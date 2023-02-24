Feb. 24 marks the first anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Yet, Russia has already been waging war against Ukraine for nine years.

From the first day of the invasion, we have felt the Turkish state's and people's support. There are two vivid memories, in particular, I will never forget.

In February 2022, Ukraine was bombed, tanks crossed our borders, and military jets pierced our peaceful sky. Our embassy, consulates, and offices of the Ukrainian community in Türkiye were immediately transformed into centers for receiving humanitarian aid for Ukrainians during a time of need. Hundreds of Turkish people flooded our embassy in Ankara and brought supplies like food, medicine, clothing, personal savings and even jewelry. They ask us to donate it to Ukraine to assist those in need.

In February 2023, through the problematic night, Ukrainian and Turkish rescuers coordinated their efforts to clean the debris and retrieve the living from the rubble left by the disastrous earthquake. On my way to the embassy in the early morning, I stopped to say hello to my Turkish neighbor. He had just gotten the news that our rescue team had started working in Türkiye's Hatay province near the Syrian border, devastated by significant earthquakes.

“Ukraine was suffering from the war and managed to send the rescue team to Türkiye. We will never forget that,” he said.

These words touched me deeply. I felt happy and proud that we could lend a helping hand to our Turkish friends, despite difficult circumstances and Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Ukraine holding on

Despite enduring a year of war, sorrow and sadness, Ukraine has been able to hold on, thwart the enemy's intentions to overrun Ukraine in three days, retake some of the occupied lands, and do much more, including demonstrating leadership, being willing to assist others and taking responsibility for its own security. We were not compelled to surrender by the Russian Federation's use of energy or nuclear blackmail, nor could we allow the dread of the civilian population brought on by the ongoing bombardment of residential structures and infrastructure to continue. The country's condition has stabilized, and we are headed for victory.

A woman hangs a message reading "Get Well Soon, Turkey," to commemorate the victims of the earthquake in Türkiye, outside the Turkish Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 7, 2023. (EPA Photo)

By invading Ukraine, the Russian Federation brought pain and misery to our people, threw the area and the whole globe into confusion, sparked a food and energy crisis, and spread chaos. The war must be ended with just peace: restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, including Crimea and Donbass; restoration of international law and order, which also means the punishment of Russian war criminals and reparations for the damage to Ukraine. These fundamental elements are reflected in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula supported by Türkiye.

The globe needs to work together to stop this war and prevent its repetition in the future. It means we should establish a security system that will not allow Russia to attack or threaten any country, especially Ukraine.

The founder of the Turkish republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, once said: “There can be no diplomacy without arms, there can be no peace without victory.”

We need Ukraine’s victory.

Türkiye’s mediation

Türkiye took on an outstanding leadership role to mediate between the two sides of the conflict, and in fact, it was the only country that brought Ukraine and Russia to the negotiation table. The well-known grain deal considerably contributed to global food security and showed our two countries as responsible players on a global scale. The prisoner-of-war exchange and “humanitarian corridor” initiative underline our common will to work actively on humanitarian issues.

Despite the war, Ukraine and Türkiye continue to develop a mutually beneficial strategic partnership. Turkish companies have started to use Ukrainian engines for their aircraft, we are effectively working in the high technology sector, and Ukrainian businesses have begun their activities on the Turkish market.

The situation in our countries highlights the need for more international solidarity and responsibility. Although many did not anticipate that we would survive at the start of the conflict, Ukraine benefits significantly from international backing. We witnessed how the world rallied to assist Ukraine, and we saw that after the earthquake in Türkiye, the world rushed to its aid.

Immediately after the earthquake, Ukraine sent a team of rescuers and supplies to help with search and rescue efforts in the damaged area of Hatay province. Humanitarian aid is now being gathered in Ukraine to help Türkiye. The Ukrainian diaspora in Türkiye has also mobilized in support of the earthquake victims. Some Ukrainian businesspeople provided free hotel rooms for the evacuated persons from the earthquake area.

Türkiye has contributed significantly to helping the world. And right now, the world needs to help Türkiye.

This year's events have shown how vital global cooperation, assistance and good neighborliness are. During the turbulent crises in their history, Türkiye and Ukraine have helped one another out. The world can come together to rapidly put a stop to the conflict in Ukraine if we can organize and lend each other a helping hand.

The memories with which I began this article serve as a source of motivation and confidence despite the difficulties and challenges that Ukraine and Türkiye are dealing with now.