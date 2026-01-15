Last May, I found myself at Incheon International Airport in Seoul for an intensive round of conferences and meetings with institutions active in space diplomacy. At that moment, rather than comparing airports – whether the innovative and expansive hub of my hometown, Istanbul or Seoul’s technologically sophisticated gateway was more impressive – I reflected on the professional path that had brought me there and on what it revealed about the changing nature of space diplomacy.

Just a few weeks before Seoul, I had been at the European Space University in Strasbourg, where I organized a space security workshop under a NATO-funded project, bringing together experts on space diplomacy from across the world. Later, in October, I participated in Czech Space Week in Prague, engaging in conferences, meeting with the space industry, and interacting with space-related institutions.

Taken together, these experiences point me to a broader conclusion: Space diplomacy is not a peripheral or ad hoc activity, but an increasingly transnational, institutionalized and strategically significant field of international politics.

New strategic frontier

Over the past decades, space has steadily emerged as a strategic domain of diplomacy, shaped by rapid technological advancement, commercialization and the diversification of state and non-state actors. The space industry has become inherently complex and highly fragmented, encompassing a wide range of actors, technologies, regulatory frameworks and strategic interests across national and institutional boundaries. Activities in the so-called “New Space” ecosystem involve not only governments and space agencies but also private companies, research institutions and international organizations operating under diverse legal and political environments.

In this context, international cooperation is crucial for ensuring interoperability, managing shared risks, coordinating governance mechanisms, and promoting the sustainable, peaceful and responsible use of space.

Türkiye’s expanding footprint

Türkiye has made significant strides in developing its space industry, marked by the establishment of key institutions, the expansion of satellite manufacturing and launch capabilities, and growing participation in international space initiatives.

The creation of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), sustained investment in indigenous satellite programs and expanding collaboration with global partners have strengthened Türkiye’s technological capacity and strategic autonomy in space-related activities. This progress reflects a broader state commitment to positioning space as a critical pillar of national development, security and international engagement.

I would like to commend the dedicated professionals and public officials whose efforts have contributed to Türkiye’s advancement in the space sector. Many of these dedicated individuals are known to me through my professional engagement in space diplomacy, which has allowed me to observe their expertise and commitment firsthand.

Why representation matters

As space activities increasingly intersect with security, commerce, science and international law, diplomacy plays a crucial role in connecting these domains, fostering international cooperation and building sustainable relationships among an increasingly diverse and fragmented set of actors.

The TUA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have played a pivotal role in advancing Türkiye’s engagement in space diplomacy through active participation in multilateral forums, coordination with international partners, and the integration of space-related issues into the broader foreign policy agenda.

These efforts have significantly strengthened Türkiye’s diplomatic presence in the space domain and supported international cooperation and norm-building processes. In this context, the work of international space institutions such as the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) has been particularly important, providing an essential platform for multilateral dialogue, legal coordination and capacity-building in global space governance.

'Turkish space envoy'

Standing there, I found myself reflecting on whether there is a need to adopt more out-of-the-box approaches in diplomacy in response to the changing realities around us. The New Space ecosystem is fundamentally driven by innovation, rapid technological change, and visionary thinking; consequently, space diplomacy likewise requires innovative and forward-looking forms of engagement.

One step that could make a meaningful difference in Türkiye’s space diplomacy is the creation of a diplomatic representation role dedicated specifically to the space domain, tasked with serving as a “space envoy.” This position would benefit from a clear strategic vision, the ability to foster cross-sectoral cooperation and the capacity to represent national interests within emerging global governance frameworks, while also promoting international collaboration in an increasingly competitive and technologically dynamic space environment.

In recent years, I have been developing, within Istanbul University, a project proposal for the European Commission aimed at establishing a Center of Excellence in Space Diplomacy. This initiative reflects my broader conviction that Türkiye is well-positioned to emerge as one of the leading actors in the field of space diplomacy. With a strong industrial base, advanced technological capabilities, and a highly qualified pool of human resources, Türkiye has developed a space industry that already serves as a reference point for many other countries.

Looking ahead, 2026 offers Türkiye a rare opportunity to translate this potential into greater diplomatic visibility and influence. Türkiye will host the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in October, bringing together leading space agencies, policymakers, and industry actors from around the world. Beyond its convening power, the IAC provides a concrete platform for Türkiye to articulate its space priorities, deepen cooperation with key space actors, and project its ambitions internationally.

The fact that Türkiye is also expected to host the NATO Summit and the U.N. Climate Conference (COP) in 2026 further expands this opportunity, creating high-level venues where space diplomacy can be meaningfully linked to security, sustainability and global governance debates.

Against this backdrop, a critical next step for Türkiye is to further strengthen its diplomatic engagement in the space domain. It is in this context that the emergence of a Turkish space envoy could play a decisive role in consolidating Türkiye’s international standing and visibility in the evolving landscape of space diplomacy.