To be honest, the spotlight is on Türkiye’s advancement in domestic arms production. It is one of the most remarkable moments showing that Turkish scientists are keeping pace with technological developments in the global defense sector. With significant political initiatives, economic incentives and brave entrepreneurs in Türkiye, the world has a new game changer on the battlefield. Ankara’s direct and open support for domestic and national arms production has started to leave the footprints of Turkish defensive weapons across the globe. “Made in Türkiye” is becoming a prominent brand. Turkish defense companies are now even competing with global brands.

Growing further to meet national and global requirements with cutting-edge technologies is vital, yet it is wise to do so with strong partners. In this respect, Malaysia is one of the strongest nations in the Asian-Pacific region with which Türkiye can cooperate. Although the locations of the two nations seem far apart on the map, their friendship and partnership have a deeper meaning than what is merely on paper. Both countries recognize that tremendous mutual benefits can be achieved through collaboration, particularly in the defense sector. Over the last decade, the two nations have been strengthening their ties to build a safer future.

Usually, we do not see many exchanges between Malaysian and Turkish political figures. However, when such exchanges occur, there are many who hope to see cultural, educational and military cooperation and positive outcomes.

Defence Minister of Malaysia, Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, visited Ankara on June 11, 2024, to enhance the current defense cooperation between Türkiye and Malaysia. Ankara did not waste time reciprocating this special visit. The Minister of National Defence of Türkiye, Yasar Güler and Prof. Dr. Haluk Görgün, head of the Turkish Defence Industry Agency, paid an official visit to Kuala Lumpur. During these visits to Malaysia, Görgün and Güler had several meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Defence Minister Nordin, Armed Forces Chief General Mohammad Ab Rahman, Army Chief General Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan and Air Force Chief General Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan. Ministers and generals' active participation in both meetings indicates that all parties are keenly interested in exploring collaborative opportunities.

Currently, there are several agreements between Ankara and Kuala Lumpur, including Türkiye building three corvette warships for the Malaysian military, providing missiles and training Malaysian military personnel.

Furthermore, the two nations share the same stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Malaysia shows great solidarity with Palestine and a strong political and public stance against the ongoing Israeli attacks in the region. This stance, among others, is a key reason to deepen relations, encompassing cultural, intelligence, military and defense cooperation.

Authorities of both nations reiterated that they would deepen defense ties and organize additional programs, putting efforts into raising military cooperation to another level.

"Malaysia stands resolute in supporting this initiative, which seeks to coordinate efforts and increase pressure on the U.S. and its allies to compel the Zionist Israeli regime to cease its attacks and bombings in Gaza immediately,” Anwar Ibrahim stated.

On the other hand, upon meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anvar, Görgün tweeted on Aug. 23, 2024, that they had a fruitful meeting and were looking forward to establishing new collaborations. According to Görgün’s tweet, Türkiye’s search for global and regional partners in the defense sector will continue.

We understand that new initiatives are expected to be born out of these meetings. The two nations are willing to engage more in military-to-military and defense cooperation, joint arms production, and standing in solidarity in global matters. Today, sovereignty and security extend beyond national borders, making it crucial to have each other's backs.