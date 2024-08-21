On Aug. 15, 2024, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas delivered a historic speech at the Turkish Parliament. Abbas accepted the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and delivered his speech with the full participation of lawmakers.

The session began with an introduction by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş. In his opening remarks, Kurtulmuş highlighted the historical roots of Türkiye-Palestine relations and reiterated Türkiye’s long-standing view of Palestine as a brotherly nation. In particular, he expressed support for the definitive demarcation of the Palestinian national borders as determined in 1967 and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. He also gave the message that Türkiye’s role in the process should be seen as a leader since the beginning of the war and that it would assume all responsibilities with its pioneering role.

Following Kurtulmuş's address, Abbas began his speech, noting that he came from Jerusalem and represented all Palestinian people. After a moment of silence, he recited al-Fatihah, the first Surah of the Quran, dedicating his prayer to martyrs and marking the significance of the day. He indicated that Palestine and Gaza are an inseparable whole and emphasized the urgent need to stop the actions of the Netanyahu government and the Israeli aggressors. He proclaimed that Muslims should collectively put an end to this violence as commanded by God, with Türkiye’s leadership playing a pivotal role.

Jerusalem is our red line

Abbas' words, “Whoever sacrifices a stone of Palestinian soil is not one of us” received a standing ovation from the whole assembly. This statement encapsulated the core message of his speech, which can be inferred as the cause of Palestine and Gaza is a national struggle and will never be abandoned, as Erdoğan has often emphasized. Abbas also criticized the international community for failing to uphold his rights and for continuing to support Israel, which he deemed guilty. He said that the struggle against Israel's barbaric aggression should unite people across all continents, who should stand up against injustice and persist in condemning it.

Abbas went off-script to make additional remarks. He noted that 40% of the Jewish diaspora in the U.S. is opposed to Israel’s policies, conveying the message that the Palestinian cause has received and will continue to receive international support from the Jewish communities, albeit discreetly. Abbas explained that this issue is crucial for international reconciliation, which should be the key to achieving a swift victory. He also expressed his admiration for the democratic stance of the Turkish Parliament and that he would like to see a similar parliamentary structure in Palestine, which he has long fought for. This is an important message from Abbas to the world community that he wants a new and democratic multiparty parliamentary system.

Abbas continued his speech with a strong tone and assertive views. He mentioned that Türkiye's supporting power gave the Palestinians the courage to fight for their rights and promote regional peace. Indeed, the fact that the leader of a country under invasion could address the world from the Turkish Parliament on the day of the Doha talks underscored Türkiye's pivotal influence on the global stage. This address was eagerly anticipated by both Palestinians and millions of witnesses who wanted the massacre in Gaza to end. It also served as a call, meaning that those who heard and accepted it had begun a model of support and cooperation to end human rights violations by standing against a government that commits genocide.

Legal process gains support

Türkiye's application to join the International Court of Justice (ICJ) drew the attention of everyone who made an effort on the Gaza issue, especially Abbas. This interest was reflected in his words, in which he expressed positive support for the application process. Abbas vocally praised the initiative and emphasized the importance of backing from other states. Indeed, the number of individuals supporting Gaza all over the world today is substantial and it continues to grow day by day. However, it is against justice and human rights that those who wish to support Gaza are prevented and subjected to violence by the governments and security forces of their own countries. It seems that the Western concept of justice may have shifted or perhaps it has never existed, given these oppressive activities.

The difference in philosophies of justice between the East and the West has deep historical roots. The so-called civilized, yet in reality harsh and strict governance style of the West does not align with the East’s cultural ties, which emphasize tolerance and conscientious governance. This contrast has become evident in recent examples.

Abbas' referral to martyrdom in the Islamic culture with the phrase "Our martyrs are the truth itself," reminded his audience that the lives lost for a just cause are sacred. This message underscored the profound significance of martyrdom, contrasting with the role of Western mercenaries. He attributed great value to the participation of people from all religions and nationalities in the defense of Palestinians. He expressed that they need evidence and support more than ever in the ongoing judicial process of the Gaza case. The failure of the ICJ to obtain results, despite having ordered Israel to halt twice in recent days, has led the Palestinians to continue seeking evidence for their case and to defend themselves publicly.

As a result, the general message of the historic speech was that decisions made in the international arena were not implemented and that supranational organizations were unable to move beyond their legislative roles to effectively act as executive and judicial bodies. Additionally, it became clear that Türkiye is the region's greatest power working for the Gazan cause and that all the actors in the region should unite around Türkiye. In the following period, it is of great curiosity how the Middle East and the world will respond to Abbas’ words.