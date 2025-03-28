As climate change accelerates, countries worldwide are being forced to reckon with its devastating consequences. Extreme weather events, water shortages and rising temperatures have made the climate crisis an inescapable reality. Among the nations stepping up to meet this challenge, Türkiye has distinguished itself with a sweeping climate agenda aimed at reducing emissions, enhancing sustainability and fostering international collaboration. With ambitious policies, groundbreaking research initiatives and a growing circular economy, the country is charting a course toward a greener future.

Yet experts emphasize that the road ahead remains steep. While Türkiye has made commendable progress, meaningful climate action requires continued innovation, structural transformation and global cooperation.

Confronting the climate crisis

The urgency of the climate crisis is evident in the latest data. According to the World Meteorological Organization, 2024 marked the hottest year in recorded history, with global temperatures surpassing pre-industrial levels by 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). Over the past decade, extreme weather events have caused an estimated $2 trillion in damages worldwide.

For Türkiye, a country located in the Mediterranean Climate Basin – a region the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) identifies as particularly vulnerable to rising temperatures – the risks are especially pronounced. Droughts are projected to last two to three times longer than the global average, threatening water supplies, agricultural production and economic stability.

“The climate crisis extends beyond natural disasters, posing threats to agriculture, industry, water resources and migration dynamics,” says Orhan Solak, deputy director of climate change at Türkiye’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.

Türkiye has responded with decisive action. In 2021, the country ratified the Paris Agreement, committing to a net-zero emissions target by 2053. It has since updated its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), pledging to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 41% by 2030. To accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy, the government has introduced a Climate Law, which, once enacted, will establish a National Emission Trading System (ETS), directing revenues toward green technologies, carbon capture projects and hydrogen energy development.

At the local level, the government is developing Climate Change Action Plans, empowering provincial governments to implement climate adaptation strategies. Over two years, Türkiye has outlined 89 sector-specific strategies as part of its 2053 Net-Zero Road Map.

Urgency of water scarcity

Among the many consequences of climate change, water scarcity looms as one of the most pressing threats to Türkiye’s future. With climate models projecting prolonged droughts and declining water reserves, the country is taking steps to ensure sustainable water management.

“The degradation of water quality and reduction of water quantity are among the most tangible impacts of climate change,” says associate professor Hatice Eser Ökten, an environmental engineer and advisor at Izmir Institute of Technology. “Especially in our region, water stress is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.”

To address this challenge, Eser and her colleagues launched the Water4All Doctoral Training Program in 2022, a pioneering initiative aimed at developing expertise in sustainable water management. Supported by a 4.68 million euro ($5.03 million) grant from the European Commission’s MSCA Cofund program and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), the program is a collaboration between Izmir Institute of Technology, Istanbul Technical University, Middle East Technical University and Gebze Technical University.

The initiative is designed to train a new generation of water experts through an interdisciplinary approach, combining environmental science, electronics, urban planning, materials science and energy research. “Beyond its scientific ambitions, Water4All is also making an impact by training young researchers from Africa and the Middle East – regions where water scarcity is already a crisis,” Okten adds.

In parallel, Türkiye has intensified national water conservation efforts through its National Water Plan (2019-2033), implementing smart irrigation techniques, expanding wastewater recycling and investing in advanced water treatment facilities. These measures are critical in ensuring long-term water security amid rising climate risks.

Recycling, circular economy

While energy transition and water conservation remain central to Türkiye’s climate agenda, the role of sustainable waste management is increasingly gaining recognition. Recycling, once a niche industry, is now at the heart of the country’s circular economy strategy.

“Recycling is not just about waste reduction – it is a key pillar of our transition to carbon neutrality,” says Osman Kaytan, general manager of the Paper Recycling Industrialists Association (AGED).

The stakes are high. In January 2025, global temperatures reached 13.23 degrees Celsius (55.81 degrees Fahrenheit), marking the hottest January on record. Scientists warn that without aggressive emissions reductions, shifting ocean currents, accelerated glacial melting and rising sea levels could soon lead to mass displacement and the flooding of major coastal cities.

Against this backdrop, Türkiye has introduced a range of policies to bolster its waste management sector. The Zero Waste Project, launched in 2017, has significantly improved recycling rates and reduced plastic consumption. By 2023, 27 million tons of waste had been reintegrated into the economy, and plastic bag usage had declined by 80%.

Türkiye is also in the process of establishing a Green Taxonomy, a framework that will direct financial investments toward sustainable projects. Meanwhile, the government is developing the Türkiye Green Fund, which will support businesses and municipalities investing in eco-friendly technologies.

Forest restoration remains another key pillar of Türkiye’s sustainability strategy. Over the past two decades, the country has planted more than 5 billion trees, increasing its forest cover and expanding its carbon sink capacity. Türkiye now ranks among the few nations that have successfully grown their forested areas in recent years.

Comprehensive approach

Türkiye’s response to climate change is characterized by a multi-pronged approach, integrating renewable energy investments, water conservation strategies and a rapidly evolving circular economy. But as experts stress, the fight against climate change is far from over.

“We are currently living in the era of climate change,” says Okten. “Addressing these challenges requires continuous innovation, cross-sector collaboration and global commitment.”

Solak echoes this sentiment, emphasizing that Türkiye’s long-term climate policies must remain adaptable to emerging scientific insights. “The climate crisis is not static; our response must be dynamic and forward-thinking.”

Meanwhile, Kaytan sees Türkiye’s recycling initiatives as a testament to the broader transformation underway. “The shift toward sustainability is not just a governmental obligation – it is an economic opportunity and a societal responsibility.”

As Türkiye moves forward with its ambitious sustainability goals, its policies and initiatives offer valuable lessons for other nations navigating the complexities of climate action. While challenges remain, the country’s efforts reflect a growing recognition that environmental sustainability is not merely an aspiration – it is an imperative.