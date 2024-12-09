The current era presents not only novel opportunities but also significant challenges for humanity. In an era characterized by the rapid generation and circulation of information, the communications ecosystem is undergoing a profound transformation. However, this transformation process encompasses moral, cultural and humanitarian challenges alongside positive advancements. Artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithms, as they are integral to daily life in this new and challenging era of rapid technological advancement, have evolved from mundane tools to actors who are also reshaping power dynamics. Today, as humanity grapples with a tangle of uncertainty known as the "crisis of truth" and the line between truth and lies becomes increasingly blurred, we face significant challenges and understand that the only way to navigate this uncertainty is through the development of effective communication strategies.

Our priority should be to effectively analyze and manage the opportunities and risks associated with a communication ecosystem transformed by technology for the benefit of society. Recent innovations are altering society's communication habits, with digital media growing into an increasingly significant component of our daily lives. The most striking feature of this transformation is the influence of AI on communication processes.

AI tools are swiftly transforming our globe and all sectors. Today, AI stands out as a paradigm-shifting force in strategic communication. The opportunities it offers in fields like data analysis, content creation and crisis management provide a speed and efficiency that were inconceivable just a few years ago. Imagined only in science fiction films not long ago, these concepts are now within everyone's reach. Regrettably, this technology runs the risk of becoming a digital weapon unless its beneficial potential is harnessed for the right purposes. AI, capable of generating deepfakes, renders authentic content indistinguishable from the fake, eroding societal trust and exacerbating the crisis of truth. This significantly amplifies the devastating effects of disinformation, manipulation and ethical violations. The confinement of individuals to echo chambers in an algorithm-controlled world only fuels social polarization, with manipulation replacing truth. This circumstance serves as yet to highlight the importance of ethical principles in governing AI. The use of AI in the digital sphere additionally generates numerous concerns, including ethics, transparency and accountability.

We have all witnessed the use of AI-driven disinformation to mislead international public opinion during the recent tragedies in Gaza. Algorithms rapidly spread disinformation on social media while blocking access to accurate information. Therefore, the public faced difficulty in obtaining accurate information on current events and human rights violations.

Without question, there is no denying the significant advantages that technological and digital tools offer humanity – just as there is no denying that the climate of global security and stability is placed at risk by the existence of those who maliciously employ these tools. As Türkiye, we are making strenuous efforts to prevent misinformation, uphold the truth and ensure that the international public has access to accurate information through our strategic communication mechanisms in the face of such detrimental implications. Our top priorities in the fight against the diverse array of risks that are prevalent today include raising awareness about digital threats and promoting media literacy. It is becoming more widely acknowledged how crucial international collaboration is to managing the profound transformation occurring in the digital sphere. As Türkiye, we persist in our efforts to foster international collaboration in the struggle for truth.

Türkiye is adopting a strategic stance that is consistent with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's "Century of Türkiye" vision during this era of transformation. Our communication strategy is founded on the principle of utilizing technology to serve humanity, prioritizing social benefit and emphasizing the truth. In this new era, we deem strategic communication key for navigating uncertainty and building trust. Türkiye is an effective player in this field, both at the national and international levels. As the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, our initiative to combat disinformation has been consistently addressing the crisis of truth and developing effective solutions as part of this framework for a long time. We consider crisis communication one of the most critical fields for the use of AI-supported strategic communication processes. In times of crisis, rapid access to accurate information and effective public information is vital.

During this era of palpable digital transformation, the "STRATCOM: International Strategic Communication Summit," scheduled for Dec. 13-14, 2024, serves as a pioneer forum for in-depth global discourse on the associated risks and opportunities. This summit, which brings together representatives from the public sector, media, academia, civil society, and the private sector worldwide, serves as a hub for blending ideas that will shape the strategic communication ecosystem of the future. It is faulty, however, to think of STRATCOM as only a summit. The "STRATCOM: International Strategic Communication Summit" is also a global call to unite efforts in addressing the challenges of the digital era and the crisis of truth. As the AI and strategic communication revolutions usher in new responsibilities, we realize the significance of this global call. We are fully aware that, for the sake of humanity's common future, we must act with an understanding that makes no compromises on the principles of truth, conscience and justice. Guided by this understanding, Türkiye will continue to serve as a role model not only in its region but also on a global scale.