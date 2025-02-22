The E-Export Consortium is a comprehensive platform that offers all the services that brands need under one roof when entering international markets. The main purpose of e-export consortiums is to pave the way for export companies to trade and do e-export across borders. It has become an important method of trade with the spread of the internet and the global growth of e-commerce.

E-export offers great opportunities for exporters by both increasing and strengthening competition in the global market. To further advance the export potential in the country and to ensure that Turkish products take a greater place in global markets, the Ministry of Trade continues to offer new generation incentives to support e-export. When we examine e-export incentives in this sense, the E-Export Consortium comes into play.

The e-export support provided by the Ministry of Trade is offered to enable exporters to be more effective and competitive in the global market. It includes support in various areas such as digital marketplace promotion, order fulfillment services, e-export promotion, overseas warehouse rental and international e-commerce consultancy. Thanks to these incentives, exporters can more easily promote their products in foreign marketplaces and digital platforms, reduce logistics and storage costs, strengthen their marketing and advertising activities and export to more countries.

What is e-export consortia?

An e-export consortium is a cooperative structure formed by various businesses to promote and sell their products and services in international markets. Such consortia are formed to facilitate access to global markets, reduce costs and increase the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Consortium members can operate more effectively and competitively in global markets through shared resources and information sharing. Companies that receive e-export consortium status benefit from financial incentives, market research support, logistics and storage services and other important support items. In addition, this status is seen as a confidence-building factor for international buyers and marketplaces.

To be included in the E-Export Consortium, companies must meet the following criteria: the company must be registered in Türkiye; it must have the status of a capital company with a paid-in capital of more than TL 5 million ($140,000); it must not have current tax, insurance premium and customs penalties; it must keep transparent and regular commercial records; it must comply with security standards such as ISO 27001 and company managers must not have any financial crime records. There are of course other criteria stipulated in the legislation.

Companies that meet all these criteria must submit their applications to the e-export department, which operates under the coordination of the Ministry of Trade, during the specified period of the year. In the final stage, with the approval of the Ministry of Trade, the applicant companies gain “e-export consortium status.”

Companies with e-export consortium status are generally companies that focus on a common goal and benefit from each other’s experiences and resources. These companies can operate more effectively in international markets thanks to the advantages offered by the consortium.

Advantages, incentives

The E-Export Consortium aims to facilitate SMEs’ ​​access to international markets, reduce costs with common logistics, storage and marketing strategies, share the necessary information and resources to compete in global markets and bring the companies that come together to a stronger position in the market. Its advantages are reducing costs by sharing logistics, marketing and other operational costs among the consortium members and discovering new market opportunities by sharing information and experience among the members; providing opportunities to reach wider audiences with common marketing strategies and reducing risks encountered in e-export processes by acting together.

The increasing e-export figures in recent years show how important an impact incentives have. In addition to e-export incentives, it is clear that e-export consortiums will also create the same effect. Türkiye's increasing potential in e-export is obvious. Türkiye has great potential for e-export both in terms of its strategic geographical location and its strong production capacity. Acting as a bridge between Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Türkiye provides easy access to global markets with its logistic advantages. Thanks to e-export consortiums, Turkish brands can attract the attention of consumers worldwide with their high-quality products and gain an important place. In addition, I think that Türkiye's rich cultural heritage and diverse product range will offer attractive opportunities for international consumers.

With the development of technological infrastructure and the acceleration of digital transformation, Turkish companies will achieve more success in e-export compared to previous years. Thanks to the companies in the consortium, the integration of companies into digital markets will be easier and will cause them to have a strong presence in the global trade network. Turkish brands will be more effective and competitive in the global market with the advantages provided by e-export consortiums. Likewise, they will be more successful in the international arena by reducing their costs, sharing risks and increasing their knowledge. As a result, e-export consortiums will contribute significantly to Türkiye's economic growth and strengthen its role in global trade.