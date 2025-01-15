As we find ourselves at the beginning of 2025, facing a seemingly endless wave of dynamically unfolding complex challenges, we might pause a moment to reflect on the vital importance of our bonds. It is no surprise that looking back at a century of diplomatic relations between Czechoslovakia/Czechia and Türkiye, we see it mirroring the wider context of Euro-Atlantic integration and global geopolitical powerplays. Looking ahead, we can expect no different. Thankfully, we have been playing together on the same NATO defense team for a quarter of a century. Now, the affirmation of our “Europeanness” might be a game-changer.

The actual internal and external pressures are unprecedented. The long list of external threats to our societies, to our security and freedom, is too long and seems apocalyptical. It is no wonder that our societies feel uncertain, often confused and more prone to being divided and starting to question long-established shared values. It definitely requires courage and determination to silence multiple voices playing upon our differences that are readily amplified by our common adversaries. Those differences can actually be – and are – not only openly discussed but can be helpful for our effective response to the shared dangers. They can be a source of our synergized “division of labor,” pooling resources, specific experiences and roles among us. I believe it is high time for Europe and Türkiye to acknowledge our respective complexities and sensitivities and to overcome our psyche, often arising from misconceptions or leftover legacies. Under these circumstances, we have to open up for closer mutual engagement.

From my humble perspective as a diplomat of a medium-sized European country in the buzzing hive of Istanbul, I must highlight the incredible potential and mutual interest in the closest possible economic, cultural, academic and political ties. We are very busy fostering these exchanges and cooperation practically with a wide spectrum of partners on both the Czech and Turkish sides. We rely on these vital partnerships and thanks to them, our Czech Consulate General in Istanbul can boast, together with the Czech Embassy in Ankara and and the Turkish Embassy in Prague, a considerable bilateral trade of over $6 billion yearly. The business potential is much greater and the Czech Republic advocates for the revision of the EU-Türkiye Customs Union so that all our countries can fully prosper from it. Bilaterally, we already boosted our strategically important defense and energy cooperation and are now about to focus on the highly relevant area of management of natural disasters and crises. Our steadily rising trade and agricultural cooperation focuses on technologies and innovation. Our extraordinary cultural events are fancied and valued and our close cooperation in many other fields is met with genuine interest. I can promise we will have more interesting commercial, cultural, and academic projects up our sleeves that will be visible and hopefully mutually appreciated in the coming months and years.

On all practical levels – state administration, municipalities, businesses, academia, civil society, media and individual people – we are motivated by our Turkish partners' real commitment in working and synergizing with us. Even the ever-increasing demand for visas can be regarded as proof of Turkish citizens´ zeal for a solid connection with Europe. All of this shows that we clearly perceive all the important elements of our togetherness and are prepared to invest in it.

On the strategic level, we can now be encouraged by the revived visibility of commitment from both sides to engage concretely on crucial issues. The recent highest-level meetings between Türkiye and EU and European leaders, as well as the envisaged upcoming top-level visits, give hope for the renewed momentum in EU-Turkish relations. In order to capitalize on it, all sides – EU and its Member States as well as Türkiye – have crucial work to do. We must address the unnecessary hurdles in trade and the visa regime and formulate a realistic and clearer path for Türkiye’s eventual membership, possibly through a carefully defined privileged partnership.

The wide political consensus in Türkiye on its EU ambitions feels reassuring, but we must work to have it matched with European consensus on the Turkish EU perspective, no matter how complicated it is. The public debate about it, both in Türkiye and in Europe, is scarce. Understandably so: the concrete progress in approximation is invisible and the narrative appearing in the media is ambiguous, to say the least. To avoid our societies drifting apart, we must re-engage with the citizens and the media and amplify the positivity of our bond. At the same time, all the stakeholders in Türkiye and Europe have to, wilfully and consciously, undertake the hard work to make it positive: make sure our shared values are observed and our interests aligned. Despite appearances and specific differences, we have overwhelmingly common ground in most of the pressing issues: the fight against terrorism, the Russian war against Ukraine, developments in Syria and much more.

A century ago, our countries – together with many others in Europe – were born into a new reality. The principles of democracy, rule of law and inclusivity, on which they were founded shortly after the shocks of the first great war, are equally vital today, in times of another tectonic global shift. The ideals of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and Tomas Garrigue Masaryk are giving us guidance and encouragement to uphold our democratic identity. We need to be strong together in facing external challenges and supporting each other in struggling for freedom and democracy, which, as Václav Havel, another great Czech statesman, put it, ´is an ongoing battle that requires constant vigilance.´

There is too much at stake. I'm deeply convinced that a free, democratic, secure and prosperous Türkiye firmly anchored in a free, democratic, secure and prosperous Europe is the shared objective we need to achieve.