One of the major aviation projects implemented by the Turkish defense industry in the last quarter century is the jet-powered Bayraktar Kızılelma fighter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). It is being developed by Baykar Technology, which also produces the Bayraktar TB2 and Akıncı UAV systems, effective in different combat fields. Baykar, which dominates the global UAV market with billions of dollars in exports to more than 30 countries, is now implementing a jet-powered unmanned combat aircraft project. Kızılelma has significant potential with its design philosophy and integrated avionics. It will redefine the approach of positioning unmanned systems as “Loyal Wingman” in air combat with its advanced avionics and weapon systems.

Some of the prominent technical features of Kızılelma, Türkiye's first fighter UAV developed with its own capabilities, are as follows: autonomous takeoff and landing capability, afterburner feature, 8.5 tons maximum takeoff weight, 1,500 kilogram (3,306 pounds) payload capacity, 0.9 Mach maximum speed, and flight at an operational altitude of 25,000 feet. It is equipped with highly advanced avionics, weapons and sensors. The active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, preferred in new-generation fighter jets, is also used in Kızılelma.

Air-to-air engagement

A test conducted by Baykar with the Turkish Air Forces Command and other industry partners made history as a world first. The Kızılelma fighter jet successfully fired a live air-to-air missile at a target detected by its own AESA radar. Flight, target detection, tracking and engagement tests were initially simulated using the Murad AESA radar developed by Aselsan. Later, flying in formation with Turkish air force F-16 fighter jets, it successfully engaged and neutralized a live target using the GÖKDOĞAN beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missile developed by TÜBITAK SAGE. This test went down in world history as the first successful air-to-air missile launch from an unmanned jet aircraft. Boeing had announced that it would conduct its first launch test with the AIM-120 air-to-air missile using the MQ-28 Ghost Bat in 2025, but Kızılelma reached the target first.

Kızılelma is a project that embodies numerous firsts in many respects. With its integrated low-visibility electro-optical targeting system, TOYGUN, it marks the first time such a capability has been implemented on an unmanned combat aircraft anywhere in the world. In manned aircraft, this system is used in fifth-generation fighter jets such as the F-22 and F-35. Thus, Kızılelma possesses a more advanced electro-optical targeting system while maintaining its radar stealth capability. In addition to these capabilities, recent tests simulated both flight and enemy engagements using air-to-air missiles. Kızılelma also stands out with its ability to fire beyond-visual-range and ramjet-powered air-to-air missiles. With its internal weapons station and high survivability, it will be capable of performing both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

Multirole Fighter UAV

The prototype of Bayraktar Kızılelma entered the production line in June 2022. Kızılelma conducted its first engine test in September 2022 and made its maiden flight in December, just over two months later. Kızılelma, which made its first flight in a record time of six months, continues its flight tests with at least five flying prototypes in the following period. Progressing at a rapid pace, preparations for serial production will be completed by the end of 2025. The first delivery to the Turkish Air Forces Command is targeted for 2026.

In Baykar's Kızılelma project, it is evident that the company aims to develop a multirole and modular jet aircraft with A, B and C models. The A model of Kızılelma can operate at subsonic speeds close to the speed of sound with a jet engine. The B model is intended to have transonic capability, reaching speeds slightly below or above the speed of sound. It is also known that the twin-engine C model will be capable of supersonic speeds, exceeding the speed of sound.

The Kızılelma jet aircraft will be able to carry smart munitions capable of performing various tasks with a payload capacity of one and a half tons. It will be able to carry its internally carried ammunition to reduce radar visibility, and it will be able to carry its ammunition under the wings for missions where a low radar signature is not a priority. It differs from other UAVs in the world in that it has horizontal control surfaces, or canards, at the front, in addition to vertical tails. Thanks to its AI-supported computers, Kızılelma will be able to autonomously manage certain critical flight functions. This will enable Kızılelma to perform aggressive maneuvers in air combat, including roles such as interception and evasion. High maneuverability requires rapid interaction and reaction under current conditions. Kızılelma, which will be able to engage in air-to-air combat like manned jet aircraft, will also be able to use Aselsan's Murad AESA radar as well as air-to-air munitions developed by Roketsan and TÜBITAK SAGE.

Air combat update

Currently, the “Loyal Wingman” concept is at the forefront of ongoing unmanned jet fighter aircraft projects worldwide. There are unmanned jet aircraft projects in the form of flying wings with a prominent deep strike role, such as Turkish Aerospace Industries' ANKA-III, China's GJ-11 Sharp Sword and Russia's S-70B Okhotnik projects. While the U.S. also has similar projects, it has the MQ-25 Stingray solution for refueling the Navy and Air Force. The XQ-58A Valkyrie loyal wing solution presents a platform that can be sacrificed in risky missions. In addition, Boeing is continuing the MQ-28 Ghost Bat jet-powered aircraft project as another loyal wing platform. China is also developing the FH-97A jet unmanned aircraft, which is similar in design to the Ghost Bat, as a disposable fixed-wing aircraft for its new generation of manned jet aircraft.

While the specific roles of the aircraft in these projects stand out, none of them have the afterburner feature found in advanced fighter jets. Generally, in the manned and unmanned teaming (MUM-T) architecture, a solution is presented where the aircraft is controlled by the fighter aircraft it will operate alongside, and where there is no concern about it being lost in air-to-air combat when necessary. Bayraktar Kızılelma, on the other hand, represents another point with its embedded EOTS, AESA radar, internal weapon stations, afterburner feature and other advanced avionics.

Once in service, Kızılelma unmanned jet aircraft will have the capability to change air combat doctrines thanks to the user's experience and doctrine. Advanced avionics and weapon systems, along with AI-supported flight control computers, make it even more deterrent. All of Kızılelma's hardware prepares it for air-to-air combat capability. Its advanced AESA radar enables long-range target detection and engagement with beyond-visual-range missiles, a truly game-changing capability. Kızılelma can achieve this as a single aircraft, a swarm of multiple unmanned jets, or as a Loyal Wingman. All these scenarios will be determined by the user's concept of operations (CONOPS) and concepts of use (CONUSE). Kızılelma's technological infrastructure has been built to be capable of doing all of this by itself.

Rather than individual use, it is intended to perform air-to-ground and air-to-air missions in conjunction with manned jet aircraft in the Air Forces Command, especially in network-centric warfare. They will also be able to simulate “enemy” aircraft in pilots' air-to-air combat training or in the training of air defense units. The concepts of use in the combat arena will mature over time through experience. In the future, alongside other unmanned jet solutions, it is expected to be one of the most important elements of joint and network-centric warfare in the MUM-T architecture. Furthermore, Baykar aims for the Kızılelma fighter UAV, similar to the Bayraktar TB3 UAV that can be deployed on short and long-runway aircraft carriers, to be able to serve on aircraft carriers. It is of great interest not only to air forces but also to modern navies as a multirole unmanned fighter jet.

In conclusion, when we look at the general approaches around the world, Türkiye stands out with its Kızılelma project. While most leading countries are developing platforms in the Flying Wing form, focused on subsonic speeds, stealth and deep strike capabilities, Türkiye is also focusing on the concept of a maneuverable, supersonic Unmanned Combat Aircraft (dogfighter) with Kızılelma. This could open a new chapter in air-to-air combat in the future.