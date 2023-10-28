“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams,” the Republic of Türkiye's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk once said.

Oct. 29, 2023, marks a historic date in the annals of time, commemorating the centenary celebration of the Republic of Türkiye since its monumental inception in 1923. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the visionary architect of modern Türkiye, laid the cornerstone for a nation that not only shines as a beacon of hope and prosperity for its people but also resonates as an emblem of progress across the Muslim world. This momentous milestone underscores Türkiye's incredible journey toward socio-economic development and its vital role in nurturing profound bonds with nations worldwide, most notably its deep-rooted connection with Pakistan.

Türkiye has endured the tumultuous winds of history, facing five successful military coups since the birth of the republic in 1923. However, the events that unfolded on that fateful Friday marked a daring attempt at the sixth coup, with soldiers marching against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

Nestled within the heart of this remarkable nation is a constitutional secular state, a unique blend of history and modernity. Türkiye, with more than 95% of its population adhering to the Muslim faith, carries the legacy of once being the seat of a mighty Islamic empire. Throughout its storied history, the Turkish military has often stood as a stalwart guardian, shielding the cherished principles of secularism and the Constitution, diligently preserving the vision of its founding father, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Türkiye also shares a profound connection with the Indian subcontinent, which reviews the complexities of Muslim identity. As time passed, the dynamics of Muslim identity in India underwent significant transformations. Following the reign of Shah Alam II, a practice emerged that held deep symbolism – the recitation of the name of the Ottoman caliph during the Khutba (or Friday sermon). This seemingly subtle act signified a profound shift in perception, indicating that the mantle of safeguarding and defending the Muslim community in India had passed from the Mughal emperor to the Ottoman caliph, the spiritual leader of the Ottoman Empire.

Influential global player

The passage of a century has borne witness to Türkiye's remarkable metamorphosis into a regional powerhouse, replete with a robust economy and a rich cultural heritage. It stands as a dynamic and influential global player.

The transformation of Türkiye's economic landscape across the past century is nothing short of extraordinary. Its commitment to diversification, innovation and visionary leadership has catapulted it into the echelons of emerging economic giants. Straddling the continents of Europe and Asia, Türkiye's strategic geographical position has amplified its global significance. Embarking on ambitious endeavors such as its 2023 vision, namely the "Century of Türkiye," Türkiye is poised to continue its journey toward becoming one of the world's leading economies by its centennial anniversary. While the path ahead is laden with challenges, it also brims with opportunities for further progress, stability and prosperity.

Over the course of the century, Türkiye has borne witness to a remarkable economic transformation. This evolution has been marked by diversification, innovation and technological advancement across various sectors. In recent years, Türkiye has been ardently working toward establishing itself as a regional hub across a spectrum of fields, encompassing finance, manufacturing, tourism and agriculture, to name a few. Its geographical location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia has conferred upon it a unique advantage, facilitating international trade and beckoning foreign investments. Under the sagacious leadership of President Erdoğan, Türkiye has embarked on a series of comprehensive reforms aimed at fortifying economic growth and stability. Initiatives like the 2023 vision plan, unveiled in 2011, have set audacious targets, envisaging Türkiye as one of the world's top 10 economies by its centennial anniversary. These reforms have fostered an environment conducive to foreign direct investment, nurturing both domestic and international trade.

This journey is nothing short of miraculous. Türkiye's path to progress is emblematic of the relentless pursuit – of growth, modernization and diversification. It has transitioned from a primarily agrarian economy into a dynamic and multifaceted one.

Diversification stands at the heart of Türkiye's economic prowess. The nation has been unwavering in its promotion of innovation and technological advancement across a spectrum of industries. This strategic approach has enabled Türkiye to diversify its economic foundation, transcending traditional sectors and embracing novel opportunities.

In recent times, Türkiye has been zealously endeavoring to establish itself as a regional hub, spanning various sectors from finance and manufacturing to tourism and agriculture. Its geographical juncture at the intersection of Europe and Asia has played a pivotal role in its regional ascent.

Türkiye's unique geographical position bestows a strategic advantage, bridging two continents and serving as an ideal conduit for international trade. This geographic centrality has enticed businesses and investors eager to leverage Türkiye's role as a gateway to both Europe and Asia.

