On Nov. 3, 2020, the U.S. witnessed one of the most intense presidential debates in recent memory, with then-U.S. President Donald Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden face-off capturing global attention. Then, on Jan. 6, 2021, the nation observed perhaps the most polarizing moment in American political history – a major confrontation between Democrats and Republicans that unfolded in the U.S. Capitol. Biden ultimately emerged as the elected president, representing the Democrats, but Donald Trump, embraced by many as a populist leader, staunchly contested the election results. Trump’s supporters, galvanized by his rhetoric to “oppose the rigged election” and “Be there, it will be wild,” gathered in Washington and stormed the Capitol, escalating a scene that disrupted the democratic process.

Fast forward to July 21, 2024, when Biden unexpectedly announced he would not seek reelection, opening the path for Vice President Kamala Harris. In doing so, Biden left Harris to assume the spotlight, solidifying her status as a powerful candidate with a multicultural identity reflective of both African American and Asian heritage. With Harris taking the reins of the Democratic ticket, the stage was set for a high-stakes battle. However, Harris’ appeal as a “woman of color” and symbolic connection to diverse communities could not fully counterbalance Trump’s robust campaign. Harris faced criticism for what some viewed as insincere appeals to identity, a critique amplified by the public’s perception that she was less compelling than previous candidates, such as former President Barack Obama. A large segment of the electorate labeled her as “contradictory and inconsistent” and held her accountable for the administration’s foreign policy stances, particularly regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Meanwhile, with a contingent of the Muslim community shifting toward Trump, this evolving dynamic proved advantageous to his campaign.

Just a week before Biden’s withdrawal, Trump survived an assassination attempt during an election rally in Pennsylvania, which brought new intensity to the electoral narrative. This incident contributed to Trump’s public image as a resilient, embattled leader, while some speculated that the Biden administration could have had a hand in the attack. Whether founded or not, such suspicions only fueled Trump’s popularity among his base.

Nov. 5, 2024, marked the presidential election day with unprecedented voter turnout. Given the violent memory of the 2020 election aftermath, security measures were comprehensive and visible: rooftops were lined with snipers, streets patrolled by tanks and specialized SWAT teams, and drones monitored the skies. At every voting station, bulletproof glass and jamming equipment fortified the perimeters, while law enforcement remained on high alert to mitigate any risk of conflict. Voters expressed mixed reactions to these extreme security protocols – some found the precautions necessary, while others viewed them as intrusive. Nonetheless, the election results were promptly tabulated, and the outcome was clear. Trump had won, marking his return to the White House as the oldest individual ever reelected as president. Harris acknowledged Trump’s victory gracefully, calling for unity after the divisive election.

This remarkable tolerance signified a newfound consensus in American politics: Both parties recognized that the nation could not afford another crisis. Democrats and Republicans alike understood that the public’s resilience was wearing thin, and any further unrest could have irreversible consequences.

Trump-Musk alliance

Trump’s victory highlighted the significance of his alliance with Elon Musk, who had evolved from a tech innovator to an influential political figure. Musk’s rift with Biden, exacerbated by the Biden administration’s policies affecting Tesla, ultimately led him to support Trump. By restoring Trump’s Twitter account and amplifying his message, Musk transformed the political landscape, casting Trump as a resilient figure who had overcome numerous challenges. This “Trump-Musk” collaboration sparked a public re-evaluation of Trump’s policies and past controversies, allowing him to capitalize on renewed public sympathy.

The Musk-Trump partnership had far-reaching implications for the 2024 election. Musk’s endorsement helped Trump garner widespread support, even among segments that had previously been ambivalent about his leadership. Many Americans, already frustrated with Biden’s support for Israel’s policies, found themselves nostalgic for Trump’s “America First” rhetoric and leadership style. The failed assassination attempt on Trump served to cement his heroic image among his followers further, and his approval ratings surged dramatically.

Vision of a 'tremendous century'

When Trump returns to office in January 2025, he is expected to pursue a policy agenda focused on ending U.S. involvement in Israel’s military engagements, cutting financial and military aid to Ukraine, halting irregular migration through the Mexican border, and launching an ambitious economic model in partnership with Musk. This model, emphasizing “tremendous” opportunities for growth – a term frequently used by Trump – could redefine American economic and foreign policy. Observers worldwide, including leaders in Türkiye, closely watch this pivot in U.S. politics. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in his congratulatory message, referred to Trump as “my friend,” suggesting that the relationship between Türkiye and the U.S. may be poised for a new phase under Trump’s leadership.

As the world awaits Trump’s second term, questions linger about whether his promises will translate into transformative policies. Is Trump, bolstered by Musk’s support, ushering in a new era that redefines America’s global standing? Or will the complexities of international politics prove challenging to his “tremendous” vision? Only time will reveal the full impact of this unique political alliance on the U.S. and beyond.