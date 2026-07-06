The recent High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) between the European Union and Türkiye in Istanbul may not have attracted widespread attention, but it marked an important milestone in Europe's evolving perspective. In a world shaped by geopolitical fragmentation, economic insecurity and mounting security challenges, Brussels and Ankara are rediscovering a simple reality: they need one another.

For too long, the relationship has been viewed primarily through the narrow prism of accession politics. That perspective no longer reflects today’s geopolitical landscape.

The joint statement following the Dialogue underscores this evolution. It reaffirms Türkiye’s role as a candidate country and key partner while emphasizing economic security, financial cooperation, connectivity and investment, signaling a more pragmatic phase in EU-Türkiye relations.

This change is long overdue.

Europe today faces a convergence of challenges unprecedented in recent decades. Russia’s war in Ukraine, instability across the Middle East, rising great-power competition, energy security concerns and the race for technological leadership all demand stronger, more functional partnerships.

Few countries are as well positioned to contribute to Europe’s response as Türkiye.

Geographically, Türkiye sits at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, the Black Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. Economically, it possesses one of Europe’s most diversified industrial bases, a large and dynamic domestic market and deep integration into European supply chains. Militarily, it fields NATO’s second-largest armed forces and remains central to the Alliance’s deterrence and crisis-management capabilities.

Taken together, these strengths make Türkiye an indispensable ally.

Europe's economic competitiveness increasingly depends on secure supply chains and diversified production networks. Its energy transition requires reliable transport corridors. Its defense industrial capacity requires scalable manufacturing. Its digital future depends on secure and interconnected infrastructure. In each of these domains, Türkiye is not simply adjacent to Europe; it is embedded within its ecosystem.

The renewed economic dialogue reflects this reality.

Discussions on investment, competitiveness, transport, energy and digital connectivity, alongside engagement with international financial institutions, demonstrate a growing understanding that economic and security priorities are deeply interconnected. Türkiye’s initiative to engage with the Single Euro Payments Area further illustrates the potential for deeper financial integration that can facilitate trade and investment flows.

At the same time, Türkiye’s broader investment reform agenda, which signals an ambition to position itself as a regional hub for capital, production, and innovation, aligns with Europe's need for near-shoring and more secure supply chains.

None of this suggests that differences have disappeared.

The EU continues to emphasize the importance of the rule of law, fundamental rights, democratic standards and media freedom. These principles remain essential to the long-term strength and credibility of any partnership. Constructive and sincere engagement on these issues should therefore continue.

But it is also worth remembering that enduring partnerships are not built on perfect alignment, but on shared interests, common challenges, and mutual responsibilities.

Recent statements by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirm Türkiye’s commitment to its European orientation. At the same time, the EU is increasingly recognizing that the geopolitical context has changed. The question is no longer whether cooperation should deepen, but how.

For NATO, the implications are equally clear.

The alliance’s southern and eastern flanks cannot be secured without Türkiye’s active role. From the Black Sea to the Eastern Mediterranean, from counterterrorism to energy security, Türkiye remains one of NATO’s indispensable pillars. A stronger EU-Türkiye relationship therefore reinforces not only European competitiveness, but also the alliance’s collective deterrence and resilience.

This strategic reality will be further underscored as NATO leaders gather in Türkiye for an upcoming high-level meeting at a time of profound security uncertainty. The choice of Türkiye as host proves its central position within the transatlantic security architecture and its ability to convene allies at a critical juncture.

The message for Europe is clear.

Economic and collective security can no longer be treated separately. Supply chains, defence capabilities, energy corridors, digital infrastructure and military readiness are increasingly interconnected. In each of these areas, Türkiye occupies a position that no comprehensive European strategy can afford to ignore.

The High-Level Economic Dialogue, Türkiye’s ongoing economic reforms and its role within NATO are not isolated developments. Together, they point to a broader reorientation.

The question is no longer whether Türkiye matters to Europe, but whether Europe is prepared to act accordingly.