The visionary leadership of Erdoğan has been instrumental in steering Türkiye's economic transformation. His administration has championed far-reaching reforms aimed at enhancing economic growth and stability. The commitment to creating an environment conducive to investment and innovation remains unwavering.

Among the most notable milestones in Türkiye's recent economic history is the inception of the Vision 2023 plan in 2011. This ambitious plan laid out a series of goals and targets for Türkiye to attain by its centennial anniversary. These targets spanned an array of economic facets, from gross domestic product (GDP) growth to foreign trade, and infrastructure development to educational and health care reforms.

Central to Türkiye's economic transformation is its prowess in attracting foreign direct investment. The "Century of Türkiye," coupled with other reform initiatives, has nurtured an environment that is alluring to international enterprises. This has precipitated a surge in foreign investments, fueling economic growth and job creation. Moreover, Türkiye's economic evolution is underscored by a substantial increase in both domestic and international trade. The nation's enhanced infrastructure, streamlined trade regulations, and strategic geographical position have rendered it an attractive destination for businesses seeking to expand their markets.

While Türkiye's economic progress is indeed commendable, it has not been devoid of challenges. Economic stability and growth have, at times, been juxtaposed with the need to address issues such as inflation, fiscal deficits and currency fluctuations. However, the nation's leadership remains steadfast in its commitment to surmounting these challenges and pursuing opportunities for further growth.

Türkiye-Pakistan relations

Pakistan, a nation intertwined with Türkiye through deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, has played an integral role in this journey of progress. The bilateral relations between these two nations has burgeoned over the years, encapsulating various sectors, including trade, defense, education and cultural exchange.

Pakistan and Türkiye have joined hands in a plethora of initiatives, forging closer economic ties. The "Pakistan-Turkey Free Trade Agreement" in 2013 has played a pivotal role in augmenting the volume of trade between the two nations, with a shared aspiration to reach $5 billion by 2023. Furthermore, collaborative projects such as the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad (ITI) train service and the "Pakistan-Turkey Cultural Year" have fortified people-to-people interactions and deepened cultural understanding between the two nations.

Turkish businesses have made substantial investments in Pakistan, significantly contributing to its economic development. Turkish companies have played a pivotal role in diverse sectors, including construction, energy, telecommunications and textiles, imparting valuable expertise and creating employment opportunities for the Pakistani workforce.

Furthermore, educational and cultural exchanges have cemented the bond between Türkiye and Pakistan. Countless scholarships, exchange programs and cultural festivals have offered opportunities for students and citizens from both nations to immerse themselves in each other's rich heritage, thus fostering enduring ties.

As Türkiye commemorates its extraordinary centenary, we find ourselves compelled to applaud the nation's unwavering dedication to socio-economic advancement. In this remarkable journey, Türkiye's partnership with Pakistan emerges as a shining exemplar, epitomizing the immense power latent within robust international bonds.

With an unshakable sense of purpose, Türkiye boldly embarks on its next century, poised to achieve even greater feats. Türkiye's epic journey of a century is a guiding light, not just for its people but for nations worldwide. It stands as an enduring testament to the extraordinary outcomes that arise from unwavering dedication to progress, socio-economic growth, and international cooperation. The luminous torch of inspiration ignited by Türkiye's journey reaches far and wide, casting a hopeful glow on what can be achieved when vision, determination and unity converge.

Today, Türkiye stands as a vibrant tapestry of diversity and dynamism, a bridge between two continents, effortlessly weaving together a mosaic of cultures. With a thriving economy, a youthful population and a strategically vital geopolitical position, Türkiye emerges as a pivotal force on the global stage. Its role in regional politics, acting as a vital link between Europe and Asia, remains pivotal. Türkiye continues to be a key influencer in international affairs, shaping the destinies of nations while cherishing its rich heritage.

The leadership of Türkiye, rooted in an unshakable belief in the enchanting power of dreams, unwavering dedication to progress, and an unyielding commitment to modernity, stands as an enduring testament to the limitless potential residing within the hearts and souls of the Turkish people and the great nation they proudly call home.

*Senior media consultant based in Peshawar, Pakistan