When two world leaders sit down in Beijing, the temptation is to read it as history in motion. New deals. Fresh starts. A handshake that reshapes the world. This summit is not that kind of meeting.

The meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping is not a reset. It is not a breakthrough. But at least it is more honest. Two powers that need each other and distrust each other, trying very hard not to make things worse.

The U.S. and China together produce more than 40% of global economic output. Their supply chains are tangled together at every level, microchips, electric vehicles, soybeans and pharmaceuticals. You would think that kind of shared stakes would produce cooperation. Instead, it mostly produces anxiety. Every tariff dispute, every technology restriction, every diplomatic slight ripples outward into markets and governments around the world. Interdependence does not guarantee peace. Sometimes it just means the stakes of a fight are higher.

Trade is expected to dominate the agenda, but we cannot expect a grand bargain. The tariffs that have defined the trade war are still largely in place. New fights have opened up over semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs) subsidies and rare earth minerals. Washington wants Beijing to buy more American goods, planes and grain, the usual. Beijing wants Washington to stop treating Chinese technology as a national security threat. Neither side is wrong from its own perspective. Neither is going to fully give in.

That is the thing about this rivalry. It is not a misunderstanding to be cleared up. It is a structural competition between two countries with genuinely different visions of how the world should work. The trade negotiations are not resolving a dispute. They are managing a slow-motion decoupling. Pausing it, occasionally reversing small pieces of it, but never really stopping it.

Taiwan hangs over everything, unspoken and unavoidable. Both sides know where the lines are. Washington wants to deter without provoking. Beijing wants to prevent any drift toward formal independence without triggering a conflict, but it is not certain it can win. Nobody wants a war. But the margin for miscalculation keeps narrowing.

We can, of course, expect something about the Middle East too. American officials are expected to push China on Iran, specifically whether Beijing can use its leverage as Tehran's biggest oil buyer to moderate Iranian behavior in the region. It is an ask that is not expected to produce much. China has real interests in Iranian energy but a limited ability to dictate Iranian strategy. Expecting Beijing to rein in Tehran because Washington asked nicely is a recurring diplomatic fantasy.

Both leaders arrive carrying their own domestic pressures. Trump needs something he can call a win. A number, a deal, a symbolic gesture he can point to. Xi needs to project strength and stability at a moment when China's economy is navigating serious headwinds and Western pressure on its technology sector is intensifying. Those imperatives do not line up in ways that make generosity easy.

What you get, then, is a summit shaped by what neither side will concede rather than what both sides might build. That sounds cynical, but it is not really. It is just honest. In a relationship this complicated, with this many fault lines, keeping the conversation going and the temperature manageable is genuinely difficult work. The value of a summit like this is not the statement issued at the end. It is the phones that stay active, the channels that stay open, the crises that do not happen because someone had a way to call.

That is a modest ambition. But right now, with two nuclear-armed economies locked in competition that neither fully controls, modesty might be the most strategically sound thing on offer.

The measure of this summit will not be what gets signed. It will be what does not get started.