, and partly as a natural reflex of the country’s political system, Chinese companies tend to be highly sensitive to political and economic vulnerabilities in their target countries when expanding abroad. Without overcoming this hesitation, it would be unrealistic to expect Chinese firms to make rapid decisions on outbound investment.

Cultural exchange, commerce

While diplomacy will continue to play an important role in bilateral relations, what will truly bring our nations closer together is trade and cultural exchange. As we set out grand visions for the future of these relations, we must not neglect to take necessary steps in the human and social dimension.

The sustainability and deepening of Türkiye-China relations will not be achieved solely through intergovernmental agreements but also through people-to-people interactions. Tourism, education, media and cultural exchange programs are the cornerstones of this process. Mutual student exchange programs, joint cultural events, and cooperation in the media field will help foster mutual understanding and trust between the two societies.

For instance, I recall the "Young Envoys Scholarship" program initiated between China and the U.S. Through this program, China invited 50,000 young Americans to visit and study in China over a five-year period. Why shouldn’t we develop a similar initiative between Türkiye and China? By enabling young people from both countries to live, study and experience each other's cultures firsthand, it would cultivate a new generation of leaders, entrepreneurs and academics who understand one another deeply. These individuals would not only help dispel misunderstandings and stereotypes but also become long-term bridges between our two societies. Moreover, fostering such human connections would create a fertile ground for future collaboration in business, technology, diplomacy and culture, ensuring that the strategic partnership between Türkiye and China is built on a solid foundation of mutual trust and shared vision.

From pragmatism to partnership

As global power balances shift and new alliances emerge, the evolving relationship between Türkiye and China presents a remarkable opportunity, not only for both nations but also for the broader international community. The multidimensional cooperation potential in trade, technology, regional diplomacy and cultural exchange signals the beginning of a new era.

However, to transform this potential into long-term strategic gains, both sides must foster deeper political trust, invest in human connections and move beyond pragmatism toward shared vision and values. Türkiye’s growing role as a key player in multiple regions, combined with China’s rising global influence, makes this partnership not merely desirable but essential for building alternative development models and promoting a more multipolar and balanced world order.

The task ahead is clear: both countries must cultivate trust, embrace cooperation in critical fields and most importantly, strengthen the bonds between their peoples. If Türkiye and China can achieve this, their partnership will not only reshape their own futures but also offer a powerful example of collaboration in an increasingly complex global landscape.