On the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, Türkiye experienced one of the most devastating disasters in its history. Two major earthquakes struck, not only remarkable for their magnitude but also for the vastness of the area they affected, unprecedented compared to those in the past. A massive area of 108,745 square kilometers, encompassing 11 provinces (seven of which are metropolitan), thousands of villages and towns, and millions of people, were directly affected by this catastrophe. The severity of the earthquakes, the subsequent aftershocks and the harsh winter conditions further complicated relief and rescue operations. Türkiye, of course, due to its geographical location, lies on one of the world’s most active earthquake belts. However, Feb. 6 went beyond all previous experiences, marking its place in history as the disaster of the century with both its magnitude and its impact.

From the very first minutes after the earthquake, all state institutions mobilized under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Ministries, municipalities, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and citizens united around a single goal: to launch search and rescue operations as quickly as possible, reach the citizens trapped under the rubble, treat the injured and provide survivors with basic needs such as shelter, food, water and heating. The ministers took an active role in the field, not only in the provinces they were assigned to coordinate but across the entire disaster zone. As the minister of National Education at the time, I traveled to Malatya on the morning of Feb. 6 together with Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. The most striking scene I witnessed in those moments was the indescribable spirit of solidarity coming from every segment of the nation.

Coordination, reconstruction

During this period, support and sharing between ministries reached an unprecedented level in Türkiye's history. All the resources of the country's institutions were mobilized. Logistical support, medical teams, temporary shelters, as well as food and clothing aid, were swiftly delivered to the disaster area. All our institutions and organizations worked in coordination.

This solidarity was not limited to state institutions; the citizens also mobilized their own resources. Aid poured in from every corner of the country and was delivered to every part of the earthquake zone. The heart of Edirne beat in Hatay, the bread of Çanakkale was shared in Kahramanmaraş, the blankets of Trabzon warmed Adıyaman and the meals cooked in Ordu were served at tables in Malatya.

From the very first moments of the earthquake to the present day, all of Türkiye came together, united as one, demonstrating an extraordinary example of solidarity in healing the wounds and rising again. Naturally, once the immediate needs were met, the foremost priority became reviving our cities and restoring the normal flow of life. In this regard, the greatest responsibility undoubtedly fell on the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change. The current minister, Murat Kurum, who was also serving as minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change at the time of the earthquake, was among the most active ministers in the field.

From the very first day until now, the work carried out by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change in the earthquake zone amounts, in terms of duration and scale, to a massive reconstruction initiative with an enormous budget. In 11 provinces, work continues uninterrupted across a total of 3,481 construction sites, 1,900 for urban housing and 1,581 for village houses, spread over 174 different locations. A total of 182,000 people are working at these sites. Most importantly, construction has commenced for all the residential and commercial units that need to be delivered in the earthquake zone.

Independent units delivered

Thanks to these intensive efforts, a total of 250,636 independent units have been handed over to earthquake victims across 11 provinces in the disaster zone, comprising 206,097 residences, 4,838 commercial properties, and 39,701 village houses, in as little as two years. As of June 19, 2025, this includes 7,307 in Adana, 36,683 in Adıyaman, 10,556 in Diyarbakır, 10,263 in Elazığ, 23,150 in Gaziantep, 68,406 in Hatay, 38,941 in Kahramanmaraş, 49 in Kayseri, 2,261 in Kilis, 35,486 in Malatya, 8,673 in Osmaniye, 85 in Sivas and 8,776 in Şanlıurfa, making a total of 250,636 independent units delivered to their rightful owners. The work continues at full speed and by the end of 2025, a total of 452,983 independent units, comprising 358,859 residences, 31,307 commercial properties and 62,817 village houses, will have been handed over to beneficiaries.

Behind the numbers in the reconstruction process lie thousands of stories of hope and new beginnings. A teacher in Hatay, whose home was destroyed, is meeting her students in her new school now. A shopkeeper in Kahramanmaraş is reopening his business to keep alive the memory of his family, which he lost. A young couple in Malatya who met in a temporary shelter and are now moving into their new home with joy. These have become the most meaningful symbols of this process. Each one represents a piece of the resilience and hope that emerged in the aftermath of this great disaster.

Feb. 6, 2023, will remain one of the most painful dates in the Turkish nation’s memory. Yet, the epic of solidarity written in the days that followed will stand as one of the most important legacies to be passed down to future generations. Under the leadership of the president, thanks to the steadfast stance of the state, the selflessness of the people, and the spirit of brotherhood, we have come this far. As a nation, we faced this great disaster with the same sense of national unity and solidarity that has carried us through every hardship from the past to the present, because there was no other way. Once again, I extend my condolences to all the citizens who have lost their lives. I express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed their efforts to the great solidarity that emerged immediately after this tremendous disaster.