The PKK terrorist group’s formal dissolution and termination of its armed campaign, announced in its May 12 declaration, marks a pivotal historical juncture – not only for Türkiye but for the broader Middle East. This landmark decision by the terrorist organization represents a significant breakthrough in Türkiye’s decades-long conflict, with the potential to fundamentally reshape security dynamics across Türkiye, Syria, Iraq and the region at large. While driven by shifting regional realities – including Syria’s recent political developments that eroded the PKK’s external support networks – the group’s disbandment now emerges as a catalyst for deeper regional peace initiatives.

For instance, two months before the PKK’s announcement, its Syrian wing, the YPG, signed an agreement with Syria’s central government. The deal abandoned the YPG’s previous demands for autonomous status and instead recognized itself as an "organic component of the Syrian state," while rejecting calls for partition or inter-ethnic strife. Notably, this agreement followed closely on the heels of imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan’s late-February call for his organization to disband in the name of peace. The PKK’s dissolution now removes a key ideological and logistical support pillar for the YPG, further altering regional power dynamics.

Guns or olive branches?

The shift in Öcalan’s stance – while undoubtedly influenced by geopolitical pressures – also reflects a critical evolution in political strategy. His decision to prioritize dialogue over armed campaign underscores a timeless truth: Lasting conflict resolution requires not just external circumstances but internal ideological change among leaders.

The PKK’s disbandment aligns with a scarce but significant global trend: Militant groups voluntarily laying down arms to pursue political solutions. Although they are different from one another, examples such as Northern Ireland’s Irish Republican Army (IRA), Colombia’s Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia – People's Army (FARC) and the Philippines’ Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) demonstrate that even entrenched conflicts can end when leaders recognize the futility of violence. In each case, ideological pragmatism prevailed: Leaders acknowledged that political frameworks – not bullets – address the root causes of grievance. Öcalan’s February declaration, “There is no alternative to democracy in the pursuit and realization of a political system,” mirrors this reckoning, marking a departure from his earlier separatist rhetoric.

For President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the PKK’s dissolution represents a strategic triumph with historic implications. Should the reconciliation process succeed, it could define his legacy as the leader who saved the whole nation from terrorism. His willingness to revisit peace negotiations, after years of hardline policies, reveals a calculating pragmatism for the nation. The 2012-2015 talks, though ultimately stalled, showcased his capacity to take political risks amid societal backlash. Far from abandoning the peace agenda, Erdoğan appears to have bided his time, capitalizing on shifts in regional dynamics to secure a negotiated outcome. This approach exemplifies a mature statesmanship: flexible, results-oriented and unencumbered by ideological dogma.

Beyond the process

Crucially, however, this moment demands more than strategic acumen. It requires ensuring that all citizens perceive reconciliation as a pathway to dignity, not defeat. As history warns, even the most promising cease-fires can unravel without intentional efforts. Erdoğan’s true test lies not only in achieving disarmament but also in crafting a social contract that binds all in the country to a shared future. This becomes obvious from a global perspective. The transition from conflict to peace is rarely linear, and Türkiye’s journey is no exception.

The May 12 statement remained silent on whether the decision extends to all PKK affiliate groups in Iraq, Syria and Iran. It also omitted details on the implementation of disarmament and the disposition of current fighters. Detailed plans have not been revealed yet.

At the heart of the challenges is the enduring difficulty of empowering local communities while maintaining national unity. Highlighting challenges is not an exercise in pessimism but a recognition of history’s lessons. Violence often repeats when societies mistake the end of fighting for the arrival of peace. The process is inherently tedious, demanding patience that political cycles rarely reward. Politicians, often pressured by short-term gains, may overlook the slow work of rebuilding trust.

Indeed, lasting peace is a slow journey, a long fight to win hearts and minds. Daunting as it may seem, it is far from impossible. Türkiye enters this phase from a strong position, yet the task remains immense. It requires political leaders at all levels – across parties and ethnic divides – to prioritize a vision of shared citizenship over partisan or ideological agendas.

In the end, the choice is clear: peace as a fragile agreement on paper, or peace as a living reality in the hearts of citizens. The latter is daunting, but far from impossible. It begins with recognizing that reconciliation is not a destination but a continuous practice – one that Türkiye, at this historic juncture, has the opportunity to define for itself and the world.

Crafting next chapter

The PKK’s announcement has set the stage for a critical juncture in Türkiye’s ongoing journey toward stability. Erdoğan and his government deserve recognition for the progress achieved thus far, which has brought the country to a pivotal moment in its political and social evolution. Yet, unifying Türkiye into a resilient, harmonious nation demands more than incremental steps. It requires visionary leadership: the courage to reform policies, the creativity to devise inclusive solutions, and the commitment to ensuring every citizen lives with equality and respect.

Erdoğan’s track record during the 2012-2015 peace negotiations demonstrates his ability to pursue bold, pragmatic, rational dialogue. Now, fortified by a stronger political position, he has a unique opportunity to elevate this legacy. By prioritizing systemic reconciliation, Türkiye can emerge as a global model of how nations heal from conflict.

This is not merely a story of political strategy but a testament to humanity’s enduring capacity to transcend division. With resolve and wisdom, Türkiye can write a new chapter, one where unity triumphs over discord and lasting peace becomes a reality for all its people.